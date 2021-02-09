Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist

You are here

COVID-19 has been the subject of massive amounts of research into developing effective vaccines against the disease in record time. (AFP file photo)
LONDON: A leading UK scientist has suggested that COVID-19 could be effectively controlled through nasal spray vaccines, rather than injections, in the future. 

Prof. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, described nasal immunizations as a “rational” development in the fight against the virus.

COVID-19 has been the subject of massive amounts of research into developing effective vaccines against the disease in record time, but all successful cases so far have involved injections.

There have also been fears that several of these early vaccines might become less efficient in the near future, with the emergence of a series of new variants of the virus, notably in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

It is thought that nasal spray vaccines, as well as being easier to administer, would prevent the virus gaining a foothold in the body at an earlier stage.

“We really need to develop vaccines which are based on say nasal sprays and induce what we call a mucosal immune response,” Openshaw, a scientific advisor to the UK government on its New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, told the BBC. 

“The initial vaccines given to us as an injection induce a very good response in your bloodstream and also protect the lungs pretty well … in terms of antibodies. But getting a nasal response would be a really good way to develop vaccines in the future.”

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s Sputnik V has become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Pakistan for emergency use after China’s Sinopharm and the one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.
“Sputnik has received EUA (emergency use authorization),” the minister, Faisal Sultan, said in a text message.
Pakistan has become the 22nd country to approve Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said.
It is to be administered in two shots, three weeks apart, has a six-month shelf life and is stored at -18 Celsius, according to a document on the vaccine’s authorization.
The authorization to M/s AGP Ltd, Karachi, is valid until April 1, 2021, the document said, adding it was for immunization of those aged 18 and over.
A fourth vaccine candidate, developed by CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO), has also completed clinical trials in the South Asian nation of 220 million people, showing 65.7 percent efficacy in symptomatic cases and a 90.98 percent success rate in severe cases in an interim analysis of global trials, Sultan said on Monday.
He said its efficacy in the Pakistani subset at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8 percent. It was 100 percent for preventing severe disease.
CanSinoBio’s single-dose regimen and normal refrigerator storage requirement could make it a favorable option for many countries.
AJ Pharma led CanSinoBIO’s trial to import the vaccine vials initially before filling them in Pakistan, the first company to do so locally.
Sultan said Pakistan could get shots “in the range of tens of millions” under an agreement with the Chinese firm.
Pakistan has launched its vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm donated by longtime ally China, giving shots to frontline health workers as a priority.
Pakistan has also secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments to developing nations.

