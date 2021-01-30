You are here

  • Home
  • Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy

Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy

Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
National Security Guard soldiers inspect the site of a blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6g3b

Updated 13 sec ago

Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy

Delhi blast: Indian media blames Iran for attack near Israeli embassy
  • Alert level increased for past few weeks following intelligence reports, ambassador says
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after a low-intensity blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, several sections of the Indian media on Saturday accused Iran of staging the attack in the capital.

On Friday, a small bomb exploded nearly 50 meters from the Israeli Embassy — located in a high-security zone and not far from the prime minister’s residence — damaging nearby cars but causing no injuries. Simultaneously, a letter recovered from the site termed the incident a “trailer.”

Media reports say that an envelope found at the blast site “revealed the Iranian connection to the blast” as their targets were Israeli installations in India.

“An Iranian hand is suspected behind the minor IED (improvised explosive device) blast that took place on Friday outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi,” New Delhi-based English weekly news magazine, India Today, reported on Saturday.

According to the magazine, the letter describes “Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s top nuclear scientists Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as martyrs.”

Military commander Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

Iran’s top nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh was killed in Tehran in November 2020, with Iran blaming Israel for the assassination.

Meanwhile, English newspaper The Tribune quoted Delhi police sources in its report as saying that the “materials used in the blasts were locally produced.”

“The envelope that was found at the blast site has revealed the Iranian connection to the blast, as it claimed it was a trailer and their target is Israeli installations in India,” it added.

These attacks cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted.

Ron Malka, Israeli ambassador to India

The newspaper reported that “the police with the help of central agencies, including IB (Intelligence Bureau) and immigration authorities, are trying to locate the Iranian nationals who have come to India in the past one month.”

In an interview to various media houses, the Israeli ambassador to India Ron Malka said: “There are enough reasons to believe that it was a terrorist attack.”

He said that “the alert level has been increased for the past few weeks following intelligence inputs,” adding that it was an attempt to “destabilize” West Asia.

“These attacks by those seeking destabilization in the (West Asia ) cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted,” Malka said on Saturday.

In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat’s wife, driver and two others, and coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Experts say that the attack raises “serious concerns.”

“When the attack in 2012 took place on an Israeli car in Delhi that time also there was a feeling that India is becoming a playground for Iran and Israel politics. There are some concerns also in this latest case as well,” Harsh V. Pant, a New Delhi-based foreign policy expert at the think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told Arab News.

“The challenge of Middle Eastern politics being fought in Indian territory is a serious concern. You cannot have a situation where Indian territory becomes hostage to the political landscape of West Asia,” he said.

“If elements within Iran are trying to use India to target their adversaries in Indian territory, that poses a challenge to India’s already troubling relationship with Iran.”

 

Topics: Israel Iran India

Related

Special India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy
World
India steps up security after blast near Israeli Embassy

Renewed push for peace in Philippines as more fighters look to lay down arms

Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Murad Ebrahim with Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr, chief of staff the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during his visit to their camp in 2018. (Photo by Ellie Aben/AN)
Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Murad Ebrahim with Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr, chief of staff the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during his visit to their camp in 2018. (Photo by Ellie Aben/AN)
Updated 30 January 2021
Ellie Aben

Renewed push for peace in Philippines as more fighters look to lay down arms

Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader Murad Ebrahim with Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr, chief of staff the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during his visit to their camp in 2018. (Photo by Ellie Aben/AN)
  • Program facing hurdles as the government struggles to fulfil financial pledges to militants in Bangsamoro region, CM Murad says
Updated 30 January 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Hundreds of local militants from Daesh-inspired groups in the southern Philippines are considering giving up their weapons to live everyday lives, even as the government continues to register gains in its anti-terror programs, Al Hajj Murad Ebrahim, chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said on Friday.

“We are trying to open dialogue with them, convincing them to join us, the government,” Murad told reporters at the annual forum of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

Since its inception two years ago, the BARMM government has overseen the decommissioning of thousands of fighters from the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF).

The BIAF is the military wing of the MILF, once the largest Muslim insurgent group in the Philippines, which Murad also heads.

“Our target is... we will be decommissioning at least 40,000 combatants. This will be divided into three phases – the first 30 percent, a second 35 percent and a third 35 percent. We have completed the 30 percent, which is the first phase of 12,000 (former BIAF members). Plus there was an initial batch during the past administration where we already started a symbolic decommissioning of 1,500 (MILF fighters),” Murad said.

For progress in the initiative, Murad said the BARMM government had started talks with members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) to drop their weapons and return to normalcy.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front leader casts his vote for the first time in a historic referendum seeking to ratify a law that gives more autonomy to the Philippines’ Muslim minority on Jan. 21, 2019. (Photo by Ellie Aben/AN)

In 2014, both the BIFF and the ASG, the most violent militant organization in Mindanao, pledged allegiance to Daesh. Neither the BIFF nor the ASG is led by one leader, and they have splintered into several factions.

The BIFF parted ways with the MILF, which now leads the interim Bangsamoro government, during former President Gloria Macapagal’s rule when the peace process was halted for some time.

The BIFF is divided into three factions, with Murad saying that two of its groups were “open to the dialogue”.

He said that more than 900 of its members would like to join the Bangsamoro government’s decommissioning process.

During BARMM’s second anniversary celebrations last week, Murad said that besides the BIFF, a few ASG members had also “manifested their possible joining in the parliament and the decommissioning process.”

He, however, did not divulge any other details during the forum but added that the decommissioning of the MILF combatants was being delayed as the government had yet to deliver on its promise to extend 1 million pesos ($21,000) in socio-economic packages for each of the 13,500 decommissioned combatants. They had returned to civilian life in the first phase of the initiative.

The package includes housing amenities, scholarships for their children, and a few other economic projects.

“So far they have received only P100,000 each,” Murad said, adding that they had raised the issue with the national government to prevent further frustration among ex-MILF fighters which might cause them to return to militancy.

Officials at the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of National Defense were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday.

Murad said that the “real challenge” was sourcing the program’s funds.

“I think the challenge with the national government is there is no particular budget for that 1 million pesos each. Their plan is they will take it out from the programs of the different departments. So now that is the challenge because it takes time before the departments can extend the necessary assistance to the (first batch of former) combatants,” he said.

“Unless we can at least complete this assistance, then we cannot go on with the second phase of the decommissioning. And the second phase is scheduled already for this time,” Murad continued.

The decommissioning of the former BIAF members is part of the normalization track of the MILF-Government of the Philippines peace agreement. It is envisioned that the ex-fighters will be able to return to mainstream society, and the six government-acknowledged MILF camps and communities will be transformed into peaceful communities.

Several Bangsamoro officials have been lobbying for a three-year extension for the Bangsamoro transition government to meet their targets, citing the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Murad said that the call for an extension was “not about politics or political power.”

“We see that we need this extension to complete the implementation of the agreement,” he said.

Topics: Philippines Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)

Related

12,000 MILF fighters to be decommissioned under Philippines’ peace pact
World
12,000 MILF fighters to be decommissioned under Philippines’ peace pact
Special 44 killed as army troops, BIFF militants clash in Philippines
World
44 killed as army troops, BIFF militants clash in Philippines

Latest updates

How friendship with Venezuela benefits Iran’s isolated regime
Handout picture released by Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) bumping elbows with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javad Zarif (L) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, on November 5, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure
Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure
A shared vision for Qiddiya, a future global entertainment hub
Qiddiya is one of the biggest investments in the future of entertainment in the Middle East. (Supplied: QIC)
Fawaz Farooqui, CEO of the Red Sea Cruise Co.  
Fawaz Farooqui, CEO of the Red Sea Cruise Co.  
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.