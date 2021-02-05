Bahrain to implement stricter COVID-19 measures from Sunday

LONDON: Bahrain will introduce stricter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday after an increase in active cases of the novel coronavirus, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

As part of the measures, which are due to last till February 21, government entities and institutions will allow a maximum of 70 percent of employees to work from home.

Indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools will be temporarily closed while a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to participate in outdoor exercise organised by gyms.

Indoor exercise classes will also be temporarily suspended.

All social gatherings or private events of more than 30 people held at home and in private locations will be banned.