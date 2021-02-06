You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021
There are an estimated 105 million documented cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 2.3 million confirmed deaths to date. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdtd2

Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: More than half of respondents who participated in Arab News Twitter poll believe the virus will not be contained this year.

A majority of 50.3 percent said the world will not see an end to the global pandemic in 2021. While 30.2 percent showed optimism and voted that the virus would be contained by this summer and 16.2 percent said by fall. 

There are an estimated 105 million documented cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 2.3 million confirmed deaths to date.

The new vaccine rollouts, however, have raised hopes of policy makers and industry leaders who told Reuters they were optimistic about seeing 2021 put the pandemic behind it, despite a resurgence in cases.

 

Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who has headed up the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, believes it would take 75 percent of the world’s population to be inoculated before seeing things return to its pre-pandemic state.

Bloomberg, using a vaccine tracker, have begun analyzing how long states and countries around the world will take to vaccinate 75 percent of their populations. As of Saturday, there have been 124 million vaccinations administered worldwide.

 

Israel is currently the country with the highest vaccination rate and is expected to hit 75 percent coverage in two months, while the US is expected to get there by new years’ 2022. 

Due to vaccinations increasing in richer countries than the rest of the world, Bloomberg calculated that it will take the world seven years to hit the 75 percent inoculation target at its current pace.

Bloomberg’s calculator is designed to put today’s vaccination rates into perspective by using the most recent rolling average of vaccinations. As vaccination numbers increase, the time needed to hit the 75 percent threshold is expected to fall.

In a time of grave uncertainties, however, it still is premature to predict what will happen this year.

Topics: Twitter poll

Indian expat in Qatar wins 15 million dirhams in Abu Dhabi raffle

Indian expat in Qatar wins 15 million dirhams in Abu Dhabi raffle
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

Indian expat in Qatar wins 15 million dirhams in Abu Dhabi raffle

Indian expat in Qatar wins 15 million dirhams in Abu Dhabi raffle
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An Indian expat living in Doha has won a mega prize worth 15 million dirhams ($14.1 million) in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle.
Thasleena Purayil, from Kerala, purchased her ticket online on Jan. 26.  
Her winning ticket number 291310 was picked at the draw held on Wednesday.
Purayil told Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News that she was excited about the win. 
“It was the first time we bought the Big Ticket. I cannot believe we won,” she said. 
The winner is a mother of three: a son aged 21, a 15 year-old daughter and an infant just over a year old.
The draw’s largest prize is the Mighty 20 million Jackpot, followed by prizes of 15 million dirhams, Dh12 million dirhams and Dh10 million dirhams.
Purayil was among seven other Indians who had won prize money between 350,000 dirhams to 20,000 dirhams in the raffle draw.
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket is the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Qatar India expat Money prize raffle

Related

$240,000 prize on offer in Saudi Arabia's Janadriyah horse race
Saudi Arabia
$240,000 prize on offer in Saudi Arabia's Janadriyah horse race
‘It was a unique feeling,’ says Saudi photographer shortlisted for National Geographic prize
Lifestyle
‘It was a unique feeling,’ says Saudi photographer shortlisted for National Geographic prize

Latest updates

UAE says it’s committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
UAE says it’s committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
Abdullah bin Abdullatif Al-Fozan, chairman of Al Fozan Holding
Abdullah bin Abdullatif Al-Fozan, chairman of Al Fozan Holding
Filling Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security: Minister
Filling Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security: Minister
ICC Israel ruling ‘offers new hope for justice’
ICC Israel ruling ‘offers new hope for justice’
Egypt welcomes election of Libyan executive authority
a delegate casting her vote for the new interim government during a meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Chavannes de Bogis, near Geneva on February 5, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.