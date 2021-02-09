France ‘strongly condemns’ repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

LONDON: France strongly condemned the recent attempted air strikes by Yemen’s Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a series of drones toward the Kingdom’s southern region on Sunday and Monday and 8 that were intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition.
