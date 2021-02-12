You are here

  • Home
  • Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
Fourteen people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany on suspicion of preparing one or several attacks in the two countries, Danish police said Friday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxgpp

Updated 1 min ago
AP

Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
  • The operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service said the findings were “worrying”
  • However, he added that “it is our assessment that there was no imminent danger”
Updated 1 min ago
AP

COPENHAGEN: Fourteen people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany on suspicion of preparing one or several attacks in the two countries, Danish police said Friday, adding that the discovery of a Daesh flag could indicate the suspects “have a connection or sympathy with the terror organization.”
Flemming Drejer, operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, said the findings were “worrying” but “it is our assessment that there was no imminent danger.”
Drejer said the first seven individuals who were arrested in Denmark had acquired weapons and “we found things that can be used to make a bomb.” He said police found shotguns and a rifle with a scope, as well as the flag, but that he could not give further details about the Denmark case or its links to Germany.
“We are now in the initial phase of the investigation and we need to keep our cards close to the chest,” Dreyer said.
All but one of the 14 arrests took place in Denmark. Three of the suspects are Syrian nationals, ages 33, 36 and 40, who were arrested last weekend, according to German officials.
Danish authorities announced eight arrests on Thursday, and police said another six people were detained Friday.
The detention hearings in Denmark were held behind so-called double-closed doors, meaning the case is shrouded in secrecy and few details are made public. Officials did not identify the suspects.
Denmark’s security service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said Thursday that the first seven people arrested in Denmark were suspected “of having acquired ingredients and components for the manufacture of explosives, as well as weapons, or having participated in this.”
They are suspected of “having planned one or more terrorist attacks or participated in attempted terrorism.”
Earlier, German authorities had announced the first three arrests — two in Denmark and one in Germany. They said the suspects were alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives.
A search of a residence in the German city of Dessau-Rosslau, southwest of Berlin, turned up 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of black powder and fuses, the German prosecutor said. More chemicals were seized in Denmark.
Germany’s dpa news agency reported that the three were brothers, and that two had entered Germany for the first time in 1998 and received refugee status later. The chemicals they are alleged to have obtained came from a source in Poland, were delivered to Dessau-Rosslau, and then brought to Denmark, dpa reported.
Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said late Thursday on Twitter that “the case shows that the terrorist threat against Denmark remains serious.”

Topics: Daesh Germany Denmark

Related

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over ‘attack plot’
World
Three Syrians arrested in Europe over ‘attack plot’
UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act
World
UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires
People embark on a foot-over bridge to enter in Rawalpindi from Islamabad on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires
  • Criminals using employee links to carry out robberies and murders, police warn
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Last November, spa owner Laeeq Akbar decided to use an app called Tasdeeq to screen a new employee she was hiring for her business in Karachi, Pakistan’s financial hub.

It turned out that the man had a criminal record and had been involved in a series of muggings.

“Technology helped me save myself from falling prey to a criminal at my workplace,” Akbar told Arab News, saying the man she almost hired had a record of robbing commuters at traffic signals at night while working for other employers.

“We are relieved to have this digital vetting,” she said.

The Safe Pakistan Welfare Trust, which launched Tasdeeq in collaboration with Karachi’s Citizens-Police Liaison Committee and police last August, aims to bring more than 50 million blue-collar workers out of poverty, its founders have said.

In December, the campaign went nationwide with a launch event inaugurated by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad. The trust has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division of the government of Pakistan.

About 61,230 people have downloaded the application since its launch, of which 11,784 users are from Karachi’s south district. More than 21,766 workers are registered, and 602 people with criminal records have been identified through the app.

The app is already being used in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, as well as the capital, Islamabad, and the trust plans to sign agreements with authorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The next phase will engage employers to work toward poverty alleviation,” Asfandyar Janjua, co-founder of the trust, told Arab News.

“Tasdeeq Pakistan is a multi-phase, multi-pronged social impact initiative that aims to change on one hand, the way domestic workers and blue-collar labor is hired, and on the other — through education and advocacy — work towards the economic improvement and poverty alleviation of hard-working and honest domestic workers and blue-collar labor,” the app said on its website. “Technology will be leveraged to help them break the vicious cycle of poverty.”

Registered workers under Tasdeeq have verifiable work histories and in return receive hospital and accidental insurance, and funding for their children’s education from employers, as well as emergency and microloans from financial institutions.

The app’s website cites a police statistic that warns that 60 percent of robberies, banditry, kidnapping and murders are carried out directly or indirectly through the active involvement of inside workers.

In November last year, police said they killed five robbers in Karachi’s affluent DHA area following reports of rising burglaries. The robbers, police said, were part of a notorious gang that carried out crimes in upscale neighborhoods with the help of domestic workers.

“We’ve found many cases of thefts involving domestic servants, and in most of these cases, either identity cards were fake or unavailable because they weren’t verified before hiring,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Javed Akbar told Arab News, who added that apps like Tasdeeq will help minimize crime.

Atif Bin Arif, founder of MyGHAR, a housing solution for working professionals and students, said the Tasdeeq app had helped him vet job candidates.

“We vetted some of our incoming applications and as they were flagged by the police and CPLC in real-time, it helped us take immediate action,” Arif said.

Ahmed Rehan, who runs an Islamabad-based security company, also said he had used Tasdeeq to verify new employees.

“In the past, we had to send a resource to the police station for verification, which was a cumbersome exercise,” he said, “but now we enter the CNIC number and get complete data in real-time.”

 

Topics: Karachi Pakistan

Related

Strong tremors were felt in parts of Northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar. (Shutterstock)
World
Tajikistan quake shakes north India, Pakistan, no major damage

Latest updates

Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires
Pakistanis turn to crime-fighting app to screen new hires
Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Singapore takes in muted Chinese New Year under coronavirus curbs
Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.