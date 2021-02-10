You are here

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup

US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
  • President said Washington would identify first round of targets this week
WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.
Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the US. Biden added that more measures are to come.
“The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the will of the people of Burma,” Biden said.
Before Biden spoke from the White House, large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover again took to the streets in Myanmar, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of Suu Kyi’s political party.
Witnesses estimated that tens of thousands of protesters, if not more, turned out in Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s biggest cities. Rallies also took place in the capital, Naypyitaw, and elsewhere.
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to Suu Kyi’s deposed civilian government. They’re also seeking freedom for her and other governing party members detained by the military after it blocked the new session of Parliament on Feb. 1.
The military cited the government’s failure to act on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud as part of the reason for the takeover and declaration of a one-year state of emergency. The generals maintain the actions are legally justified, and have cited an article in the constitution that allows the military to take over in times of emergency.
Suu Kyi’s party has said it’s effectively a coup. The Biden administration also was quick to officially determine the takeover was a coup, setting the stage for Wednesday’s announcement.

Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’

Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
  • Recently introduced inoculations will ‘have a huge impact on transmission’
LONDON: Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert.

Prof. Andrew Pollard told British MPs that he believes the recently introduced vaccines will “have a huge impact on transmission.”

Fears have risen in recent days that new variants of COVID-19 might be vaccine resistant, but he played down these concerns, saying this might not be an issue if the vaccines protect against serious illness.

Pollard, who studies new and improved vaccines, delivered his comments as ministers look to boost confidence in the Oxford-AstraZeneca inoculation, which the UK is set to rely on, after a study in South Africa found that it appeared to have little effect in preventing mild illness caused by one of the major variants.

“The virus will only survive if it is able to make new versions of itself that can still spread despite that immunity,” he said.

“In the trials in those regions where new variants are emerging, we are not seeing a sudden shift where lots of people who are vaccinated are ending up in hospital.”

Pollard warned that “we might need boosters every year” if new trials of vaccines continue this trend, but he said we “might be generating enough immunity with the current generation of vaccines to stop severe disease.” He added: “If people have just got the sniffles, then I think our job is done.”

