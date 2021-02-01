You are here

Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi's party post call for protests

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, shown in this photo taken in 2019, was reportedly placed under house arrest in a rumored military coup taking place in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, shown in this photo taken in 2019, was reportedly placed under house arrest in a rumored military coup taking place in the troubled Southeast Asian nation. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon on February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon on February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R), shown with Lower House speaker Win Myint in this March 14, 2016 photo, has been detained by the military in an apparent coup. (AFP)
Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R), shown with Lower House speaker Win Myint in this March 14, 2016 photo, has been detained by the military in an apparent coup. (AFP)
Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests
Soldiers blockaded roads to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw on Feb. 1, 2021, after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AFP)
Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests

Myanmar military seizes power, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party post call for protests
  • US, Australia and others express concern reports and urge Myanmar’s military to respect the rule of law
  • The military had this week refused to rule out seizing power over its claims of voter fraud in November’s elections
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar: Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.

A presenter on military-owned Myawaddy TV announced the takeover and cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency. He said the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election and its failure to postpone the election because of the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement and the declaration of a state of emergency follows days of concern about the threat of a military coup — and military denials that it would stage one — and came on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was to begin.

The takeover is a sharp reversal of the partial yet significant progress toward democracy Myanmar made in recent years following five decades of military rule and international isolation that began in 1962. It would also be shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, who led the democracy struggle despite years under house arrest and and won a Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.




Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside City Hall in Yangon on February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy released a statement on the Facebook page of its party head saying the military’s actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and the will of voters. The statement urged people to oppose Monday’s “coup” and any return to “military dictatorship.”

It was not possible to confirm who posted the message as NLD members were not answering phone calls.

The military’s actions were already receiving widespread international condemnation.

New US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issued a statement expressing “grave concern and alarm” over the reported detentions.

“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections,” he wrote, using Myanmar’s former name. “The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development.”

The office of the UN secretary-general was also among those to issue a statement condemning the developments as a “serious blow to democratic reforms.”

The detention of the politicians and cuts in television signals and communication services on Monday were the first signs that plans to seize power were in motion. Phone and Internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi’s party could not be reached. Phone service in other parts of the country was also reported down, though people were still able to use the Internet in many areas.

The Irrawaddy, an established online news service, reported that Suu Kyi, who as state counsellor is the nation’s top leader, and the country’s president, Win Myint, were both detained in the pre-dawn hours. The news service cited Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the NLD.

Its report said that the party’s Central Executive Committee members, lawmakers and regional Cabinet members had also been taken into custody.




Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, shown in this December 2, 2015 photo shaking hands with de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, seized power on Monday and detained the elected leaders. (REUTERS file photo)

A list of other people believed to have been detained, compiled by political activists who asked not to be named for security reasons, included filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi, writer Maung Thar Cho, and prominent veterans of the country’s 1988 student protest movement, such as Ko Ko Gyi and Min Ko Naing. Their detention could not immediately be confirmed.

The military TV report said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country, while Vice President Myint Swe would be elevated to acting president. Myint Swe is a former general best known for leading a brutal crackdown on Buddhist monks in 2007. He is a close ally of former junta leader Than Shwe.

As word of the military’s actions spread in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, there was a growing sense of unease among residents who earlier in the day had still been packed into cafes for breakfast and had been doing their morning shopping.

People were removing the bright red flags of Suu Kyi’s party that once adorned their homes and businesses. Lines formed at ATMs as people waited to take out cash, efforts that were being complicated by Internet disruptions. Workers at some businesses decided to go home.

Monday’s parliamentary session was to be the first since last year’s election, as tension lingered over recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup.

The military, however, maintains its actions are legally justified, though Suu Kyi’s party spokesman as well as many international observers have said it is in effect a coup.

The 2008 constitution, drafted and implemented during military rule, has a clause that says in case there is a national emergency, the president in coordination with the military-dominated National Defense and Security Council can issue an emergency decree to hand over the government’s executive, legislative and judicial powers to the military’s commander-in-chief.

The clause had been described by New York-based Human Rights Watch as a “coup mechanism in waiting.”

It is just one of many parts of the charter that ensured the military could maintain ultimate control over the country at the expense elected politicians. The military also was guaranteed 25% of seats in Parliament and control of several key ministries, especially those involved in security and defense.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi is by far the country’s most popular politician, and became the country’s de facto leader after her party won 2015 elections, though the constitution barred her from being president. She had been a fierce antagonist of the army during her time under house arrest.

Nevertheless, once in power Suu Kyi had to balance her relationship with the country’s generals and even went on the international stage to defend their crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in the country’s west, a campaign the US and others have labeled genocide. That has left her reputation internationally in tatters.

She remains wildly popular at home, where most supported the campaign against the Rohingya. Suu Kyi’s party captured 396 out of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament in last November’s polls.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, has charged that there was massive voting fraud in the election, though it has failed to provide proof. The state Union Election Commission last week rejected its allegations.

Amid the bickering over the allegations, the military last Tuesday ramped up political tension when a spokesman at its weekly news conference, responding to a reporter’s question, declined to rule out the possibility of a coup. Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun elaborated by saying the military would “follow the laws in accordance with the constitution.”

Using similar language, the military chief told senior officers in a speech Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws were not being properly enforced. Adding to the concern was the unusual deployment of armored vehicles in the streets of several large cities.

On Saturday and Sunday, however, the military denied it had threatened a coup, accusing unnamed organizations and media of misrepresenting its position.

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
Updated 01 February 2021

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
  • There are an estimated 10,000 foreign troops in Afghanistan, in addition to US soldiers
  • The NATO says troop levels are expected to stay about the same until after May, but the plan beyond that is not clear
Updated 01 February 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: US-led troops will remain in Afghanistan beyond the deadline laid down in a peace deal with the Taliban because the militants have failed to comply with the agreement, NATO officials said on Sunday.

The move casts doubt on the future of the agreement signed last year, under which international troops would withdraw before May in return for the insurgents fulfilling security guarantees.

The Afghan government and others say the Taliban has failed to meet the deal’s conditions, with an escalation in violence and a failure to cut ties with militant groups such as Al-Qaeda.

“There will be no full withdrawal by allies by the end of April,” a senior NATO official said. “Conditions have not been met.

“And with the new US administration there will be tweaks in the policy, the sense of hasty withdrawal that was prevalent will be addressed, and we could see a much more calculated exit strategy.”

President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Dawa Khan Menapal told Arab News: “We have a partnership against joint threats with NATO, which is led by America. Our campaign is also a joint one, and any decision will be taken after evaluating the threat jointly too.”

There are an estimated 10,000 foreign troops in Afghanistan, in addition to US soldiers. The NATO said troop levels were expected to stay about the same until after May, but the plan beyond that was not clear.

Some analysts feared NATO’s plan to keep troops in Afghanistan may draw strong resistance from the Taliban and could lead to a further escalation of the conflict and growing intervention from its neighbors through their proxies.

Former government adviser Torek Farhadi said the coalition may intend to bring about a situation in which both Kabul and the Taliban agreed on a roadmap before pulling out its troops.

“If US-NATO troops stay a few months longer to give Afghans a chance to create a coalition government through a political settlement, I would welcome it because we need a certain level of guarantee during the first 12 months of such a transition,” he told Arab News.

“In that case, it has to be made clear to both parties that they need to make fast progress toward a coalition governance system and not waste this last window of opportunity.”

He said Afghanistan could head toward another decade of war if troops stayed on and conditions were only set for the Taliban, without the government being told to neutralize “peace spoilers.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence
World
Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence

