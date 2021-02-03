You are here

Kashmiri media figures slam Indian army for taking news portal to court

Kashmiri media figures slam Indian army for taking news portal to court
A Kashmiri boat man navigates his way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The Kashmir valley continues to reel under intense cold wave conditions. (AFP)
Kashmiri media figures slam Indian army for taking news portal to court

Kashmiri media figures slam Indian army for taking news portal to court
  • Military case accuses Srinagar-based magazine of running ‘baseless’ story on school’s Republic Day event
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Prominent media figures in Kashmir on Wednesday slammed the Indian army for taking a news portal to court over a report about a private school allegedly being “pressurized” to hold a Republic Day function on Jan. 25.

The Srinagar-based Kashmir Walla magazine ran the story on Jan. 27 claiming that the army’s branch, the Rashtriya Rifles, had forced the school, run by socio-religious group Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, to host the celebrations.

In response to the article, army lawyers filed a case against the news platform, calling the story “baseless.”

“The army insisted that we should do it and put our school’s banner in front. However, we did not agree. But they insisted that we had to do it. We were under pressure,” founder of the school, Mohammed Yusuf Mantoo, was quoted as saying by the Kashmir Walla.

He added that the army had been pursuing him to “hold this function for the past month.”

Fahad Shah, chief editor of Kashmir Walla, told Arab News: “We reported the story based on the account of the founder-chairman, who later retracted his statements in a purported letter. We stand by our story and will produce relevant evidence in a court of law if and when required.”

He said the army’s filing of the case was an attempt to “criminalize” reporting. “This is not the first case against us. This has been the model to intimidate journalists and silence reporters who dare not to toe the government’s line.”

In November, Shah was detained and questioned for four hours about his work, and in April a number of other journalists were charged.

“The government booked journalists under anti-terror laws for expressing their opinions on social media -- now, they have criminalized reporting as well. With every passing day, it is becoming more and more difficult to report facts in Kashmir,” Shah added.

Army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia, and inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar, were both unavailable for comment.

Media outlets in Kashmir have come under increased pressure following the change in the constitutional status of the region with the abrogation of its special autonomous status in August 2019. The disputed territory of Kashmir faced several new restrictions when New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, which granted autonomy to the region.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government also divided the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, mass arrests of hundreds of political leaders and activists, and a total lockdown of the region.

Last year, Kashmiri authorities introduced the new Media Policy 2020 giving Directorate of Information and Publication Relations (DIPR) officials powers to “examine” media content and assess whether it was “fake,” “unethical,” or “anti-national.”

Srinagar-based political analyst, Gowhar Geelani, who was booked by local police last year for posting on social media, told Arab News: “Web portals like Kashmir Walla have done some incredible work despite various pulls and pressures, especially since August 2019.”

He said that in Kashmir “censorship has been normalized” and journalists were walking on “a razor’s edge” trying to do their job.

“It is not easy to be a journalist in present times. Many are facing pressure from their families to quit journalism because in a place like Kashmir, every word you write or every sentence you broadcast has a cost,” he added.

In October, the office of Kashmir’s oldest English newspaper, the Kashmir Times, was sealed in Srinagar.

“Doing journalism has become difficult in Kashmir,” Ishfaq Tantry, the general secretary of Kashmir Press Club, told Arab News.

“The registration of the case against a newspaper looks like journalism is a crime in Kashmir. When a sword is hanging over your head in the form of legal harassment, then you will think twice before filing a story,” Tantry said.

Officials from the Editors Guild of India described the media atmosphere in Kashmir as an attempt “to control the narrative.”

Guild secretary, Sanjay Kapoor, told Arab News: “Since August 2019, the state and its security agencies have been zealous in controlling the narrative of how life has returned to normal, and there is no resistance from the local people.

“Tragically, the lessons of Kashmir on media are being applied to the rest of Kashmir when it comes to managing the media.”

However, the BJP said that the media should be “nationalist” and show the “atmosphere of positivity that is developing.”

BJP spokesperson in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, told Arab News: “If you are a nationalist newspaper, then why do you oppose the nationalist activities in front of the world?

“Journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy. If the atmosphere of positivity is prevailing in the state, we should try to portray that,” Bhat said, adding that Kashmiris wanted to live in peace after the abrogation of Article 370. “If the atmosphere is changing, why should we put forward negative things?”

Topics: Kashmir Indian army

Iran releases crew of South Korean tanker

Iran releases crew of South Korean tanker
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
BRIAN KIM

Iran releases crew of South Korean tanker

Iran releases crew of South Korean tanker
  • The captain and the vessel, the MT Hankuk Chemi, will remain under detention as the Iranian judiciary investigates the tanker’s alleged marine pollution
  • The ship with 20 crew members on board was sailing from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 4
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: The Foreign Ministry here confirmed on Wednesday that Iran had released all sailors on a South Korean-flagged oil tanker seized by Iranian forces in the Arabian Gulf, capping a month-long negotiation with Tehran.

However, the captain and the vessel, the MT Hankuk Chemi, will remain under detention as the Iranian judiciary investigates the tanker’s alleged marine pollution.

“Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has informed us that the Iranian government decided to first release all sailors except for the captain,” the ministry said in a press release.

The ship with 20 crew members on board was sailing from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 4.

The Iranian authorities have claimed the ship violated environmental protocols, which the vessel’s operator denies.

The seizure of the oil tanker followed Iran’s complaint about the difficulty of transferring money from Seoul to purchase coronavirus vaccines, as the country’s $7 billion worth of assets in Korean bank accounts were frozen in the wake of a broken nuclear deal between Teheran and Washington in 2018.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had telephone talks with Araghchi a day earlier to discuss the release of sailors, according to a ministry spokesman.

Choi visited Tehran last month to secure the early release of the sailors.

During the 30-minute talks, both sides agreed to restore friendly ties by resolving issues surrounding the frozen money, the spokesman said, asking not to be identified.

“Deputy Minister Araghchi pledged to ensure the humanitarian treatment of the captain and guarantee sufficient consular assistance for him pending a judicial process,” he said.

In return, Choi pledged efforts to address the issue of frozen assets speedily, while continuing consultations with the Biden administration in the US, he said.

“We promised to do what we can unilaterally and seek support from the US government in a transparent manner,” the spokesman said.

In a bid to appease Iran, South Korea is expected to pay Iran’s overdue UN membership fees using its frozen assets at two South Korean banks.

A senior diplomat here confirmed on Monday that his ministry had received Teheran’s request over the UN membership fees.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, also revealed the proposal, urging the UN to guarantee the safe transfer of payments.

The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangements (SHTA) is also seen as a method for sending locked Iranian funds in Korean banks to Switzerland to purchase humanitarian items for Iran.

Iran made a request in February last year that Seoul transfer $1 billion from the frozen assets using the SHTA method, and the Seoul government submitted a proposal to the US State Department and requested the exemption of sanctions in May.

The State Department has yet to respond to the request, according to the foreign ministry.

Seoul and Tehran established strong economic ties, with South Korea the third-largest importer of Iranian oil, in 2017.

South Korea was the biggest buyer of Iranian condensate, which its petrochemical industry processed in refineries designed to handle the commodity.

After the Trump administration reimposed sanctions against Iran, however, South Korea’s oil imports from Iran had plummeted from $7.8 billion to $2.1 billion by 2019.

Topics: Iran South Korea MT Hankuk Chemi

