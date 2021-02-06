Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, spoil your loved one with a special gift.
Bil Arabi Hob/Love gold earrings
$1,053; SAR 3,950
They say the best gifts come in small packages. These 18K gold hoops are handcrafted to form the word “Hob,” which means “love” in Arabic.
Diggn'It Ultimate Grooming Kit
$112; SAR 420
Pamper your significant other with something different in the form of indulgent grooming products from the Saudi male grooming company to replenish his bathroom counter.
5ive Pillars Love hoodie
$70; SAR 263
The streetwear label founded by designer Farrukh Ershad launched its latest collection from its “hob/love” series, and it’s largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds.
Kayali Huda Beauty x Kayali Darling Kit
$45; SAR 169
This exclusive, limited-edition Kayali x Huda Beauty Darling Kit, featuring a rollerball musk, eyeshadow palette and lipstick, will put last-minute drugstore gift sets to shame.
Department of Hygiene Personal Care Subscription
$17; SAR 64
The London-based hygiene brand founded by Laith Kalai offers a monthly personal care subscription that includes the brand’s best-selling Vitamin-E rich Geranium Shampoo Bar, as well as a body bar and facial bar combo of your choice.
Aliel Horra bag
$310; SAR 1,163
The Egyptian handbag label has introduced gorgeous mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones.