Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, make gestures toward Israel

US President Donald Trump speaks before Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti (R) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (L) sign an agreement on opening economic relations, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AFP)
  • Trump calls announcement “truly historic”
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts
WASHINGTON: Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as part of US-brokered discussions that also include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Pristina recognizing Israel.

After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs.

The White House announcement provided President Donald Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration's push to improve Israel's international standing.
“Truly, it is historic,” Trump said, standing alongside the two leaders in the Oval Office. “I look forward to going to both countries in the not too distant future.”
Serbia’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is a nod to both Israel and the US. The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moved the US embassy there in May 2018.
The administration has encouraged other countries to do the same but has been widely criticized by the Palestinians and many in Europe because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains unresolved. Kosovo, a predominantly Muslim country, has never before recognized Israel nor has Israel recognized Kosovo.
The gestures to Israel are part of the Trump administration’s push to improve the Jewish state’s international standing, which has included forceful denunciations of criticism of Israel at the United Nations and in other international venues. Most recently, the administration brokered a deal for Israel and the UAE to normalize relations. That was followed by the first commercial flight between Israel and the UAE. Additional Arab states, including Sudan, Bahrain and Oman, have been identified as countries that may soon also normalize relations with Israel.
Kosovo’s Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not. The ongoing deadlock and Serbia's unwillingness to recognize Kosovo have kept tensions simmering and prevented full stabilization of the Balkan region after the bloody wars in the 1990s.
“We haven't resolved all our problems. There are still differences,” the Serbian leader said, but he added that having a unified economic zone with Kosovo was a “huge step forward.”
Hoti also described the economic cooperation as a “huge step forward” in the relationship and said the two leaders were committed to working together.
Serbia and Kosovo have already OK’d air, rail and transit agreements, including one that would clear the way for the first flight between Pristina and Belgrade in 21 years. The new agreement comprises many more areas of economic cooperation. Business leaders in both nations have been frustrated and have been talking among themselves about ways to foster investment outside of the ongoing political talks brokered by the European Union.
On Monday, Vucic and Hoti are scheduled to go to Brussels to hold talks under the auspices of the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.
The EU has mediated the talks between the two former wartime foes for more than a decade, and the parallel US effort, although focused on economic development, has not been fully embraced by some EU officials.
The White House summit was originally scheduled for June, but it was canceled after Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who was to lead the Kosovo delegation, was indicted for war crimes by an international court.

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

Russian vaccine ‘has good safety profile,’ says study

  • Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease
  • No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Kirill Dmitriev said
DUBAI: A study of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been peer-reviewed and published in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, demonstrating some significant advantages over competing Western medicines.

Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian businessman who has led the country’s efforts to develop a rapid response to the pandemic, dubbed the Sputnik V vaccine, said: “It’s about saving people’s lives, and we are convinced that the Russian vaccine is the best.”

Publication in The Lancet is not an official medical endorsement but does mean the drug has been reviewed by a body of scientific experts and is a serious potential treatment for the disease.

Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is a partner of Saudi Arabia in many investment initiatives. He said that there will be further visits to Moscow by Saudi health officials this week for discussions about Sputnik V, and that clinical trials will start in the Kingdom this month.

The Lancet results are based on trials of animals and 76 people in Russia. No significant side-effects had been experienced and no adverse results regarding cancer or fertility, Dmitriev said.

“The vaccine has a good safety profile and induced strong humoral and cellular immune response in participants,” The Lancet article said, based on studies by Russian scientific bodies, including the Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik V has faced criticism, mainly from European and US commentators, who said it had been rushed through testing procedures regarded as standard in the West.

Dmitriev said that US and UK policymakers had recently called for an accelerated process in their countries, allowing them to register a drug before the vital Phase 3 tests were complete.

“Russia was criticized, and now the US and the UK are doing it,” he said.

He also contrasted Russian scientific techniques with Western approaches. Sputnik V is based on human adenovirus transmission, as opposed to mRNA (a genetic molecule) and monkey-virus methods in the West.

Human adenovirus has been used for antiviral treatments for decades, notably in the Ebola treatment Russia perfected.

“I have one question for the West: Are you going to show your people any of the studies that show mRNA and monkey virus have no side-effects on cancer and fertility?” Dmitriev asked.

In addition to humans, The Lancet publication was also based on animal testing. A full-scale human testing program is being rolled out in Russia and some other countries.

Sputnik V is based on a two-shot approach that Dmitriev said is more effective than vaccines being developed by Western drug companies such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Next week Russia will announce details of international partnerships to sell and distribute Sputnik V, he said.

“We are a peaceful people and we come in peace to offer you our vaccine,” Dmitriev added.

