Saudi Arabia amends date of lifting travel suspension to May 17

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has postponed reopening its land, sea and air ports for travel to May 17, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

The ministry had previously said on Jan. 8 that it would end a ban on travel for its citizens and the reopening of its ports from March 31.

The health minister has said that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are being delayed.

Interior ministry spokesperson said the decision was taken “given the importance of reaching high levels of community immunity in the Kingdom before travel is permitted, in light of a possible second wave of the pandemic in many countries, in the interest of public health in the Kingdom and to maintain low infection rates.”

The spokesperson said travel suspension for citizens would be lifted and land, sea and air ports completely opened from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17, with the Ministry of Health continuing to follow developments related to the pandemic.