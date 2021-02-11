You are here

  • Home
  • Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'
German and Danish police have arrested three Syrian men accused of planning an attack with several kilogrammes of explosive chemicals. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfagz

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'
  • The men aged 33, 36 and 40 are charged with planning a serious act of violence endangering the state
  • Two of the suspects were arrested in Denmark while the third was arrested in the German state of Hesse
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: German and Danish police have arrested three Syrian men accused of planning an attack with several kilogrammes of explosive chemicals, prosecutors said Thursday.
The men aged 33, 36 and 40 are charged with planning a serious act of violence endangering the state, according to prosecutors in the town of Naumburg in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state.
"In January of this year, they are alleged to have been involved in the purchase of several kilogrammes of chemicals that can be used to manufacture explosive devices," they said.
Two of the suspects were arrested in Denmark, where the chemicals were also seized, while the third was arrested in the German state of Hesse.
Police also seized 10 kilogrammes of gunpowder and fuses at an address in the town of Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt, the prosecutors said.
The three men are brothers, according to a report in Germany's Der Spiegel weekly, which also said police found a Daesh flag at the Dessau address.
The chemicals - sulphur and aluminium powder - had been ordered by the 33-year-old from Denmark to be delivered to the address of his 36-year-old brother in Dessau, Der Spiegel said.
The 36-year-old was not found at his address but the two younger brothers were later arrested in Denmark, where police also found more Daesh propaganda, it said.
People with ties to Daesh have committed several violent attacks in Germany in recent years, with the worst a ramming attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that killed 12.
Since 2013, the number of militants considered dangerous in Germany has increased fivefold to 615, according to security services.

Topics: Syrians Europe terrorism Daesh

Related

Sahayb Abu, 27, on trial at the Old Bailey in London for allegedly planning a terror attack rapped about British soldier Lee Rigby (L) who was murdered in 2013 by two Islamist extremists. (AFP/Shutterstock/File Photos)
World
Alleged Daesh supporter who rapped about Lee Rigby on trial for planning terror attack in UK
Polls show Le Pen will likely face off again against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential contest, after her National Rally made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote (AFP)
Media
French far-right leader Le Pen on trial over Daesh tweets

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
  • British PM welcomes announcement that Oxford jab safe for all adults, second dose should be delayed
  • WHO official: ‘No reason to expect efficacy substantially compromised in older people’
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: New guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) has affirmed the British view that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for all adults, and that its second dose should be delayed.

The British strategy, of offering the jab to over 65s and delaying the second dose, was met with skepticism from some EU members, some of whom have banned over 65s from receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a lack of data proving its efficacy.

But new guidance from a WHO advisory group released on Thursday cited data showing good immune responses from older people from the jab.

“This suggests it is likely that the vaccine will be found to be efficacious in older persons,” the group said. “The trial data indicate that the vaccine is safe for this age group. Taking the totality of available evidence into account, the WHO recommends the vaccine for use in persons aged 65 years and older.”

The group also found that “vaccine efficacy tended to be higher when the interval between doses was longer,” and concluded that other countries should follow Britain’s dosing plans with the jab.

The WHO still says doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be given no more than six weeks apart, but added that these guidelines are open to the possibility of revision.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “good to see” the WHO’s judgment, which will be taken as a vindication of the controversial decision to disregard manufacturer advice and delay doses between jabs in order to spread virus protection more widely.

The UK is among the world’s fastest vaccinating countries, having already inoculated over 13 million people, with a strategy of prioritizing the elderly and healthcare workers. 

Prof. Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said: “There is no reason to expect that efficacy is substantially compromised in older people.”

Given that “the over-65s are at the very highest risk of severe disease and death (and we have) a product that has significant efficacy … there is no reason to constrain the AstraZeneca product from a general recommendation,” she added.

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) Oxford-AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech Boris Johnson

Related

Update Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence
World
WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence

Latest updates

Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'
Three Syrians arrested in Europe over 'attack plot'
Dubai court begins Marka bankruptcy proceedings
The company, which acquired Reem Al-Bawadi, had made continuous losses since its stock exchange listing. (markaholding.com)
Al-Yamamah’s new factory will meet 40 percent of Kingdom’s wind tower demands, CEO says
Newly announced Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems plant will provide 40 percent of the possible 120,000 tons of iron required by the Kingdom to construct the towers needed for its planned wind-power projects. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Morocco receives 4 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.