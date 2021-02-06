Claw Socks is a modern line of clothing from creative Saudi designers. The brand offers high-quality socks made of comfortable natural materials such as cotton and bamboo fabrics.
It has unique arty collections featuring food, animals, nature and famous characters, among others.
One collection features Saudi heritage designs with themes such as shemaghs, Arabic coffee cups, camels, incense, and ouds. It also features traditional Arabic sayings from all over the Kingdom.
The brand has launched a new collection inspired by popular outdoor activities inside the Kingdom. It offers the ideal look for your next road trip as it displays seven marvelous designs inspired by the mountains of Saudi Arabia, hiking, bikes and adventures.
The website also offers gift baskets, boxes, bouquets or cards in different themes. You can select several socks to send to your friends and loved ones.
For more information visit: https://try-claw.com/
What We Are Wearing Today: Claw Socks
https://arab.news/gt428
What We Are Wearing Today: Claw Socks
- The brand has launched a new collection inspired by popular outdoor activities inside the Kingdom
Claw Socks is a modern line of clothing from creative Saudi designers. The brand offers high-quality socks made of comfortable natural materials such as cotton and bamboo fabrics.