Syrian military: Israeli missile strikes hit country's south

Syrian military: Israeli missile strikes hit country’s south
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Syrian military: Israeli missile strikes hit country’s south

Syrian military: Israeli missile strikes hit country’s south
  • Residents in the capital Damascus report hearing the sound of explosions
  • Israel’s shadow war against Iran and its allies has escalated in recent months
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: A Syrian military official said Israel fired surface and air missiles at targets in southern Syria late Wednesday, causing only material damage.
The official said the attacks prompted Syrian air defenses. The unnamed official said the Israeli attacks came in from over the Golan Heights but didn’t identify what the target was.
Residents in the capital Damascus reported hearing the sound of explosions. State media said the explosion sounds in Damascus were those of the Syrian air defenses responding to the incoming missiles in the south.
State media didn’t identify the targets either.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted a military post for government troops and allied Iranian militias in rural Quneitra province in southern Syria on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The war monitor said the strikes caused loud explosions.
Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.
Israel’s shadow war against Iran and its allies has escalated in recent months, with cyberattacks and exchanges of fire with militants in Syria and Lebanon.
Israelis are concerned that US President Joe Biden will adopt a more conciliatory approach toward Iran. Biden has said he hopes to return the US to Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, to which Israel was staunchly opposed.
In January, Syrian media reported intense Israeli strikes in eastern Syria, believed to be among the most intense in nearly a decade.
A Syrian opposition war monitoring group reported at least 18 strikes in Deir Ezzor and along the border with Iraq, saying several arms depots were hit. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 57 people were killed, including 14 Syrian troops, and the rest were Iran-backed fighters including 16 Iraqis and 11 Afghans. Dozens were wounded.
The Observatory said it recorded 39 Israeli strikes inside Syria in 2020 that hit 135 targets, including military posts, warehouses or vehicles.

Topics: Syria Israel Quneitra

Rights watchdog condemns Ankara over illegal transfer of Syrian detainees
Middle-East
Rights watchdog condemns Ankara over illegal transfer of Syrian detainees
Syrian monitor says Iran continues military recruitment operations
Middle-East
Syrian monitor says Iran continues military recruitment operations

Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19

Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19

Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19
  • Yacht tours and parties will now accommodate only 10 people
  • Dubai cut the number of people allowed in shopping malls and hotels as part of new measures to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. From Tuesday, bars and cinemas closed, while cafes and restaurants will also operate with restrictions
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Tourism Authority asked hotels and restaurants to suspend Friday brunches until February 28, various media reports from indicate.
The authority advised to “postpone any activity that leads to large gatherings such as weekend brunches,” in a recent communication cited by the reports.
Yacht tours and parties will now accommodate only 10 people, instead of 50 percent capacity as earlier.
The authority warned “any failure to comply with precautionary measures will result in serious action against the venue.”
The suspension comes as coronavirus cases in the Emirates neared the 4,000-mark after a few days of decline. Health authorities confirmed 3,977 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s caseload to 313,626.
On Monday, Dubai cut the number of people allowed in shopping malls and hotels as part of new measures to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.
From Tuesday, bars and cinemas closed, while cafes and restaurants will also operate with restrictions.
The measures come as the UAE is increasingly concerned by the rise in cases since December.

Topics: Dubai UAE United Arab Emirates Coronavirus

Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19
Dubai suspends brunches to curb spread of COVID-19
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,211
US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
US President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
Gold, silver ease as dollar holds firm near 2-month peak
Gold, silver ease as dollar holds firm near 2-month peak
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today

