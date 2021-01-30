You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ssv2

Updated 30 January 2021

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
  • The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year
Updated 30 January 2021

LONDON: A “#bitcoin” tag on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account.
The Twitter handle of the world’s richest person has joined the growing list of things to watch for those trading stocks for personal or professional purposes, and comes amid the rising prominence of the’WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room that drove skyrocketing gains for GameStop shares.
That forum grabbed Musk’s attention too when he tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Tuesday, along with a link to the Reddit stock trading discussion group behind the year-to-date 2,500 percent-plus rally in the video game retailer.
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. His supporters in the Reddit forum affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
Justifiably, his tweets led to surges in other stocks too.
Shares of fast-growing Polish game developer CD Projekt soared 16 percent on Thursday after Musk tweeted: “The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw.....” Cyberpunk is the company’s flagship game.
Similarly, online retailing platform Etsy’s stock jumped 9 percent on Tuesday right after Musk tweeted: “I kinda love Etsy.” He said he bought a “hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm” for his dog.
Shares of his own firm Tesla dipped 1.2 this week after a rally of nearly 700 percent over the last year.
Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday.
The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to it, and touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Related

Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Middle-East
Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months
Business & Economy
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months

Greater cooperation between nations has been ‘silver lining’ of COVID-19: Egyptian minister

Greater cooperation between nations has been ‘silver lining’ of COVID-19: Egyptian minister
Updated 30 January 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Greater cooperation between nations has been ‘silver lining’ of COVID-19: Egyptian minister

Greater cooperation between nations has been ‘silver lining’ of COVID-19: Egyptian minister
  • Al-Mashat said that COVID-19 had created a global level of partnership that had boosted the process of health care
  • A boost in support for small businesses and the realization that countries depend on each other and cannot survive alone were further benefits, she said
Updated 30 January 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: One of the unexpected benefits to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic has been the need for increased cooperation between nations, according to Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.
A boost in support for small businesses and the realization that countries depend on each other and cannot survive alone were further benefits, Al-Mashat told Arab News.
She said that COVID-19 had created a global level of partnership that had boosted the process of health care, further emphasizing the narrative that multilateralism is the future.
“I think there is a silver lining in COVID and what we have seen is government support to private households and private firms first, as different countries were providing liquidity to make sure that businesses don’t completely come to a halt,” Al-Mashat said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh last week.
“There was also an extension of credit to lower the amount of jobs that would be lost given the contraction that we saw globally in terms of trade and economic activity, and there is also a realization the governments cannot do everything on their own,” she said.
Reform and recovery were a continuous process and must be carried out on a multilateral spectrum, with contributed ideas and innovation. Whether in health care, infrastructure or technological development, the pandemic had changed the way nations collaborated, the minister said.
In the beginning stages of COVID-19, people expected nations to be divided and isolated. However, that was not the case, Al-Mashat said. “By April or May, that rhetoric changed.”
“It changed into a sense of more collaboration between countries and within countries, nobody had the silver bullet, nobody had the definitive answer, but everyone at their level and at their scale had to contribute to finding a solution,” she said.
The collaborative efforts between nations to create a vaccine, supply the vaccine and maintain mutually agreed-on travel restrictions was a reflection of the multilateralism that would continue in the future, Al-Mashat said.
“One of the concepts that has been circulating during COVID, and now, is stake holder capitalism, meaning that entities, whether the government, private sector or civil society or the international community, everybody has a role to play to ensure that we are able to recover and plow ahead through this pandemic,” she said.

Topics: FII 2021 Rania Al-Mashat

Related

FII: NEOM reflects Saudi Arabia’s ability to undertake projects: Emaar founder
Business & Economy
FII: NEOM reflects Saudi Arabia’s ability to undertake projects: Emaar founder
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’
Business & Economy
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’

Latest updates

Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
Empty bowl: Creator of Indomie’s iconic ‘mie goreng’ noodle flavor dies at 59
Empty bowl: Creator of Indomie’s iconic ‘mie goreng’ noodle flavor dies at 59
Renewed push for peace in Philippines as more fighters look to lay down arms
Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Murad Ebrahim with Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr, chief of staff the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during his visit to their camp in 2018. (Photo by Ellie Aben/AN)
Arab coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.