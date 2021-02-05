You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on June 29, 2020 shows Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir speaking during a joint press conference with US Special Representative for Iran in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykq4e

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
  • Biden spoke of the need for the US to play a more active diplomatic role to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Friday President Joe Biden’s speech reiterated US commitment to work with “friends and allies” to resolve conflicts.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told state TV Ekhbaria the Kingdom was looking forward to working with the US administration.
“We look forward to working with our friends in the US to end conflicts and confront challenges, as we have for over seven decades," he added.
He added: “Our countries have spilled blood in the liberation of Kuwait and in combating Al-Qaeda, including in Yemen, and Daesh in Syria.
Biden said the war in Yemen “must end,” during his first foreign policy speech on Thursday since taking office.
“At the same time, we’re going to continue to support and help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and its people,” Biden said, adding that the Kingdom continues to be targeted with missile attacks.
And he spoke of the need for the US to play a more active diplomatic role to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Unmasking the cause of Saudi Arabia’s virus spike
Saudi Arabia
Unmasking the cause of Saudi Arabia’s virus spike
Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
Updated 05 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
  • Move is the latest boost to plans for a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 05 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched training programs to teach the design and installation of small-scale solar panel systems in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after the energy ministry said this week that panels that use solar photovoltaic technology to generate power are now available for installation on homes and business premises, and later can be connected to the Kingdom’s grid.

The move is part of the country’s drive for a greener, more sustainable future as part of its Vision 2030 development program. It represents a major step toward fully utilizing the abundant energy resources in the Kingdom an environmentally friendly way.

The development of the solar panel training program was overseen by the Saudi water and electricity regulatory authority, which has made the necessary technical arrangements to ensure the feasibility of installing such systems in a variety of locations.

Four training centers have been authorized to offer the five-day training program. The accredited institutes are in Yanbu, Dammam, Riyadh, and Juaima’h and Baish.

Topics: solar energy Vision 2030

Related

Startup of the Week: Saudi solar energy startup has clear vision for buildings of the future photos
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Saudi solar energy startup has clear vision for buildings of the future
Saudi students invent robot to improve solar panel efficiency
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students invent robot to improve solar panel efficiency

Latest updates

Egypt frees Jazeera journalist after Qatar thaw
Egypt frees Jazeera journalist after Qatar thaw
Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
Gigi Hadid opens up about her 14-hour home birth to Khai
Gigi Hadid opens up about her 14-hour home birth to Khai
Yemeni warring factions welcome Biden peace push
Yemeni warring factions welcome Biden peace push
EU’s Borrell hails Russian vaccine as ‘good news for mankind’
EU’s Borrell hails Russian vaccine as ‘good news for mankind’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.