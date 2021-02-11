You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings

Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
Short Url

https://arab.news/be34e

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
  • Creditors of loss-making stock exchange-listed firm, its subsidiaries invited to submit claims
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A UAE court has opened bankruptcy proceedings for Dubai Financial Market-listed Marka and its six subsidiaries in the first case of its kind, according to Argaam.

Experts Redha Darwish Al-Rahma and Ahmed Ali Ahmed Al-Hosani have been appointed as the bankruptcy trustees.

Creditors and other claimants have been invited to submit their specific-value claims with the necessary supporting documentation.

The decision to wind up business activities was made at a Marka general assembly meeting in 2019. Marka was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in 2014, the same year it was founded, operating in the retail and hospitality sector.

The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing and trading in its shares has been suspended.

Topics: business economy Dubai UAE bankruptcy

Related

Japan’s oldest department stores face bankruptcy amid virus crisis
Business & Economy
Japan’s oldest department stores face bankruptcy amid virus crisis
World’s second-oldest airline faces bankruptcy
Business & Economy
World’s second-oldest airline faces bankruptcy

Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says

Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
  • Al-Yamamah’s board of directors decided on Feb. 9 to begin construction of the Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory project as of March 1
Updated 5 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries CEO Yousef Bazaid told financial news portal Argaam that the wind projects announced so far by Saudi authorities as part of the country’s clean-energy program will produce around 1,600 megawatts annually and will require between 100 and 120 thousand tons of iron, depending on the technology used.

Al-Yamamah’s board of directors decided on Feb. 9 to begin construction of the Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory project as of March 1, 2021, at a reported cost of SR293 million ($78.1 million).

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia wind energy

Related

Special Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Business & Economy
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Masdar chief urges Saudi Arabia to tap wind energy
Business & Economy
Masdar chief urges Saudi Arabia to tap wind energy

Latest updates

Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings
The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says
Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
India's row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.