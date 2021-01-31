Priyanka Chopra rocks Lebanese label to launch haircare line

DUBAI: Is there anything Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? From winning Miss World to acting and singing, the Bollywood star continues to add new career goals to her ever-growing CV. Now, the star has kickstarted her very own brand with the launch of her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket. And she announced the exciting news wearing a look from US-Lebanese label Monot.

This weekend, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to officially announce the launch of the brand, writing: “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labor of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

The exciting announcement was followed by campaign images in which Chopra Jonas can be seen wearing a white, custom draped dress by Monot.

The womenswear brand was founded by Lebanese creative consultant-turned-designer Eli Mizrahi.

Mizrahi made his Fall debut in Paris for his ready-to-wear label Monot in 2019 and shot the brand’s first ad campaign, starring Kate Moss, in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla.

Due to the pandemic, the designer opted for a digital lookbook for the Spring season and started focusing on custom creations for his superstar clients.

The label, which is known for its lineup of slinky evening gowns, recently made headlines after British hitmaker Dua Lipa stepped out wearing a black, cut-out dress by Monot.

In fact, the brand has a loyal A-list clientele that includes actress Zendaya and model Cindy Bruna among others.

In the campaign images for her new brand, Chopra Jonas is seen rocking wet hair and wearing a draped white gown that appeared to have been drenched in water.

“How I feel knowing @anomalyhaircare is launching tomorrow,” she captioned one of the images.

The hair care brand is formulated with clean, vegan ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills.

The products launched on Jan. 31 in the United States and will start entering global markets later this year.