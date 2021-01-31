You are here

  • Home
  • Petrochem posts net profit of $61.33m in FY2020

Petrochem posts net profit of $61.33m in FY2020

Petrochem posts net profit of $61.33m in FY2020
In Q4 2020, Petrochem reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 251 million, a rise of 89% year-on-year. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dwx3

Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

Petrochem posts net profit of $61.33m in FY2020

Petrochem posts net profit of $61.33m in FY2020
  • The lower net profit was attributed to the permanent shutdown of the polystyrene unit, and the total depreciation of its value during the current period
Updated 31 January 2021
Argaam

National Petrochemical Co. (Petrochem) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 230 million ($61.33 million) for the fiscal year 2020, a drop of 66% from SAR 674 million in the year-earlier period.

The lower net profit was attributed to the permanent shutdown of the polystyrene unit, and the total depreciation of its value during the current period, which impacted Petrochem’s net income by SAR 254 million.

Moreover, product prices decreased during the current period compared with same period from last year. Lower other income also weighed on the company’s annual profit.

In Q4 2020, Petrochem reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 251 million, a rise of 89% year-on-year, improved by an increase in average product selling prices, a decrease in the average cost of feedstock along with lower sales and distribution expenses, a decline in financial costs, Zakat expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses.

Net profit also surged 114.5% from SAR 117 million in Q3 2020, thanks to an increase in average product selling prices and lower Zakat expenses.

Topics: Petrochem Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port receives largest petrochemical ship
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port receives largest petrochemical ship
Ziyad Al-Shiha, board member of the National Petrochemical Company
Saudi Arabia
Ziyad Al-Shiha, board member of the National Petrochemical Company

Lebanon, World Bank ink social assistance loan agreement

Lebanon, World Bank ink social assistance loan agreement
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

Lebanon, World Bank ink social assistance loan agreement

Lebanon, World Bank ink social assistance loan agreement
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement for the country’s poverty and safety net support program, the National News Agency has reported.

The agreement was signed during a meeting on Friday, which was attended by the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and World Brank representative Saroj Kumar, as well as other officials.

Lebanon’s economy has been struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, driving nearly half the country’s population of 6 million into poverty.

Topics: Lebanon World Bank

Related

Special Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Middle-East
Lebanon PM threatens mass arrests over deadly clashes
Special Tripoli burns while Lebanon’s officials swap accusations
Middle-East
Tripoli burns while Lebanon’s officials swap accusations

Latest updates

London mayoral candidate caught up in race row
London mayoral candidate caught up in race row
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds
Author Hafsa Lodi launches online hub at Emirates Literature Festival
Author Hafsa Lodi launches online hub at Emirates Literature Festival
Saudi health minister warns of second COVID-19 wave
Saudi health minister warns of second COVID-19 wave
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.