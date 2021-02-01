Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup

You are here

Soldiers guarded streets in Naypyidaw on Feb. 1, 2021, after the military detained the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country’s president in a coup. (AFP)
  • US threatens to take action against perpetrators
  • China calls for all sides to ‘resolve differences’
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: The United States led governments around the world in calling for the restoration of Myanmar’s democracy on Monday after the military staged a coup, arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians.
The United States “will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
She added that the US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of the November elections, which handed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) an overwhelming landslide, but sparked allegations of vote irregularities by the routed military-backed party.
Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on Myanmar’s military “to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8.”
Before the coup, Washington, alongside several other Western nations, had urged the military to “adhere to democractic norms” in a January 29 statement that came as the commander-in-chief threatened to revoke the country’s constitution.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the coup and Suu Kyi’s imprisonment.
“The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released,” he tweeted.
China, which regularly opposes UN intervention in Myanmar, called for all sides to “resolve differences.”
“China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar and hopes the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences under the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly” condemned the military’s detention of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders.
“These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Japan urged Myanmar’s military to free Suu Kyi and to restore democracy.
“We request the release of stakeholders including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was detained today,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement urging “the national army to quickly restore the democratic political system in Myanmar.”
European Council President Charles Michel strongly condemned the coup.
“The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored,” the former Belgian prime minister tweeted.
“We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.
“We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar,” adding hopes that all parties would “exercise restraint.”
Indonesia’s foreign minister likewise expressed “concern” while also urging “self-restraint.”
But Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the situation is an “internal matter.”
“Our primary concern is the safety of our people, he said. “Our armed forces are on standby in case we need to airlift them as well as navy ships to repatriate them if necessary.”
“We condemn today’s developments in #Myanmar. We urge military leaders to adhere to democratic norms and respect the outcome of the elections,” Norway’s Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted.
Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted that Myanmar’s military “wrote the Constitution this way so they could do this.”
“The Constitution of 2008 was specifically designed to ensure military power was deeply entrenched and protected,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Military Coup

Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

  • A suicide car bombing on Sunday evening was followed by a shootout between Al-Shabab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik
  • Al-Shabab insurgency carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia
MOGADISHU: Nine people died after Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, battling security forces until the early hours of Monday, a police spokesman said.
A suicide car bombing on Sunday evening was followed by a shootout between Al-Shabab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik.
“The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured,” Sadik Ali, told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.
The attack on a hotel in the heart of the heavily fortified city comes as Somali politicians wrangle acrimoniously over delayed elections and follows the withdrawal of around 700 US military personnel last month.
The US troops were largely supporting Somali special forces known as Danaab who are skilled at complex operations against high level Al-Shabab targets.
They also enjoyed considerable support from the Americans, including air support and medical evacuations, and some Somali politicians have raised fears the pullout ordered by US President Donald Trump could weaken the fight against al Shabab.
The insurgency has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia’s internationally-backed central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.
It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.
It has also vowed to disrupt national elections, which were scheduled to begin in December but have been delayed after the opposition accused the president of packing the electoral board with his allies. Newly appointed legislators were meant to pick a president on Feb. 8, but even the elections for lawmakers have yet to be held.
Times of political turmoil have also traditionally provided a boost to the insurgency, as security chiefs may be ordered to concentrate on political rivals rather than Al-Shabab.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that former military general Mohamed Nur Galal was among those killed in Monday’s attack.
“I condemn the barbaric attack,” he said. “General Mohamed Nur Galal will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country.”

Topics: Somalia Somalia Al-Shabab Al-Shabab

