Dubai launches new court to rule on commercial disputes in space
The UAE is becoming a growing player in the space exploration sector. (File/AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Dubai launches new court to rule on commercial disputes in space
  • The initiative will see an international working group of public and private-sector experts tasked with exploring space-related legal issues
DUBAI: Dubai has launched a new court, which will rule on commercial space-related disputes, it was announced on Monday.

The Courts of Space initiative is part of a partnership between the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and the Dubai Future Foundation.

The initiative will see an international working group of public and private-sector experts tasked with exploring space-related legal issues related to space-related disputes and brainstorming possible outcomes.

A Space Dispute Guide, encompassing a set of guidelines to support such space-related disputes, will also be created, and training will be provided to judges so they can become experts in such disputes.

Zaki Azmi, chief justice of the DIFC Courts, said in a press statement: “The Courts of Space is a global initiative that will operate in parallel, helping to build a new judicial support network to serve the stringent commercial demands of international space exploration in the 21st century. As space commerce becomes ever more global and countries ever more connected, diverse and nimble, economies will need to enable growth. Complex commercial agreements will also require an equally innovative judicial system to keep pace, offering assurance and certainty to support and protect businesses.”

The UAE is becoming a growing player in the space exploration sector, with such moves as the launch of the UAE Hope probe in July last year and aims to reach Mars in February this year.

Established in 2004, the DIFC Courts is an English-language common law judicial system forming a key part of the legal system of the UAE.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m

Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m
Saudi Paper files lawsuit against ex-CEO on violations of $10.9m
  • The company took this legal action due to financial and administrative violations committed by the former chief
Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. filed a liability lawsuit with the Commercial Court against ex-board member and CEO Hassan Asiree on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, the company said in a filing to Tadawul.

The company took this legal action due to financial and administrative violations committed by Asiree, with an estimated value of SAR 40.95 million ($10.9 million), which includes the following:

1) Selling the company's factory in Morocco without receiving the sale amount, recovering it, or disclosing the relevant developments.

2) Participating in the responsibility for canceling the debt of SR 17.3 million, which is part of the value of selling the company's land, in addition to not disclosing it in the financial statements.

3) Giving large credit facilities to a small client and receiving illegal bonds.

4) Other financial and administrative violations.

This legal action is expected to have a positive impact in case of refunding the amount of claim, the statement added.

The paper manufacturer noted that it obtained the legal advice, which confirmed its right to claim these amounts from Asiree, adding that it does not expect to have any responsibility due to its filing of the lawsuit.

The Tadawul-listed firm contacted the defendant and requested reconciliation in this regard, but he did not respond, according to the statement.

Topics: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. Saudi Arabia

