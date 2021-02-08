You are here

  • Home
  • China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears

China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears

China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
Launched in early 2020, Clubhouse saw explosive growth in global user numbers earlier this month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r7v6c

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears

China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
  • Users of China’s Twitter-like social media app Weibo began posting that they were having issues accessing the Clubhouse app
  • he Clubhouse app had in recent days attracted masses of new users from mainland China
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Mainland China users of the US audio app Clubhouse said on Monday they were experiencing Internet access disruptions, stoking concerns that the popular app has been blocked by China’s so-called Great Firewall.
Users of China’s Twitter-like social media app Weibo began posting that they were having issues accessing the Clubhouse app at around 7:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).
Some posted screenshots of a message the app displayed when they tried to open it, which said “an SSL error has occurred and a secure connection to the server cannot be made.”
The Clubhouse app had in recent days attracted masses of new users from mainland China, who took part in discussions on topics that included sensitive ones like Xinjiang detention camps, Taiwan independence and Hong Kong’s National Security Law.
Many users had over the weekend marveled on social media about how the app was still accessible in China.
Many Western social media apps including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are banned in China, where the local Internet is tightly regulated and often censored for content that could undermine the country’s ruling Communist Party.
Clubhouse did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s top Internet regulator, did not respond to phonecalls made outside its office hours.
“Clubhouse has been walled” said one Weibo user, referring to the system China uses to regulate its Internet.
“This is just too fast,” said another.
Launched in early 2020, Clubhouse saw explosive growth in global user numbers earlier this month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform.
Its chat rooms are only accessible via invites from current members, and as of Sunday, invites to the platform were selling for between 50-400 yuan ($7.73 — $69.59) on popular Chinese e-commerce sites.
Nearly 3,000 users opened a room to discuss whether Clubhouse had been blocked by Chinese censors shortly after reports of the Internet disruptions started trickling out, with some expressing concerns that authorities could be monitoring discussions.
Some users urged others not to panic yet, given the lack of clarity over China’s censors had indeed blocked the app.
“Let bullets fly for a while. Let’s monitor for a few days first, don’t panic yet,” one user said.

Topics: China Clubhouse

Related

Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
Media
Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was taking another break from Twitter (AFP)
Media
Billionaire Musk says he is “off Twitter for a while” again

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
Updated 08 February 2021
Reuters

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention

Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
  • Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year
Updated 08 February 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: The family of an Australian journalist arrested in China has pleaded with authorities to grant the former high-profile state TV news anchor access to her two school-age children.
Australian authorities confirmed on Monday that Cheng Lei, 49, was arrested on Feb. 5 on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, around six months after she was first detained in mid-August.
“We are absolutely convinced of her innocence,” a family representative said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Cheng, a business news anchor on Chinese state media’s English-language channel CGTN, where she had worked for almost a decade, had regularly attended business functions and embassy events for the Australian community while working in Beijing.
Payne said the Australian government “has raised its serious concerns about Ms Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention.”
Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year, after Canberra called for an international investigation into the source of the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing responded with trade reprisals.
Cheng was born in China but moved with her parents to Australia as a child, and attended university in Queensland. Her children, aged nine and eleven, were visiting their grandparents in Australia amid school closures in Beijing caused by the coronavirus pandemic when the journalist was detained.
“Whilst a long time Australian citizen, Lei also has a great love for the country of her birth and is highly respected across the globe,” the family statement said.
“We respect China’s judicial process and urge the authorities bring this matter to a swift, compassionate and timely conclusion whilst at all times respecting her rights with the knowledge that she is the mother of two young and vulnerable children who need her.”
As well as contact with her children, her family requested Cheng be given access to reading material to safeguard her mental health.
Payne said officials had visited Cheng six times during her detention, most recently at the end of January.
Australia’s former ambassador to China, Geoff Raby, said Cheng’s case “would seem to go beyond issues in the bilateral relationship” between the two countries.
“Support for Lei is, however, made much more difficult in the absence of high-level contact between the governments,” Raby told Reuters.
In the days after Cheng’s August detention was made public, two Australian foreign correspondents were flown out of China, helped by Australian consular officials after the pair were questioned by China’s state security ministry.
China’s Foreign Ministry subsequently revealed that Australia’s security agency had questioned Chinese journalists working in Australia in the weeks before Cheng was detained.
Another Australian, writer Yang Hengjun, is facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, after being arrested in January 2019 at Guangzhou airport.

Topics: China Australia

Related

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Media
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Australian journalists flee China under police threat
World
Australian journalists flee China under police threat

Latest updates

Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
Flood kills 24 people in illegal factory in Morocco
China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
China users say no longer able to access Clubhouse app, raise ‘Great Firewall’ fears
Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
Daesh ambush kills 26 pro-regime fighters in Syria
Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
Oman extends border closure due to ‘alarming’ surge in COVID-19 cases
‘Against the Loveless World’ traces the shifting identities of a Palestinian woman
‘Against the Loveless World’ traces the shifting identities of a Palestinian woman

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.