Oman extends border closure due to 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases

Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
Oman, who previously saw cases drop below 500, has now recorded more than 600 cases on Sunday with a total of 135,674 cases. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases

Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s borders will be closed “until further notice” due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, local daily Times of Oman reported on Sunday. 

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic said the increase in cases was “alarming,” the report said. 

The announcement came after the committee studied a report produced by a technical team who specialised in the spread of the virus and its different variants. The report pointed to an increase in the number of patients contracting the disease.

Oman, who previously saw cases drop below 500, has now recorded more than 600 cases on Sunday with a total of 135,674 cases.

The closure initially came into effect on Jan. 18 following Oman’s detection of its first case of the variant of the virus that emerged in Britain, in a resident who arrived from the UK. The closure was set to last one week, but the authorities warned of possible extensions.

Oman’s University of Nizwa, in cooperation with the health ministry, detected a rare strain of the COVID-19 virus in early February.

The Committee, however, decided to allow entry via land borders for Omani citizens abroad wishing to return provided they follow a seven-day institutional health quarantine.

Oman’s Ministry of Health will also start inoculating citizens aged over 65 years after receiving a total of 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India’s Serum Institute last week.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

US ambassador discusses Luqman Salim case with Lebanese justice minister

US ambassador discusses Luqman Salim case with Lebanese justice minister
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

US ambassador discusses Luqman Salim case with Lebanese justice minister

US ambassador discusses Luqman Salim case with Lebanese justice minister
Updated 25 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea spoke on Monday with Lebanese Minister of Justice Marie-Claude Najm about the Luqman Salim case.

The US embassy to Lebanon said that its envoy discussed the investigation into the killing of author and activist Salim, and the “importance of holding the perpetrators accountable.”

Last week, the minister of justice condemned the killing of Salim and vowed to complete the investigation “quickly and accurately to prevent impunity.”

Salim, an outspoken critic of Hezbollah, was found dead last week in the southern region of Zahrani. His killing was the first of a Lebanese Shiite anti-Hezbollah figure since 2004.

News of Salim’s disappearance broke on Thursday morning after nothing was heard from him on Wednesday evening after he started travelling home from visiting family in the southern village of Niha.

Topics: Luqman Salim

