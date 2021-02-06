You are here

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day

Gift guide: Pamper your loved one with these Arab surprises on Valentine’s Day
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

This Valentine’s Day, spoil your loved one with a special gift. 

Bil Arabi Hob/Love gold earrings

$1,053; SAR 3,950

Shop here


They say the best gifts come in small packages. These 18K gold hoops are handcrafted to form the word “Hob,” which means “love” in Arabic.

Diggn'It Ultimate Grooming Kit

$112; SAR 420

Shop here


Pamper your significant other with something different in the form of indulgent grooming products from the Saudi male grooming company to replenish his bathroom counter.

5ive Pillars Love hoodie

$70; SAR 263

Shop here

The streetwear label founded by designer Farrukh Ershad launched its latest collection from its “hob/love” series, and it’s largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds. 

Kayali Huda Beauty x Kayali Darling Kit

$45; SAR 169

Shop here

This exclusive, limited-edition Kayali x Huda Beauty Darling Kit, featuring a rollerball musk, eyeshadow palette and lipstick, will put last-minute drugstore gift sets to shame.

Department of Hygiene Personal Care Subscription

$17; SAR 64

Shop here


The London-based hygiene brand founded by Laith Kalai offers a monthly personal care subscription that includes the brand’s best-selling Vitamin-E rich Geranium Shampoo Bar, as well as a body bar and facial bar combo of your choice.

Aliel Horra bag

$310; SAR 1,163

Shop here

The Egyptian handbag label has introduced gorgeous mini leather bags with handles sporting pure agate stones.

Topics: Valentine's Day

RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab-American stand-up comedian Ahmed Ahmed was performing in Florida several years ago when he noted how few Arabs there were in the audience, joking: “It only takes one.”

He was surprised when the next day, two police officers knocked on his door. They said someone in the audience had complained that Ahmed had made a joke threatening terrorism, he told a virtual audience hosted by the Arab America Foundation and attended by Arab News. 

The pioneer comedian — who has also had acting roles in Hollywood movies such as “Executive Decision,” and in TV series such as “Roseanne” — said many Americans still do not understand the Arab community, and comedy is a powerful way to break through stereotypes.

“I feel like our culture, our stereotype keeps getting recycled,” he added. “Laughter is really important … Nobody can hate you when they’re laughing with you … It’s important to poke fun at our culture. There’s miles and miles of material.”

Other performers at the virtual event included journalist and food blogger Blanche Shaheen, acclaimed poet May Rihani, pop singer Abir and music sensation Emad Batayeh.

After Abir and Batayeh performed some of their latest musical releases, Rihani read poetry for the audience.

“I use my identity in my music and in my art … It’s fun for me to show my culture to people who may not know anything about it,” Abir said.

“There are all kinds of expectations on how I should dress, how I should dream, how I should work. The modern Arab woman … does what she wants to do,” she added, citing her mantra: “Don’t live for other people, live for yourself.”

Ahmed said he got into comedy despite resistance from his parents, although his father, who recently passed away, was considered one of the funniest entertainers at weddings and social gatherings.

“The thing that inspired me to get into entertainment was when I was 5 years old, when my parents took me to see a screening of the film ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God,’ which later was called ‘The Message’,” Ahmed recalled.

“We got their late, typically because we’re Middle Eastern … I watched this epic movie about Islam and the Arab world … It was a cinematic masterpiece that made me interested in film.”

Topics: comedy

