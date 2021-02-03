You are here

Saudi energy ministry says solar PV systems ‘ready’ to produce electricity

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announces it is prepared to begin working with small solar PV systems. Pictured a maintenance worker examining solar panels at Norsol solar energy company in Villaldemiro, northern Spain. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy announces it is prepared to begin working with small solar PV systems.
Updated 03 February 2021
  • The economic feasibility of installing the small-scale solar PV systems will be studied
RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are ready to produce electricity for consumers’ houses and enterprises, to be later connected to the Kingdom’s grid, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a ministry statement.
The economic feasibility of installing the small-scale solar PV systems will be studied, while determining the estimated costs and the measures related to the safe connection to the grid, in addition to the related applicable specifications.
In this regard, the Electricity & Co-Generation Regulatory Authority (ECRA) developed a new platform, “Shamsi”, as other governmental authorities assume their responsibilities according to respective competencies.
These solar PV systems will help provide the renewable energy and enhance the local content usage, in addition to encouraging Saudization in several energy fields, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The ministry also indicated that qualified companies and contractors, which will be responsible for installing and connecting these systems to the Kingdom’s grid, will be shortlisted according to firm criteria.
The qualification process will compromise several phases, including general assessment of bidders, technical assessment of proposals, approval of bidding proposals, and then the announcement of the qualified bidders.
Lists are periodically updated, as more firms are applying to undertake the project, after fulfilling criteria.
The regulatory framework of the small-scale solar PV systems determines the related requirements for connection of small-scale solar PV systems with the distribution network; sets up required framework for net billing arrangements of surplus energy to the distribution system; ensuring efficient and safe construction, installation, maintenance and operation of small-scale solar PV systems in all premises across the Kingdom; in addition to protecting consumers and boosting their awareness related to small-scale solar PV systems.
The project’s participating entities are the Ministry of Energy, ECRA, Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs (MoMRA), Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MOCI), King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), and Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO).

