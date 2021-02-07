6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines

You are here

Soldiers walk among debris in Padada town, Davao del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao on December 16, 2019, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on December 15. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Civil defense officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage
  • The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometers
AFP

MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Service and local officials said.
The 6.0-magnitude quake struck at 12:22 p.m. (0422 GMT) with an epicenter plotted two kilometers (1.2 miles) east of the town of Magsaysay on Mindanao island, the USGS said.
The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometers.
Civil defense officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,616

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,616
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

  • The reported death toll rose by 231 to 61,517
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,616 to 2,284,010, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 231 to 61,517, the tally showed.

