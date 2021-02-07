You are here

  • Home
  • Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing

Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing

Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
1 / 5
People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
2 / 5
This handout photo taken on February 7, 2021 and released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during a rescue operation after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, at Reni village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (AFP)
Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
3 / 5
A labourer talks with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, at Reni village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7, 2021. (AFP)
Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
4 / 5
Lakshman Jhula, a suspension bridge across the River Ganges is seen after it is closed as a precautionary measure in Rishikesh, India, after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rishabh R. Jain)
Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
5 / 5
A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/waktc

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing

Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

LUCKNOW: Indian authorities launched a search operation Sunday after part of a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams and damaging a number of homes. At least three people were killed and 140 were missing.
The flood was caused when a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning. A video shared by officials and taken from the side of steep hillside shows a wall of water surging into one of the dams and breaking it into pieces with little resistance before continuing to roar downstream.

The Rishiganga hydropower plant was destroyed, while the Dhauliganga hydropower was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.
Pandey said three bodies were recovered near a tunnel at the Dhauliganga project, where at least 16 workers remained trapped. Another 140 workers at the two plants were missing, he said.
Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, said some houses were also damaged in the flooding.

Officials said when the glacier broke it sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water. An advisory was issued urging people living on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move to safer places immediately.
Several teams of rescuers were rushed to the affected area, officials said.
The Himalayan area has a chain of power projects on the Alaknanda River and its tributaries.
In 2013, thousands of people were killed in Uttarakhand after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, washing away thousands of houses and roads and cutting communication links in many parts of the state.

Topics: India climate Flood

Related

Indian expats able to open companies in India from April
Business & Economy
Indian expats able to open companies in India from April
India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
World
India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup

Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Updated 07 February 2021
AFP

Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup

Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
  • Some estimates put the number of protesters in Yangon at 100,000 and there were reports of large demonstrations in other cities
  • Police with riot shields blocked the path of the protesters at several points in the city
Updated 07 February 2021
AFP

YANGON, Myanmar: Tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Yangon Sunday in the biggest rally yet against the Myanmar coup, as an Internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military’s ouster of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Some estimates put the number of protesters in Yangon at 100,000 and there were reports of large demonstrations in other cities, with rallies condemning the coup that brought Myanmar’s 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.
Backed by a din of car horns, chanting protesters in Yangon held up banners saying “Justice for Myanmar,” while others waved the signature red flags of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party as they marched to City Hall.
“I completely despise the military coup and I am not afraid of a crackdown,” said Kyi Phyu Kyaw, a 20-year-old university student.
“I will join every day until Amay Suu (Mother Suu) is freed.”
Police with riot shields blocked the path of the protesters at several points in the city, but a huge crowd was able to gather near Yangon City Hall without any clashes.
Some protesters handed out roses to policemen.
Many flashed the three-finger salute inspired by the “Hunger Games” films, which became a symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy protests in Thailand last year.
“We will fight until the end,” said Ye Kyaw, an 18-year-old economics student.
“The next generation can have democracy if we end this military dictatorship.”
The surge in popular dissent over the weekend overcame a nationwide Internet blockade, similar in magnitude to an earlier shutdown that coincided with the arrest of Suu Kyi and other senior leaders on Monday.
Monitoring service NetBlocks said Internet access was partially restored on some mobile networks in Myanmar Sunday afternoon, but social media platforms remained blocked and it was unclear how long the connectivity would last.
Online calls to protest have prompted bold displays of defiance, including the nightly deafening clamour of people banging pots and pans — a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.
The UN Human Rights office has said Myanmar authorities “must ensure the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals.”
There were also protests in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, and Mawlamyine.
As protests gathered steam after the coup, the junta ordered telecom networks to freeze access to Facebook, an extremely popular service in the country and arguably its main mode of communication.
The platform had hosted a rapidly growing “Civil Disobedience Movement” forum that had inspired civil servants, health care professionals and teachers to show their dissent by boycotting their jobs.
On Sunday, live Facebook video feeds showed the Yangon protesters as they marched through the streets. It was not immediately clear how they bypassed the government block.
The military had widened its efforts to quell organized dissent on Friday when it demanded new blocks on other social media services including Twitter.
“The generals are now attempting to paralyze the citizen movement of resistance — and keep the outside world in the dark — by cutting virtually all Internet access,” said Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, ahead of the Sunday protests.
In addition to Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far.
The precise number of arrests is not yet known, but monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said Saturday that more than 150 people were still in custody.
Rumours that Suu Kyi had been released triggered brief but raucous street celebrations among her supporters on Saturday, before they were denied by her lawyer who said she remained in detention.
An immensely popular figure in Myanmar despite a tarnished reputation in the West, Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since the coup, but a party spokesman said Friday she was “in good health.”
Two days after the coup, criminal charges were filed against her related to the illegal import of a set of walkie-talkies.
The military had hinted at its coup intentions days in advance, insisting that the NLD’s landslide victory in the November elections was the result of voter fraud.
Following the takeover, the junta proclaimed a one-year state of emergency after which it promised to hold fresh elections, without offering any precise timeframe.
The coup has been widely condemned by the international community, with US President Joe Biden leading calls for the generals to relinquish power and release those arrested in the post-coup crackdown.

Topics: Myanmar coup Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Malaysia’s Rohingya ‘in shock’ after Myanmar coup
World
Malaysia’s Rohingya ‘in shock’ after Myanmar coup
Update Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup
World
Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

Latest updates

Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
Glacier breaks in India’s north; flood kills 3, 140 missing
TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization
TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization
How gallerist Zeid El-Amine launched a Beirut art space to honor his late father
Portrait of Zeid El-Amine. Supplied
UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
Indian expats able to open companies in India from April
Indian expats able to open companies in India from April

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.