LONDON: Two attempts to blow up two ATMs belonging to a national bank have been foiled, Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Saturday.

Terrorists tried to blow up two bank ATMs located in Jidhafs and Al-Naim, areas in the Capital governorate, on Wednesday but the attacks were thwarted, the interior ministry said.

After securing and examining the two sites and collecting evidence, an investigation has led to the arrest of a number of suspects. The probe continues.