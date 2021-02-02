Oman considers stricter measures as people are caught violating quarantine

DUBAI: People have been avoiding self-quarantining in Oman by getting elderly members of their families to wear their tracking bracelets, national daily Times of Oman reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Health.

“We have received messages of some people taking off their tracking bracelet after arriving at the country’s border crossings, and putting them on elderly people who do not usually leave the home,” the report quoted the Minister of Health Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi.

Meanwhile, the country’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 said a full lockdown will be the last resort.

“Potential lockdown steps will be the last treatment of the pandemic situation and that the panel hopes not to go that far… It is our duty to protect ourselves and society through strict adherence to precautionary measures,” Al-Saidi said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units has doubled in the past two weeks, which is “a highly alarming and disillusioning indicator,” he said.

The committee is considering renewing airport suspensions, but hoped it would not be required.