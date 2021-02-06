What We Are Wearing Today: Claw Socks

Gigi Hadid opens up about her 14-hour home birth to Khai

DUBAI: Half-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed this week that she had a home birth to her daughter at her farm in Pennsylvania, and went through a 14-hour labor.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the first-time mom said: “What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, okay, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do.”

Hadid was with her partner Zayn Malik, her mother Yolanda, her sister Bella, a local midwife and her assistant by her side in September as she delivered her new bundle of joy Khai, whose name is a nod to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother Khairiah.

“I know my mom and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror,” Hadid told the magazine. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, we can have some time before we do that again.”

The 25-year-old model said that she and Malik had initially considered having their baby at a New York City hospital. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she could not have her mother nor her sister in the room with her.

It is then that she and the former One Direction star decided on a home birth, especially after watching the documentary “The Business of Being Born.”

“We both looked at each other and were like, I think that’s the call,” she said.

The catwalk star took to Instagram to share pictures of her first solo cover for the Vogue magazine’s March 2021 issue.

“Who would have thought I’d be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!” she wrote.

“I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!” Hadid added.

“Khai is now rockin’ in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I’m reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion.”