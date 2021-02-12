Jordan reports high adherence to COVID-19 protocols in schools as students return

DUBAI: Jordan’s education ministry has reported a high compliance to COVID-19 health protocols as more than 773,000 students went back to their classrooms this week, almost a year after all educational institutions were shut down.

Adherence to health and safety regulations related to the infectious coronavirus disease in schools was at 97.7 percent during the first week of students’ gradual return to physical learning, education officials said, according to a report from state news agency Petra.

The attendance rate of in-class education at public schools reached 84.4 percent, compared with about 17 percent of those who opted for distance learning.

The education ministry last month launched a guidebook on COVID-19 safety for students and educators as schools reopened for the second semester.

Jordan confirmed 1,807 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing its caseload to 341,984. Additional 10 fatalities related to the disease were also reported, pushing the country’s death toll 4,421.