You are here

  • Home
  • Priyanka Chopra rocks Lebanese label to launch haircare line

Priyanka Chopra rocks Lebanese label to launch haircare line

The star wore a white custom gown by Lebanese label Monot. Instagram
The star wore a white custom gown by Lebanese label Monot. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/4d68a

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra rocks Lebanese label to launch haircare line

The star wore a white custom gown by Lebanese label Monot. Instagram
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Is there anything Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t do? From winning Miss World to acting and singing, the Bollywood star continues to add new career goals to her ever-growing CV. Now, the star has kickstarted her very own brand with the launch of her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket. And she announced the exciting news wearing a look from US-Lebanese label Monot. 

This weekend, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to officially announce the launch of the brand, writing: “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labor of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived.”

The exciting announcement was followed by campaign images in which Chopra Jonas can be seen wearing a white, custom draped dress by Monot. 

The womenswear brand was founded by Lebanese creative consultant-turned-designer Eli Mizrahi.

Mizrahi made his Fall debut in Paris for his ready-to-wear label Monot in 2019 and shot the brand’s first ad campaign, starring Kate Moss, in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla. 

Due to the pandemic, the designer opted for a digital lookbook for the Spring season and started focusing on custom creations for his superstar clients. 

The label, which is known for its lineup of slinky evening gowns, recently made headlines after British hitmaker Dua Lipa stepped out wearing a black, cut-out dress by Monot. 

In fact, the brand has a loyal A-list clientele that includes actress Zendaya and model Cindy Bruna among others. 

In the campaign images for her new brand, Chopra Jonas is seen rocking wet hair and wearing a draped white gown that appeared to have been drenched in water. 

“How I feel knowing @anomalyhaircare is launching tomorrow,” she captioned one of the images. 

The hair care brand is formulated with clean, vegan ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills. 

The products launched on Jan. 31 in the United States and will start entering global markets later this year.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra

Highlights from the first-ever Arab Fashion Week for Men

Highlights from the first-ever Arab Fashion Week for Men
Zar Douz took part in the showcase of men's fashion. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2021
Arab News

Highlights from the first-ever Arab Fashion Week for Men

Highlights from the first-ever Arab Fashion Week for Men
Updated 30 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab Fashion Week Men’s will wrap up its virtual slate of shows on Saturday, but not before international designers offer up their latest collections — here are the highlights so far.

EMERGENCY ROOM

Launched by Eric Mathieu Ritter in 2018 in Beirut, EMERGENCY ROOM showcased an eclectic collection made entirely in Lebanon.

EGONlab

The Parisian creative label places tailoring at the heart of their creative process, as evidenced by this retro ensemble complete with a statement-making plaid overcoat.

Velsoir

The London-based brand showcased a collection titled “The Archive Therapy” with the aim of rebelling through sharp tailoring as athleisure takes over the fashion world. This moss green blazer is an ode to the brand’s ethos.

Boyfriend the Brand

Graphic T-shirts popped up in the collection, with cut-off sleeves and simple text reading “Sajeen,” which means “Prisoner.”

Anomalous

Rabih Rowell unveiled his latest collection, full of with luxe fabrics, boxy overcoats and silk loungewear.  

Zar Douz Basi

Inspired by the flora and fauna of nature, the label’s offerings are unisex and come in a range of bright colors and busy, lively prints — just like this shirt unveiled during Arab Fashion Week Men’s on Thursday.

Topics: Arab Fashion Week Men's

Latest updates

Priyanka Chopra rocks Lebanese label to launch haircare line
The star wore a white custom gown by Lebanese label Monot. Instagram
Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
Dubai forms vaccine logistics alliance to speed up distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
FII: KSA aims to ‘be another Germany’ within the renewable energy sector
FII: KSA aims to ‘be another Germany’ within the renewable energy sector
Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
Russia reports 18,359 new coronavirus cases, 485 deaths
India’s Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests
India’s Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.