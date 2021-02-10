You are here

  • Home
  • US State Department says policy on Turkey’s S-400 remains unchanged

US State Department says policy on Turkey’s S-400 remains unchanged

Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wmmjd

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

US State Department says policy on Turkey’s S-400 remains unchanged

Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have a chat with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the coming days, the State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.
Asked if the United States is considering Turkey’s recent suggestion that it may not need to make the Russian S-400 missile defense systems operational all the time, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington’s policy remained unchanged.
“Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO equipment, they threaten the security of NATO technology, and they’re inconsistent with Turkey’s commitments as a NATO ally,” Price told reporters.
Turkey’s defense minister, Hulusi Akar, was cited on Tuesday as saying that Turkey would propose only partially activating its S-400s in negotiations with the United States, which sanctioned Ankara over the air defense systems in December.
Washington sanctioned Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defenses, something that Turkey rejects. Turkey says the systems will stand independently from NATO defenses.
Since Democrat Joe Biden was elected US president, Ankara has said it wants better ties and again proposed an S-400 joint working group. Washington has repeatedly rejected that and says sanctions will remain until Turkey no longer possesses the missiles.

Topics: US Turkey

Related

Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
Middle-East
Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
World
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast
The destroyed silo is pictured on October 26, 2020 at Beirut's port following the August 4 massive chemical explosion at the site which that caused severe damage across swathes of the Lebanese capital. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast
  • Diaspora network Meghterbin Mejtemiin calls on 3,000 Lebanese people in Britain to petition politicians for investigation of Savaro Ltd
Updated 10 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Lebanese people living in the UK are being urged to call on MPs to launch an investigation into a British-registered company that might be linked to the devastating explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 last year.

International activist network Meghterbin Mejtemiin, the name of which is Arabic for “united diaspora,” is sending letters to about 3,000 people of Lebanese origin in Britain, asking them to demand an official investigation into Savaro Ltd.

“When we saw the recent media reports describing the opacity around Savaro Ltd and the potential ties to figures of interest, we figured we needed to apply some pressure on the UK authorities to shed light on the matter,” the group said in a statement provided to Arab News.

“We are fairly hopeful that we will see some action from the UK authorities, especially after the news that the company’s voluntary liquidation request has been suspended. Our ultimate goal is to have an investigation opened on Savaro Ltd to identify its ultimate beneficiary owner (UBO), and understand how this fits in the bigger picture of the Beirut Explosion tragedy.”

According global business rules, the UBO is a person who receives the benefits of company transactions.

Last month, two senior British parliamentarians called for an investigation into Savaro. Its registered address is in London, so it is required to provide accurate information about the business, including who owns it, to Companies House, which maintains a register of all businesses in the UK. The trading firm which procured the ammonium nitrate that caused the exlposion in 2013.

The listing for Savaro identifies a woman called Marina Psyllou as the owner and sole director. However, she told Reuters last month that she simply acts as an agent on behalf of the true owner. She added that she cannot disclose this person’s identity but did not explain why this is the case.

“We cannot allow the Beirut Explosion investigation to be yet another investigation that fizzles out and never delivers answers or accountability in Lebanon,” Meghterbin Mejtemiin said in its statement. “From a UK perspective it is also important in order to uphold the standard of accountability that is present here, as well as to show the Lebanese people that the international community supports them in their search for justice. The benefit of the UK angle is mainly to leverage an independent judiciary.”

In addition to petitioning UK MPs, the group has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Attorney General Suella Braveman, among others.

Feb. 4 marked the six-month anniversary of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port, which was caused by a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that was stored in a warehouse. A large section of the city was destroyed and more than 200 people were killed by the blast, which also left more than 7,500 injured. The official investigation into the blast is on hold because of a nationwide lockdown in Lebanon to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Meghterbin Mejtemiin was founded in October 2019 mobilize the Lebanese diaspora in support of the ongoing protests in Lebanon caused by anger over the financial crisis in the country and concerns about corruption.

To get in touch with Meghterbin Mejtemiin, email: [email protected] 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Beirut blast Beirut explosion

Related

Portrait of Zeid El-Amine. Supplied
Lifestyle
How gallerist Zeid El-Amine launched a Beirut art space to honor his late father
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Middle-East
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

Latest updates

Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit — Jewish Chronicle
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit — Jewish Chronicle
Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister meets UN, US envoys for Yemen
Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister meets UN, US envoys for Yemen
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
US State Department says policy on Turkey’s S-400 remains unchanged
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast
British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.