You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis step up attacks on Marib despite resistance, condemnation

Houthis step up attacks on Marib despite resistance, condemnation

Hundreds of Houthis marched toward Marib from three fronts. (AFP)
Hundreds of Houthis marched toward Marib from three fronts. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqwh6

Updated 09 February 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis step up attacks on Marib despite resistance, condemnation

Houthis step up attacks on Marib despite resistance, condemnation
  • Government troops pushed back Houthi attacks and killed, wounded and captured dozens of fighters: Yemeni official
Updated 09 February 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis on Monday moved ahead with an offensive on the government-controlled Yemeni city of Marib, despite encountering fierce military resistance and strong condemnation.

Hundreds of Houthis marched toward Marib from three fronts, triggering clashes with army troops and allied tribesmen backed by air cover from Arab coalition warplanes, Yemeni government officials said.

The continuing offensive by the Iran-backed militia has killed and wounded dozens of rebel fighters and loyalists as the rebels failed to advance toward their targets, military and tribal sources said.

Government troops pushed back Houthi attacks and killed, wounded and captured dozens of fighters, said Yemeni army spokesman Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili.

Videos and images on social media showed Yemeni army pick-ups carrying dozens of dead and wounded Houthi fighters, with others dead and abandoned on the battlefields.

Houthi officials said that their forces were close to capturing Marib.

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi official, said the movement had a “divine mandate” to push government forces and the coalition from Marib, describing the offensive as a “decisive battle” for the militia.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said the Houthis had focused their attacks on government troops in the mountainous areas of Serwah and Al-Makhdra, the main defense lines protecting Marib. Coalition warplanes carried out several sorties, targeting Houthi gatherings and military reinforcements.

The official Saba news agency reported on Monday that Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed called Marib’s governor, Sultan Al-Arada, to congratulate him on military successes and to express the government’s support for him, army troops and the tribesmen battling the Houthis.

Condemnation

Yemen’s foreign minister strongly condemned the Houthi push on Marib, calling it a “a blatant defiance” of the international community’s demands for ending the war in Yemen. He said it was proof that the Houthis were not serious about peace.

“This terrorist attack is a clear military escalation, and confirms once again the government of Yemen’s repeated warnings that Houthis do not believe in peace and only thrive by the sounds of weaponry,” the ministry said, warning that a Houthi invasion of Marib would aggravate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“The Houthis also are still exacerbating the humanitarian crisis through their continued use of violence and targeting of innocent civilians, including the internally displaced persons who have already fled to Marib to escape from the Houthis’ many brutalities,” the ministry added.

The British ambassador to Yemen, Michael Aron, demanded the Houthis cease their offensive.

“We strongly condemn the Houthis’ targeting of Marib and Jouf,” the British diplomat tweeted. “They must stop these attacks immediately and demonstrate their sincerity in wanting peace by supporting the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.”

Last month the Houthis attacked a military camp in Marib with missiles, killing at least 110 soldiers and wounding many others. They exploited the post-assault confusion among loyalists to launch ground attacks on government troops in Sanaa’s Nehim district, Marib and Jouf.

They seized control of a large swathe of land in Nehim and Hazim city, which is the capital of Jouf province. But the Houthis encountered resistance from army troops and local tribesmen as they marched toward Marib.

The militia has, for more than a year, been stuck in a military stalemate because it has been unable to seize control of new areas in Marib despite dispatching thousands of fighters.

Oil and gas

Experts argue that Marib holds strategic and financial significance for the government and the Houthis because it has oil and gas fields and is also the last major city in northern Yemen under the government’s control.

“The Houthis have sought to seize control of Marib since day one of their coup,” Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News. “If the Houthis invaded Marib, they would assert their full control of all northern Yemen.”

Samuel Ramani, an international relations researcher at Oxford University, said that Marib's oil and gas fields and the Houthis’ endeavor to present themselves as the sole controller of the north was fueling the current offensive.

“Marib's oil fields are hotly contested between the Houthis and the Yemeni government, as control over them would give either party an advantage in reconstruction contracts and future revenues,” Ramani told Arab News. “The Houthis also view control over Marib as vital to their bid for international recognition as the de facto governing party in northern Yemen.”

He added that the Houthis faced obstacles in their offensive to seize Marib due to the demographic and geo-strategic environment in the city.

“As Marib is mostly Sunni, the Houthis lack a natural support base in Marib, and local tribes have cooperated closely with the Hadi government and the Saudi-led military intervention in expelling the Houthis from Marib.”
 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Representatives of Yemen’s internationally-recognized government asked Griffiths to demand Iran stopped aiding the Houthis financially and militarily following several deadly strikes against civilian and military targets in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
EU ‘concerned’ by Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territory
Update Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Saudi Arabia

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers
Updated 09 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers

Egypt hosts emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers
  • Palestian issue remains core concern, say delegates
Updated 09 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt on Monday hosted an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss regional developments, the policies of the new US administration, and the structure and functioning of the Arab League.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, said the organization was keen to find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue.

He told a meeting of the Arab League Council that any threat to Arab land was a threat to the entire nation, and that the region was on the threshold of a new phase.

He said the emergency meeting carried a message to the whole world, that Arab countries spoke with one voice when it came to Palestine, and that the Palestinian issue would remain at the heart of Arab concerns until it was resolved by establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

He stressed the need for the international community to make this issue its priority.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned of any change in the status of Jerusalem and said that Cairo was working to facilitate Palestinian dialogue toward reconciliation.

He stressed the importance of the right of return of Palestinian refugees and that Egypt adhered to a Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed that Arab countries were united to face the challenges.

He called on the international community to put an end to Iran's violations and threats to the region, saying the Iranian regime threatened the security and stability of Arab countries through its militias. He condemned the Houthi targeting of civilian facilities.

He urged that the countries most affected by Iran's threats be part of any future agreement, noting that Iran's nuclear activities and ballistic missiles threatened regional security.

The Saudi foreign minister welcomed the Yemeni parties' implementation of the Riyadh Agreement. He emphasized the Kingdom's adherence to a Palestinian state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the two-state solution was the only way to end the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

“The Palestinian issue is the first central issue for the Arabs and is the key to a just and comprehensive peace,” Safadi added. “It highlights the need for direct Arab action to support (our) brothers and achieve peace, especially with the start of a new American administration and the new gestures it announced.”

The assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said the body’s general secretariat had received notes from the permanent delegations of Jordan and Egypt requesting that the emergency meeting be held.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League said the notes referred to developments requiring a comprehensive position that achieved protection for national security, served common interests, strengthened common solidarity and reaffirmed Arab constants on the Palestinian issue.

Arab sources said earlier that the meeting of Arab foreign ministers would issue a decision submitted by Egypt and Jordan stressing the need to adhere to the two-state solution and obliging all Arab countries to provide support to Palestine. 

The decision will demand the Israeli side to respond to the Arab peace initiative through the immediate resumption of peace talks.

Topics: Egypt Arab Foreign Ministers

Related

Arab foreign ministers reaffirm centrality of Palestinian cause
Middle-East
Arab foreign ministers reaffirm centrality of Palestinian cause
Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Jerusalem 

Latest updates

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues health campaigns in different parts of Yemen
KSrelief continues health campaigns in different parts of Yemen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.