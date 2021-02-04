You are here

  • Home
  • Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
Supporters of Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gather to protest against the death penalty in Iran, Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgk4g

Updated 31 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
  • Ex-lawmaker: Iran ‘a terrorist state that terrorizes not only Iranians but the people of the world’
  • Endorsements come as Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in jail for failed Paris bomb plot
Updated 31 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Former senior US political and national security figures have reiterated their support for an exiled Iranian opposition group, following a court verdict that found an Iranian diplomat guilty of plotting a terrorist attack against it.

They did so just hours after Assadollah Assadi — who tried to bomb a rally organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris in 2018 — was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Belgian court.

Tom Ridge, former US secretary of state for homeland security, urged governments worldwide to back the NCRI, which he regards as Iran’s government in waiting.

Speaking at an event hosted by the NCRI and attended by Arab News, he said: “The NCRI is an immediate threat to the repressive Iranian regime. It’s the largest, best organized and most popular democratic alternative to the regime, and over the years its advocacy for a peaceful, tolerant, democratic and non-nuclear Iran has attracted greater and greater internal support from the people of Iran, and greater international support.”

This support, Ridge added, was evidenced by the tens of thousands of people — including senior diplomats and politicians — who attended the 2018 rally targeted by Assadi.

The NCRI “reflects the Iranian people’s hopes for freedom,” Ridge said. “Countries and their leaders should align themselves with the hopes of Iranian people for freedom — I’d call on them to recognize publicly the NCRI as the alternative to the existing regime.”

Col. Wesley Martin, who served alongside members of the NCRI’s sister organization, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), while on anti-terrorism deployment to Iraq, said: “The failed 2018 attack was as much an attack on the freedoms of speech, worship, from want and from fear, as it was on the rally’s participants in Paris.”

He added: “The failed bombing once again emphasized Iran’s ruling extremists’ fear of the NCRI and MEK.”

These two groups, he said, continue to be the most significant threat to the regime in Tehran. When it feels threatened by the MEK or NCRI, Martin added, it resorts to oppression of Iranians within the country and terrorist attacks abroad — as the failed 2018 bomb plot showed.

Patrick Kennedy, a former member of the US House of Representatives, also joined the livestreamed event to celebrate Assadi’s conviction and voice his support for the NCRI.

“We’ve always known Iran to be behind numerous acts of terrorism, but today the evidence is overwhelming — today, the Iranian regime was caught red-handed,” he said.

Because of the hard evidence provided by Assadi’s guilty verdict, governments that still host Iranian embassies should “clean house” by ensuring all terrorist elements are removed, or shut them down, Kennedy added..

He, like Ridge and Martin, threw his support behind the NCRI, seeing it as the most legitimate Iranian opposition group, in no small part because of its capacity to threaten the regime’s legitimacy at home and abroad.

“We know that (the regime) saw an existential threat in … the MEK and the NCRI, because that’s who it was targeting,” Kennedy said.

The guilty verdict, he added, is as much an indictment of the regime as it is of Assadi and his three accomplices, and shows that “it’s time to support the NCRI as a legitimate opposition to the Islamic Republic.”

He said: “We must also call Iran what it is: A terrorist state that terrorizes not only Iranians but the people of the world.”

Topics: Iran National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) Assadollah Assadi

Related

Special Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Middle-East
Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Special Iranian resistance calls for regime leaders to be prosecuted in terrorism case
World
Iranian resistance calls for regime leaders to be prosecuted in terrorism case

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
  • The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning
  • He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications
Updated 53 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British police have arrested a male accused of fighting for an Islamist terror group in Syria attempting to return to the UK via Heathrow Airport.

The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The Independent newspaper reported that he is alleged to have fought for an Islamist terror group during the ongoing Syrian conflict, and flew back to the UK from Turkey, the major transport hub that links the conflict and European fighters.

“Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm on Wednesday 3 February,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south London police station, where he currently remains.”

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

Topics: United Kindom Syria heathrow airport

Related

Man found guilty under UK terrorism laws after refusing to reveal passwords
World
Man found guilty under UK terrorism laws after refusing to reveal passwords
Update UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’
World
UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

Latest updates

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says
Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity
Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience. (Supplied)
Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport
UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.