You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal
Pakistan’s top investigation agency arrested six people for their alleged involvement in a scandal involving fraudulently obtained pilots’ licenses that came to light after a PIA jet crashed last year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msp49

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal
  • An inquiry into the crash in Karachi in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures
  • A minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about COVID-19
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top investigation agency arrested six people on Friday for their alleged involvement in a scandal involving fraudulently obtained pilots’ licenses that came to light after a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed last year, officials said.
“Five Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and a pilot have been arrested,” the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement, adding at least 40 pilots and eight officials from the CAA’s license branch have been named in three cases registered by the agency’s corporate crime wing.
An inquiry into the crash in Karachi in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Following the crash, Pakistan opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licenses.
“We have found a money trail in the investigation, each pilot paid a minimum of $312.50 for each paper they were supposed to appear in,” Abdul Rauf Shaikh, a senior FIA official, told Reuters.
The scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and especially flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying to Europe and the United States after dozens of its pilots were named in an initial list of 262 with “dubious” licenses.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Related

India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily
World
India’s vaccination platform readied to handle 10m shots daily
Turkey edges toward ‘intense corruption’ status in global index
Middle-East
Turkey edges toward ‘intense corruption’ status in global index

France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban

France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban
Head of far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) Marine Le Pen addresses a press conference to present a "counter-project" to the government's proposed law against "separatism", at the party headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, on January 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
AFP

France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban

France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban
  • Le Pen was rejected by the French public in her last election, but has since experienced a resurgence in popularity
  • A string of terror attacks in France and the pandemic's health crisis have helped her in the polls
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed a ban on Muslim headscarves in all public places on Friday, seeking to build on a record recent poll putting her almost neck-and-neck with President Emmanuel Macron.
The hijab policy, which would be contested in court and almost certainly be ruled unconstitutional, saw the 53-year-old return to a familiar campaign theme 15 months from the country’s 2022 presidential election.
“I consider that the headscarf is an Islamist item of clothing,” Le Pen told reporters at a press conference where she proposed a new law to ban “Islamist ideologies” which she called “totalitarian and murderous.”
Since taking over France’s main far-right party from her father, Le Pen has run twice for the French presidency, losing badly in 2017 to political newcomer Macron in a defeat that she took months to recover from.
But recent polling shows her closer than ever to her ultimate prize and has led to a rash of new speculation about whether the anti-EU, anti-immigration populist could finally enter the Elysee Palace.
Despite recent setbacks for fellow ideologues such as Donald Trump, and Matteo Salvini in Italy, a survey reported earlier this week showed her within striking distance of Macron.
The poll conducted online by Harris Interactive suggested that if a final-round presidential run-off were held today Le Pen would garner 48 percent while Macron would be re-elected with 52 percent, Le Parisien newspaper reported.
“It’s a poll, it’s a snapshot of a moment, but what it shows is that the idea of me winning is credible, plausible even,” Le Pen said at the Friday press conference.
The prospect of a tight race set off alarm bells in the French political mainstream as the dual health and economic crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic sweep across the country.
“It’s the highest she has ever been at,” said Jean-Yves Camus, a French political scientist specialized in the far-right, while adding that it was “too early to take the polls at face value.”
He said Le Pen was benefiting from frustration and anger over the pandemic, with France on the verge of a third lockdown, but also the beheading of a French school teacher by an Islamist last October.
“It had a major impact on public opinion,” the expert from the Jean-Jaures Foundation told AFP. “And in this area, Marine Le Pen has an advantage: her party is well known for its position denouncing Islamism.”
The beheading of Samuel Paty in a town northwest of Paris rekindled bitter arguments in France about immigration and the threat of Islamism, while putting the country’s strict form of secularism under international scrutiny.
The secondary school teacher was attacked in the street by an 18-year-old extremist after he showed satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to pupils during a civics class on free speech.
In response to Paty’s death, Macron’s government shut a number of organizations deemed Islamist and drafted law legislation initially called “the anti-separatism bill” which cracks down on foreign funding for Islamic organizations.
If re-elected after a campaign that is expected to be centered on jobs, the pandemic and the place of Islam in France, 43-year-old Macron would be the first president since Jacques Chirac in 2002 to win a second term.
Under the presidential system, the top two candidates in a first round of voting progress to a second-round run-off where the winner must get more than 50 percent.
A Le Pen win “was improbable three and half years ago,” veteran political commentator Alain Duhamel told the BFM news channel this week.
“But today I wouldn’t say that it is probable, but I’d say, without any pleasure, that it seems to me to be possible.”
A re-run of the Macron-Le Pen contest of 2017, which all polls currently show as the most likely outcome, could increase the abstention rate and disillusionment with the French political system.
Turnout in the second round in 2017 was 74.6 percent, its lowest level since 1969, because many voters from the left declined to cast a ballot.
adp-are/jh/dl

Topics: Marine Le Pen France French election 2022 Emmanuael Macron Islamophobia

Related

Blow for Macron as Le Pen tops EU election in France
World
Blow for Macron as Le Pen tops EU election in France
France’s Le Pen says party in mortal danger after funds seized
World
France’s Le Pen says party in mortal danger after funds seized

Latest updates

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal
Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots’ license scandal
Saudi Customs seize over 14m Captagon pills in Dammam
Saudi Customs in Dammam said they seized over 14 million Captagon pills hidden inside the recesses of wooden panels during an X-ray scan carried out as part of customs procedure. (SPA)
France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban
France’s Le Pen, at record high in polls, proposes hijab ban
Turkey edges toward ‘intense corruption’ status in global index
Turkey edges toward ‘intense corruption’ status in global index
Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1
Kosovo, Israel to formally establish diplomatic ties Feb. 1

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.