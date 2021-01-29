Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1

You are here

Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla said she and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi would hold a virtual ceremony on Feb. 1. (Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Updated 29 January 2021
AP

  • Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla: Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo
  • Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not
Updated 29 January 2021
AP

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Kosovo’s Foreign Minister on Friday said a formal ceremony will be held next week to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, a “historic moment” in the Balkan country’s history.
Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla said she and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi would hold a virtual ceremony on Feb. 1.
“Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally,” she said.
The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved last September at a summit of Kosovo-Serbia leaders at the White House in the presence of then-President Donald Trump.
At the meeting Belgrade also agreed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something it hasn’t done so far.
The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moved the US embassy there in May 2018.
Washington has encouraged other countries to do the same but has been widely criticized by the Palestinians and many in Europe because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved.
Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The ongoing deadlock and Serbia’s unwillingness to recognize Kosovo have kept tensions simmering and prevented full stabilization of the Balkan region after the bloody wars of the 1990s.

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
Police cordon off an area at a street after an explosion, which caused minor damages but no casualties, near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago

  • Explosion mars 29th anniversary celebrations of diplomatic ties with Israel
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India has tightened security at government buildings and airports after an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

No injuries were reported from the blast that occurred about 50 meters from the embassy, which was already under high security because India and Israel were celebrating the 29th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were taking part in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards all government installations in India, said that enhanced security measures have been put in place following the blast.
“An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings,” the CISF said in a statement.
The explosion damaged the windows of three nearby parked cars, according to New Delhi police.
“Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police spokesman said.

Other reports suggest security has been stepped up at the Israeli Consulate in Mumbai.
“We take this very seriously,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted on Friday after speaking to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, following the blast.
“This matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”
In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat’s wife, her driver and two others. The explosion coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

 

