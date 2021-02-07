UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times

You are here

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Sunday Times report. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2021
  • The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, the report said
Britain plans to tax retailers and tech companies whose profits have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday Times reported, citing leaked emails.
The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, while plans are also being drawn up for a one-off “excessive profits tax,” the newspaper reported.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes at the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the COVID-19 furlough programme and support for businesses, the report said.
They are instead likely to surface in the second half of the year.
Sunak faces pressure from some in his Conservative Party to show spending is under control when he presents a new budget, after what is on track to be the heaviest annual borrowing since World War Two.
He has promised to put public finances on a sustainable footing once the economy begins to recover. Data last month showed public borrowing since the start of the financial year in April reached a record 271 billion pounds ($370 billion).
The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Sunday Times report.

  • Previously, only Indians living in the country were allowed to set up companies
DUBAI: Non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in Gulf Cooperation Council member states will be able to set up one-person companies (OPCs) in their home country from April, India’s government has confirmed.

Previously, only Indians living in the country were allowed to set up companies. Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary of the government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, announced the rule change as part of a briefing on details of the Indian budget for 2021-22.

“The budget incentivizes the incorporation of OPCs by amending the Companies Incorporation Rules to allow OPCs to grow without any restrictions on paid-up capital and turnover, allowing their conversion into any other type of company at any time, reducing the residency limit in India for NRIs to set up an OPC from 182 days to 120 days,” Mohapatra was quoted as saying by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

Under previous rules, OPCs had to wait two years to be converted to limited companies. There was also a restriction on paid-up capital and annual turnover of 5 million Indian rupees ($68,655) and 20 million rupees, respectively.

Both these restrictions have been removed, “so there are no restrictions on the growth of OPCs,” the official said.

According to data compiled by Global Media Insights, there are around 1.5 million Indian expats living in Saudi Arabia who can now benefit from the easing of the OPC regulations.

 

