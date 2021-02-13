You are here

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved
US airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand. Global aviation industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 crisis. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved

Proposal to give US airlines $14 billion approved
  • Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: A US House committee has approved a proposal to give airlines another $14 billion in payroll assistance as part of a broader COVID-19 relief package that is working its way through Congress.

It would be the third round of support for the pandemic-hit industry. American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 furloughs without an extension of the current package that expires on April 1.
The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved the $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.
The funds will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose initial plan did not include new money for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on the bill by the end of February.

American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 furloughs without an extension of the current package that expires on April 1.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved the $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.

The funds will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose initial plan did not include new money for airlines.

American Airlines said in a statement after the committee vote that the payroll support program, which covers employee wages and bans job cuts, “has been a lifeline for our team members.”
US airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand.
The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union in the world, said the funds “would help prevent the additional financial devastation that would result from the aviation industry being forced to furlough tens of thousands of workers.”
Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year.
Reuters first reported many of the details of the plans to provide new assistance to US airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak.

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament
Lucinda Longcroft
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament
  • The US search and social media giants have pressed Australia to soften the legislation, with senior executives from both companies holding talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Frydenberg
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

CANBERRA: Australia will next week introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabet’s Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content, a senior government official said on Friday.
The legislation, which Google says will be “unworkable,” will make Australia the first country to require Facebook and Google to pay for news content.
“The bill will now be considered by the parliament from the week commencing 15 February 2021,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an emailed statement.
The legislation is being closely watched around the world.
With bipartisan support, it could come into law this month despite the misgivings of Google, which says the law will force it to withdraw its search function.
Software giant Microsoft Corp. said was confident its search product Bing could fill the gap in Australia if Google withdrew.
Lucinda Longcroft, director of government affairs and public policy for Google in Australia and New Zealand, said the company had proposed amendments to a Senate enquiry but they were rejected.
Nevertheless, the company still hoped to discuss the law with members of parliament.
“We look forward to engaging with policymakers through the parliamentary process to address our concerns and achieve a code that works for everyone — publishers, digital platforms, and Australian businesses and users,” Longcroft said in an emailed statement.

We look forward to engaging with policymakers through the parliamentary process to address our concerns and achieve a code that works for everyone.

Lucinda Longcroft, Director of government affairs and public policy for Google in Australia and New Zealand

The US search and social media giants have pressed Australia to soften the legislation, with senior executives from both companies holding talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Frydenberg.
Google last week launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show the proposed legislation is unnecessary.
Last month, Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp.
Google and a French publishers’ lobby group also agreed in January to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online, a first for Europe.

 

 

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills
This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 photo shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. (AP)
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills
  • Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities allege their lives and health have suffered because repeated oil spills have contaminated the land, swamps, groundwater and waterways and that there has been no adequate cleaning or remediation
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater.

Senior judges said there was an arguable case that UK-domiciled Shell, one of the world’s biggest energy companies, is responsible, in the latest test of whether multinationals can be held to account for the acts of overseas subsidiaries.
Represented by law firm Leigh Day, the group of Nigerians have argued that the parent company Shell owed them a duty of care because it either had significant control of, and was responsible for, its subsidiary SPDC. Shell countered that the court had no jurisdiction to try the claims.
“(The ruling) also represents a watershed moment in the accountability of multinational companies. Increasingly impoverished communities are seeking to hold powerful corporate actors to account and this judgment will significantly increase their ability to do so,” Daniel Leader, partner at Leigh Day, said.
“UK common law is also used in countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand so this is a very helpful precedent.”
The decision comes almost two years after a seminal ruling by the Supreme Court in a case involving mining firm Vedanta. The judgment allowed nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers to sue Vedanta in England for alleged pollution in Africa.
That move was seen as a victory for rural communities seeking to hold parent companies accountable for environmental disasters. Vedanta ultimately settled out of court in January.
Nigeria’s Ogale and Bille communities allege their lives and health have suffered because repeated oil spills have contaminated the land, swamps, groundwater and waterways and that there has been no adequate cleaning or remediation.
SPDC is the operator of oil pipelines in a joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which holds a 55 percent stake, Shell which holds 30 percent, France’s Total with 10 percent Italy’s Eni with 5 percent.
A Shell spokesman said the decision was disappointing.
“Regardless of the cause of a spill, SPDC cleans up and remediates. It also works hard to prevent these sabotage spills, by using technology, increasing surveillance and by promoting alternative livelihoods for those who might damage pipes and equipment,” Shell said.
Shell has blamed sabotage for oil spills. It said in its annual report published last March that SPDC, which produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day, saw crude oil spills caused by theft or pipeline sabotage surge by 41 percent in 2019.
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said last week that the firm would take “another hard look at its onshore oil operations” in the west African country.
The ruling is the second judgment against Shell this year regarding claims against its Nigerian operations. In a landmark Dutch ruling two weeks ago, an appeals court held Shell responsible for multiple oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta and ordered it to pay unspecified damages to farmers, in a victory for environmentalists.
Leigh Day said that the amount of compensation sought would be quantified as the case enters the trial stage. Shell could however try to settle the matter out of court.

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines
A pedestrian looks at an electronic quotation board displaying companies’ stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. (AFP)
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines

Stocks struggle but the Bitcoin shines
  • Innes noted that the earnings season has gone well in the US and Europe, while the number of COVID-19 infections has been dropping faster than in previous waves
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
AFP

European and US equities struggled Friday as investors awaited further stimulus and vaccine news, but Bitcoin forged a new record as it crept toward $50,000.
Bitcoin soared to a new high of $48,930 in Asian trade, after MasterCard and US bank BNY Mellon moved Thursday to make it easier for people to use the cryptocurrency. It later slid back under $48,000.
In European equity trading, London and Paris each added 0.2 percent, while Frankfurt was 0.4 percent lower in afternoon trading.
“Recent gains brought about from US stimulus and vaccination optimism has faded to bring a more ‘wait-and-see’ approach from markets,” said Joshua Mahony, senior analyst at online trading firm IG.
London sentiment was dented somewhat by news that the coronavirus-ravaged UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent in 2020, despite an upturn in the second half.

Bitcoin soared to a new high of $48,930 in Asian trade, after MasterCard and US bank BNY Mellon moved Thursday to make it easier for people to use the cryptocurrency. It later slid back under $48,000.

Meanwhile on Wall Street, the blue-chip Dow fell 0.1 percent at the start of trading. Both the broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped from record closes.
“Nothing awful is happening out here just that the current narrative — strong earnings, vaccine rollout, and stimulus hopes are getting a touch stale,” said analyst Stephen Innes at Axi.
Equities have rallied this year on the back of vaccine rollouts, falling infection and death rates, and optimism Biden will push through his $1.9 trillion stimulus.
Innes noted that the earnings season has gone well in the US and Europe, while the number of COVID-19 infections has been dropping faster than in previous waves.
He said it was unclear why the rally in equity markets has paused, but suggested that perhaps “investors need some good old proof in the economic pudding before taking that next leap of faith.”

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
This week OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 bpd to 5.79 million bpd. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
  • US oil ups 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Friday after declining earlier in the session, but a weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35. US oil was up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41. Both contracts are on course for weekly gains.
Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers in the group known as OPEC+.
Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.
This week however OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.79 million bpd.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil supply was still outstripping global demand, though COVID-19 vaccines are expected to support a demand recovery.

A weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35.

Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from OPEC and OPEC+.

Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.

“The (IEA) report paints a more pessimistic picture than market participants have presumably been envisaging given the current high prices,” Commerzbank said.
Demand data from the world’s biggest oil importer also paints a bleak picture.
The number of people who traveled in China ahead of Lunar New Year holidays plummeted by 70 percent from two years ago as coronavirus restrictions curbed the world’s largest annual domestic migration, official data showed.
ABN Amro revised its 2021 Brent oil prices forecast slightly higher to $55 a barrel but warned of demand headwinds.
“The biggest recovery in demand will have to come from the aviation sector,” the bank said. “Especially for aviation, we do not yet see a major recovery this year.”

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
  • PIFSS Director General Mishaal Al-Othman: The institution recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31)
  • The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) has announced net profits of $18.9 billion on investments during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement on its website, the institution said this indicates it is prepared for any fluctuations in global markets, Asharq Business reported.

Mishaal Al-Othman, director general of PIFSS, said that the institution, which manages the country’s $132 billion pension fund, recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31). This represented a 44 percent increase on the previous quarter, and a 57.5 percent increase compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year.

The institution’s executive management team pursues a long-term conservative investment strategy capable of absorbing market volatility, said Raed Al-Nusif. deputy director general for investment and operations affairs.

He added that this strategy is applied with the assistance of large global consulting firms to reduce the amount of non-invested funds, which decreased from 37.2 percent of total assets at the end of March 2017 to 6.7 percent at the end of December 2020, in accordance with a five-year plan drawn up by investment firm Cambridge Associates in 2016.

That plan ends in March this year and will be replaced by a new five-year plan drawn up by Mercer that provides guidance on the geographical and qualitative distribution of investments. The strategy is reviewed periodically to reflect developments in global markets and to achieve the goal of reducing the level of non-invested funds to less than 4 percent.

