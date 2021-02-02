You are here

Oman considers stricter measures as people are caught violating quarantine
Mask-clad men use disinfecting gel and get their temperature checked before entering the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on Nov. 15, 2020. (File/AFP).
  • The country’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 said a full lockdown will be the last resort
  • The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units has doubled in the past two weeks
DUBAI: People have been avoiding self-quarantining in Oman by getting elderly members of their families to wear their tracking bracelets, national daily Times of Oman reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Health.

“We have received messages of some people taking off their tracking bracelet after arriving at the country’s border crossings, and putting them on elderly people who do not usually leave the home,” the report quoted the Minister of Health Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi.

Meanwhile, the country’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 said a full lockdown will be the last resort.

“Potential lockdown steps will be the last treatment of the pandemic situation and that the panel hopes not to go that far… It is our duty to protect ourselves and society through strict adherence to precautionary measures,” Al-Saidi said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units has doubled in the past two weeks, which is “a highly alarming and disillusioning indicator,” he said.

The committee is considering renewing airport suspensions, but hoped it would not be required.

  • The UAE had during Donald Trump’s last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets
  • The UAE was promised a chance to acquire the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin in a side deal when it established ties with Israel last August under a US-brokered agreement
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Biden’s administration of some pending arms sales to US allies.
The UAE had during Donald Trump’s last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets, 18 armed drones and other defense equipment in a deal worth $23 billion.
“We did everything by the book and they will discover that once the review is complete and it will proceed,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba told a virtual Washington Institute forum on Monday, describing the review as “pro forma.”
Last month, a US State Department official said Biden’s administration was temporarily pausing the implementation of some pending arms sales to US allies to review them.
“Everything is still proceeding while undergoing a review at the same time. I am confident it will end up in the right place,” Otaiba said.
“If you are going to have less of a presence and less involvement in the Middle East you can’t at the same time take tools away from your partners who are expected to do more,” he said.
The UAE was promised a chance to acquire the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin in a side deal when it established ties with Israel last August under a US-brokered agreement.
In December, the Senate rejected attempts to block the transaction, which opponents had said was being rushed through without sufficient assurances that the equipment would not fall into the wrong hands or fuel instability in the Middle East.

