Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
The family of a British woman killed in a car crash has called on the government to recover the lead suspect in the case from Turkey.
Arab News

  Vicky Lovelace-Collins died two days after her motorbike collided with a car near her home
  The car's driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but fled to Turkey
Arab News

LONDON: The family of a British woman killed in a car crash has called on the government to recover the lead suspect in the case from Turkey, to where they fled just days after the incident.
Vicky Lovelace-Collins died on Sept. 7, 2018, two days after her motorbike collided with a car near her home in Hertfordshire.
The car’s driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but fled to Turkey before legal proceedings could formally commence.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the suspect living abroad is presenting “challenges,” adding: “We have assured Vicky’s family that we will continue to do everything we can.”
Hertfordshire Police said: “It is regrettable that the driver fled to Turkey. We continue to liaise with the CPS and international authorities to secure the driver’s return to the UK.”

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Reuters

  Extremist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack
  12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Twelve security agents were killed on Sunday by a roadside bomb planted outside a Somali town where political leaders had been meeting to try to resolve a row over a presidential selection process due to be held on Monday.
Extremist group al Shabaab, which analysts say is keen on exploiting the deadlock, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Those killed included Abdirashid Abdunur, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency in Dhusamareb, police officer Mohamed Ahmed said. In all, 12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town, police said.
A deal on how to choose a new president on Monday has been elusive so far, threatening to unleash more political turmoil.
Somalia had initially aimed to hold its first direct election in more than three decades but delays in preparations, and the government's inability to rein in daily attacks by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents, meant switching to an indirect vote, with elders picking lawmakers who would choose a president.
However, regional authorities in at least two of Somalia's five federal states, Puntland and Jubbaland, oppose holding the election for now.

