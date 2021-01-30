You are here

US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with 'white supremacist' Republican lawmaker

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, US, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/Pool/File Photo
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office as a newly elected member of the 117th House of Representatives in Washington, US, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/Pool/File Photo



  • The non-governmental Republican Jewish Coalition said it was working with House Republican leadership “regarding next steps in this matter”
  • It worked against Greene’s 2020 election for “promoting bizarre political conspiracy theories” and posing for photos with a white supremacist leader
WASHINGTON: In the latest sign of rising tensions within the US Congress, a Democratic congresswoman said on Friday she plans to relocate her Capitol Hill office for safety reasons after being “berated” by an outspoken conservative Republican congresswoman.
Democrat Cori Bush, an ordained pastor from Missouri, described confrontations with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose office is located near Bush’s in one of the three large House of Representatives office buildings. Both are first-term House members who took office this month.
The incidents are further evidence of discord among lawmakers after a Jan. 6 riot in which supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, interrupting the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory and leading to the deaths of five people.
Bush wrote on Twitter that she is moving her office after Greene “berated me in a hallway” and “came up from behind me, loud and unmasked.” Public health experts have recommended masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene or anyone else — because there are others — that they are doing something or conspiring against us,” Bush told MSNBC.
Greene accused Bush of “lying” about the matter and on Twitter called Bush, who is Black, “the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob.” Greene is White.
The non-governmental Republican Jewish Coalition said it was working with House Republican leadership “regarding next steps in this matter,” but it did not elaborate.
In a statement, the organization said it worked against Greene’s 2020 election because she had “promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories” and had posed for photos with a white supremacist leader and “refused to admit a mistake” in so doing.
Greene first gained national attention for her interest in the QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims that high-profile Democrats are part of a child pedophile ring. CNN reported that before coming to Congress, Greene had expressed support for executing Democrats, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene also promoted Trump’s false claims that he won the November election.
Pelosi said on Thursday that new security measures might be needed “when the enemy is within the House of Representatives.”
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has been under pressure to take action against Greene and has said he would have a “conversation” with her. A McCarthy aide has called Greene’s comments about killing Democrats “deeply disturbing.”
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalize, who was gravely wounded in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, added that “there is no place for comments” like those made by Greene.
Separately, first-term Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was warned this month by law enforcement that she would face criminal penalties if she unlawfully carried a firearm. Boebert has vowed to carry her Glock pistol in the Capitol.
Boebert also has mocked a gun-control activist who survived a deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

  • Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA
  • Clinesmith's action was used to discredit charges that Trump campaign associates had illegally coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election
WASHINGTON: A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of an action that he said had “forever changed the course of my life.”
“I pledge to Your Honor that I will never allow myself to show such poor judgment again,” Clinesmith told US District Judge James Boasberg at a sentencing hearing held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sentence is likely to disappoint Trump supporters who have long asserted that the Russia probe was a witch hunt riddled with misconduct, particularly as it involved Page and the government’s surveillance of him. The Russia investigation resulted in criminal charges against six Trump associates, but did not find sufficient evidence that Trump campaign associates had illegally coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of several months, but the judge said he did not think such a punishment was necessary in part because of Clinesmith’s evident remorse and because of the way he had already been “threatened, vilified and abused on a nationwide scale.”
“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” Boasberg said in imposing a year of probation.
Though Trump has long railed against the FBI investigation into ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and suggested that the officials involved in it had broken the law and deserved prison, Clinesmith is so far the only current or former one to have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The surveillance application process Clinesmith was part of was nonetheless tainted by major problems, with a Justice Department inspector general report identifying dozens of errors and omissions in the four warrant applications filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Even so, that aspect of the Russia investigation was a small piece of the much broader probe.
The charge against Clinesmith was brought by John Durham, the US attorney for Connecticut, who was directed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate actions during the Russia probe by US law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Barr last October named Durham a special counsel as a way to ensure the continuity of his investigation during the Biden administration. The current status of Durham’s work was not clear, though Barr has said that the focus of the inquiry is now centered on the FBI and not the CIA.
Clinesmith pleaded guilty in September to altering a 2017 email that he had received from the CIA to say that Page was “not a source” for the agency even though the original email indicated that he had been. As a result, when the Justice Department applied to the secretive surveillance court for the fourth and final warrant to eavesdrop on Page’s communications on suspicion that he was an agent of Russia, it did not reveal that Page had had an existing relationship with the CIA.
Page had been approved several years earlier as an “operational contact” for the CIA, a term for people who provide information to the agency that they gather but are not tasked with carrying out contacts.
The information about Page’s relationship would have been important to disclose to the court to the extent it could have provided a legitimate and not nefarious explanation for any contact Page had had with Russian intelligence officers.
In altering the email to say that Page was not a source, Clinesmith “completely changed the meaning of the document,” prosecutor Anthony Scarpelli said Friday.
“The act of altering the email to change its meaning may seem simple and a momentary lapse of judgment on the part of the defendant,” Scarpelli said. “But the resulting harm is immeasurable.”
As a result of the significant problems in the application process, the FBI and Justice Department announced dozens of corrective actions designed to improve the accuracy of requests for warrants it submits during espionage and terrorism applications.
Page himself spoke at the sentencing hearing, saying he had been harassed, threatened and had lost friends as a result of the publicity surrounding the surveillance. He said that though his own life had been “severely impacted,” he did not wish to see Clinesmith or his family suffer in the future.
Clinesmith and his lawyer, Justin Shur, have maintained that he did not know that he was altering the email in a way that made it false and had honestly believed from the information that he had received that Page was not a direct source for the CIA but rather a sub-source. Prosecutors contend that explanation made no sense and, in any event, was not a justification for altering the email.
Boasberg, who is also the presiding judge of the surveillance court, said that while candor with the court was essential, he did not believe that Clinesmith altered the email for his own personal benefit.
He also said the mistakes in the warrant applications were so numerous that it was possible the fourth one Clinesmith was involved in would have been approved even if the information presented to the court had been complete and Page’s relationship with the CIA properly disclosed.

