You are here

  • Home
  • Syria seizes captagon in alleged balloon operation
Fall of Assad
Fall of Assad

Syria seizes captagon in alleged balloon operation

Syria seizes captagon in alleged balloon operation
A member of the Drug Enforcement Department inspects seized narcotics during an operation in Syria. (SANA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz573

Updated 12 August 2026 22:44
Arab News
Follow

Syria seizes captagon in alleged balloon operation

Syria seizes captagon in alleged balloon operation
  • Authorities seized 70 kg of hashish, 45,000 captagon pills
Updated 12 August 2026 22:44
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Syrian authorities said on Wednesday they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of narcotics into neighboring Jordan using balloons.

Officers seized 70 kg of hashish, 45,000 captagon pills and equipment allegedly used in the operation, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the country’s Drug Enforcement Department.

The seizure was the latest in a series of counternarcotics operations near Syria’s southern border.

On Saturday, authorities said they disrupted another attempt to smuggle drugs out of the country during a security operation targeting a criminal network in the southern Quneitra countryside.

Syria has stepped up efforts to curb the trade since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 and the installation of a transitional government.

During the country’s long civil war, which started in 2011, and while Assad’s government faced sanctions and diplomatic isolation, the captagon trade was widely believed to generate billions of dollars for Assad and his allies.

The current administration has pledged to dismantle the drug supply chain and has publicly destroyed large quantities of seized captagon as part of that campaign.

Captagon, a highly addictive stimulant, has been trafficked illegally from the Middle East to Africa and elsewhere. About 80 percent of captagon seizures since 2019 have pointed to Syria as the country of origin, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Within a year of Assad’s fall, Syrian authorities had dismantled 15 industrial-scale drug laboratories and 13 smaller storage facilities, according to a December 2025 UN Office on Drugs and Crime research paper.

The report said, however, that captagon production was likely continuing elsewhere in the Middle East.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

Related

Lebanese army seizes 1.2 million captagon pills
Middle East

Lebanese army seizes 1.2 million captagon pills

Syria arrests two suspected drug traffickers, seizes captagon in Tartous
Middle East

Syria arrests two suspected drug traffickers, seizes captagon in Tartous

Latest updates

Woman arrested for begging in Amman found carrying $46,600

Woman arrested for begging in Amman found carrying $46,600

Ukraine restricts data on Russian missile strikes as attacks surge

Ukraine restricts data on Russian missile strikes as attacks surge

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Starships’ by Seven Rasmussen

WHO aims to reverse DR Congo Ebola outbreak in 3 months

WHO aims to reverse DR Congo Ebola outbreak in 3 months

Lebanon condemns ‘systematic’ Israeli destruction in south

Lebanon condemns ‘systematic’ Israeli destruction in south

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.