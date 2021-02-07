Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey

LONDON: The family of a British woman killed in a car crash has called on the government to recover the lead suspect in the case from Turkey, to where they fled just days after the incident.
Vicky Lovelace-Collins died on Sept. 7, 2018, two days after her motorbike collided with a car near her home in Hertfordshire.
The car’s driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but fled to Turkey before legal proceedings could formally commence.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the suspect living abroad is presenting “challenges,” adding: “We have assured Vicky’s family that we will continue to do everything we can.”
Hertfordshire Police said: “It is regrettable that the driver fled to Turkey. We continue to liaise with the CPS and international authorities to secure the driver’s return to the UK.”
