You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday

Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday
Bahrain will introduce stricter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday after an increase in active cases of the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jy4mj

Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday

Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday
  • All social gatherings or private events of more than 30 people held at home and in private locations will be banned
  • Indoor exercise classes will be temporarily suspended
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain will introduce stricter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday after an increase in active cases of the novel coronavirus, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. 

As part of the measures, which are due to last till February 21, government entities and institutions will allow a maximum of 70 percent of employees to work from home.

Indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools will be temporarily closed while a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to participate in outdoor exercise organised by gyms. 

Indoor exercise classes will also be temporarily suspended.

All social gatherings or private events of more than 30 people held at home and in private locations will be banned.

Topics: Coronavirus Bahrain

Related

Bahrain’s Arcapita buys US student-housing properties
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Arcapita buys US student-housing properties
Bahrain stops indoor dining, moves schools to remote learning to contain COVID-19
Middle-East
Bahrain stops indoor dining, moves schools to remote learning to contain COVID-19

Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood
Updated 05 February 2021
AP

Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood
  • Jordan often experiences flash flooding this time of year as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through its desert valleys
Updated 05 February 2021
AP

AMMAN: Authorities in Jordan have recovered the bodies of three people who went missing after their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood early Friday.
The Public Security Directorate said the brother of one of those missing died during the search near the town of Ruwaished, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of the capital, Amman.
Jordan often experiences flash flooding this time of year as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through its desert valleys.

Topics: Jordan flash floods

Related

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Middle-East
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Jordan presses Israel to vaccinate Palestinians
Middle-East
Jordan presses Israel to vaccinate Palestinians

Latest updates

Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday
Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday
American horses lead strong Saudi Cup field as runners announced
Tacitus, of Juddmonte Farms, is part of a strong American contingent including Brad Cox’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and Pegasus World Cup winner Knicks Go at this year's Saudi Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’
UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’
British foreign minister says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart
British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab (L), listens to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during a joint press conference after their meeting in the capital Nicosia, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco
FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.