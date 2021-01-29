You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17

Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior had previously said on Jan. 8 that it would end a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31 but postponed the decision to May 17. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior had previously said on Jan. 8 that it would end a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31 but postponed the decision to May 17. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mazyz

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17

Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17
  • Travel and all ports to completely open from 1 am on Monday, May 17
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has postponed reopening its land, sea and air ports for travel to May 17, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

The ministry had previously said on Jan. 8 that it would end a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31.

The health minister has said that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed.

Interior ministry spokesperson said the decision was taken “given the importance of reaching high levels of community immunity in the Kingdom before travel is permitted, in light of a possible second wave of the pandemic in many countries, in the interest of public health in the Kingdom and to maintain low infection rates.”

The spokesperson said travel suspension for citizens would be lifted and land, sea and air ports completely opened from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17, with the Ministry of Health continuing to follow developments related to the pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 29 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 359,006
  • A total of 6,368 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 29 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 267 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 49 in Makkah, 12 in Asir, six in Madinah, five in Najran, and three in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 359,006 after 253 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,368 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
Sport
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation

Latest updates

France’s Macron says negotiation with Iran will be very strict
France’s Macron says negotiation with Iran will be very strict
J&J adds to COVID-19 vaccine armory with 66% efficacy in global trial
J&J adds to COVID-19 vaccine armory with 66% efficacy in global trial
Lebanese leaders condemn violence after Tripoli unrest
Demonstrators set a fire near the government Serail building, during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, in Tripoli, amid the spread of COVID-19. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17
Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17
Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer
Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.