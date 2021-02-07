You are here

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea

The venue’s striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show.
The venue's striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show.
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea

Courtyard Riyadh offers culinary adventure from under the sea
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure from under the sea with the opening of the Seven Restaurant. The venue has a weekly seafood night every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering a scrumptious buffet style dining experience, starting from SR170 ($45) per person.

Head chef Sofyan Alasmi has curated a menu that will have guests indulging to their hearts’ content. With more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry across the GCC under his apron, all his culinary creations are bursting with extraordinary flavors. “From signature dishes such as the mouth-watering Thermidor to Seven’s special catch of the week, palates are set to enjoy the freshest and most succulent seafood in the city,” a statement said.

HIGHLIGHT

The restaurant features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

A feast for the eyes and mouth, the restaurant also features a seafood market where gastronomes will get to choose from a variety of fish, including shrimp, Sultan Ibrahim, calamari and Deans’ Fish, and see it prepared at the live cooking stations.

The venue’s striking décor, an open kitchen and a live cooking station take center stage, ensuring guests seated indoors get to immerse themselves in the culinary show. Those seated on the outdoor terrace can enjoy sweeping views of the Riyadh city skyline.

The restaurant’s name has a symbolic significance. “Seven is the number of completion and perfection, and is highly symbolic across cultures, the seven wonders of the world, the seven continents and the seven days of the week,” the hotel’s website said.

Courtyard Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers a pleasant getaway for business and leisure travelers to Riyadh, with seamless service, easy access to the city’s top tourist attractions, and exciting dining experiences to choose from. The hotel features a restaurant, fitness center, a shared lounge and garden. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the venue.

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center opens in Riyadh's DQ

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center opens in Riyadh’s DQ
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center opens in Riyadh’s DQ

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center opens in Riyadh’s DQ
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter (DQ).

The inauguration of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center was held in the presence of Nasser Mohammed Al-Haqbani, chief executive of HMG, a number of diplomats, businessmen and management officials of the group.

Guests at the event toured the various departments and facilities of the new center, including its emergency, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, dental, ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, family medicine, dermatology, and cosmetology clinics, in addition to the pharmacy.

The laboratories in the radiology department are equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies, which enable the provision of the most accurate results at high speed, thereby reducing the waiting time. All departments are manned by experts qualified in their respective medical fields.

The guests were also briefed on the services provided by the 24/7 rapid response team, ambulances and emergency transport, and the pharmacy, which is open round-the-clock.

“Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center represents a great addition to the Diplomatic Quarter as it includes the best medical, technical, and administrative experts, to provide superior levels of medical care in accordance with the highest international standards,” Al-Haqbani said. The center includes all specialties and is equipped with the latest medical technologies, and it operates with an integrated digital system to ensure the provision of diagnostic and therapeutic services in no time, he added.

The medical center’s unified electronic system (VIDA) and mobile application for patients enable users to book appointments, obtain medical reports, view the results of laboratory and x-ray examinations and get copies of them via email, view the insurers’ approvals, connect with physicians in all specialties, get medical prescriptions, and obtain a wide range of other services.

Al-Haqbani said that since its inception, HMG has been keen to achieve excellence based on the approach of continuous development and right now aims to benefit from the ongoing digital revolution.

“The effective combination of modern technology and human competencies can provide the highest levels of medical care and a unique health model in the Middle East,” he added.

In addition to the new center in the DQ, HMG has four other hospitals in Riyadh.

 

