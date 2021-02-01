You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term

Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term

Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term
Ahmed Aboul Gheit
Short Url

https://arab.news/zp2eg

Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term

Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term
  • Egypt is keen on coordinated Arab action aimed at serving Arab peoples and interests.
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt re-nominated Ahmed Aboul Gheit as secretary-general of the Arab League for a second term.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent messages to Arab leaders, expressing Egypt’s intention to re-nominate Aboul Gheit to serve for five more years, adding he was looking forward to receiving their support for the nomination in accordance with the league’s charter.
“The re-nomination of Aboul Gheit comes within the great interest that Egypt attaches to the work of the Arab League and President El-Sisi’s keenness to provide all possible support for the organization, under whose roof the Arabs meet and embody their aspirations for collective Arab action,” said Bassam Radi, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.
“Egypt is keen on coordinated Arab action aimed at serving Arab peoples and interests, which marked the role of the secretary-general during his first term,” Radi added.
The former Egyptian foreign minister, Aboul Gheit was chosen for the position of secretary-general of the Arab League in 2016 to succeed Nabil Elaraby.

Topics: Egypt Arab League

Related

Special Egypt to head urgent Arab League peace talks
Middle-East
Egypt to head urgent Arab League peace talks
Special Arab League hails outcome of Libya talks
Middle-East
Arab League hails outcome of Libya talks

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
  • Head of space agency reveals ambitious plan to build infrastructure and strengthen international relations
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohammed El-Qousi, head of the Egyptian Space Agency, said that Egypt is preparing to launch a satellite in December 2021, in addition to other projects to establish space science in the country.
He said that Egypt had an ambitious plan to build space systems and infrastructure, as well as strengthen international space relations, explore space and establish Egyptian space law, according to the Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper.
El-Qousi said that his country’s ambitions in space science were greater than the five satellites that it currently had in orbit.
Cairo, in cooperation with German and Chinese partners, will launch new satellites, the first of which is a satellite for remote sensing and scientific research, weighing 65 kilograms. It will be launched in December this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Egypt will launch new satellites in cooperation with German and Chinese partners.

• The first satellite for remote sensing and scientific research.

• It will be launched in December this year.

The second satellite will be launched in March 2022 and used to monitor climate change.
The third will be launched in September 2022 and used in sensor applications, after the Egyptian Space Agency completes its design in cooperation with China.
El-Qousi said that among Egypt’s goals in the coming years was the opening of a satellite collection and testing center by the end of September 2022 as one of the branches of a space city.
It will be the first of its kind in the Arab world, according to Egyptian media.
El-Qousi said that Cairo was working on a project with Africa to launch a joint satellite, with the support of the African Union and with the participation of Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Sudan and Nigeria.

Topics: NASA

Related

Special Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Middle-East
Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Special Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term
Middle-East
Egypt nominates Aboul Gheit as Arab League chief for second term

Latest updates

Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Oil prices edge up amid rise in new COVID-19 variants
Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia
Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.