‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani reportedly set to star in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

DUBAI: According to reports, “Ms. Marvel” star Iman Vellani is on board to star in “Captain Marvel 2.”
It appears that the Canadian up-and-comer is busy – she is also stars in the Disney+ series based on the comic-book character “Ms. Marvel.”
Ms. Marvel is the alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a daughter of Pakistani immigrants, who hail from New Jersey. She adopts the alter-ego Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel, who is portrayed by US actress Brie Larson. She is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.
Meanwhile, as pre-production ramps up on “Captain Marvel 2,” headline star Brie Larson seems to have found her next nemesis — British actress Zawe Ashton.
According to media reports, Ashton has been cast as the villain while Nia DaCosta will direct.
Ashton was most recently seen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s “Velvet Buzzsaw.”
Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Marvel series “WandaVision,” penned the script for the upcoming superhero film and Teyonah Parris are also on board to star, according to reports.
“Captain Marvel 2” is set to be released on Nov. 11, 2022.
Actress Shay Mitchell dons Lebanese label Andrea Wazen
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: In honor of Valentine’s Day, former “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell decided to put her partner of four-years Matte Babel on the spot with a relationship test, in which she quizzed him on everything from her favorite movie of all time to her pregnancy cravings to see just how well he knows her.
In the video, which the Canadian actress and model uploaded to her YouTube account this week, we couldn’t help but notice her choice of footwear. The 33-year-old opted for a pair of heels from Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.
The mother of one chose the Immy mules in black, which feature mesh lined with leather and a cone-shaped heel. She paired the footwear with a white, off-the-shoulder blouse and black cycling shorts.
It’s not the first time Mitchell has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design.
She recently championed the Beirut-based brand’s Ila boots, a pair of black leather thigh-highs with a thin heel.
Wazen opened the first boutique of her eponymous footwear label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.
Despite the challenges in her home country, where an economic crisis was followed by the worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak and a deadly explosion in August, the footwear designer — who is the sister of Dubai-based fashion blogger Karen Wazen — has seen success with her brand in the past year.
In addition to being named the Accessories Designer of the Year by Fashion Trust Arabia, whose judging committee included renowned designers Diane Von Furstenberg and Alber Elbaz, Wazen was also added to Footwear News’s Emerging Talent List in 2019.
She also saw her eponymous footwear being championed by the likes of TikTok star Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, among others.
Mitchell isn’t the only star to sport footwear from an Arab-owned label this week.
British pop star Dua Lipa recently unveiled her “Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition” album cover shoot and in one of the photos she can be seen wearing a design from Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.
Lipa wore the multi-colored Gilda mules with a fitted pink cut-out dress.
‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ is Netflix’s latest conversation starter
Updated 14 February 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: Even before pandemic-enforced binge watching became a thing, audiences have devoured true crime stories that shine a light on the harrowing side of human nature. Director Joe Berlinger knows a thing or about the draw of contemporary true crime (his resume includes “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” and “Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills” among others) so the American filmmaker seems a natural choice for Netflix’s new “Crime Scene” documentary series. The first season focuses on the infamous Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, and examines how this seemingly run-of-the-mill building has become a nexus for criminal activity.
Berlinger does this by examining one of the most shocking cases in the hotel’s recent past — the 2013 disappearance of Canadian student Elisa Lam, and the subsequent media and online maelstrom that resulted from video footage of Lam behaving strangely in the hotel’s elevator before she vanished. It’s a smart decision, as the Lam case gives the series a single narrative thread to pull at, but also offers multiple opportunities to divert into tangential examinations of the Cecil Hotel’s place in the wider story of Downtown LA — and specifically the impoverished Skid Row area.
In places, “Crime Scene” is a gruesomely macabre recounting of a harrowing case that sparked an explosion of conspiracy theories that persist to this day. In others, it’s a cautionary tale about the power of so-called web sleuths who exist outside of the traditional confines of investigative organizations — the story of a musician caught up in some of the online theories is particularly troubling. Berlinger speaks to key figures involved in the case — the detectives assigned to find out what happened to Lam, staff at the hotel, and various online detectives who spent countless hours poring over the details — and weaves a fascinating story that flies by in four episodes. At times, the story of the hotel itself reveals almost as many shocking and surprising details as Lam’s case throws up. And that is probably the point — this series is about the places, as well as the people, that wind up in the center of terrible tragedies. It makes for a heady mix.
‘Framing Britney Spears’: Documenting the tale of a shackled life
Updated 14 February 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: It may sound absurd that, in this day and age, a 39-year-old woman is being kept financially enslaved by her father, but what is even more unthinkable is that she happens to be a huge celebrity.
Yes, we are talking about Britney Spears, who has been kept by father Jamie under a conservatorship since 2008, when the singer had to be hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.
A drawn-out court battle between them has not gone in favor of Britney and, in a recent hearing, Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that Jamie and a newly appointed financial trust firm must work toward developing an investment plan that will help her.
The conservatorship was extended until this September, following which a New York Times-produced documentary “Framing Britney Spears” was released on FX and Hulu.
The film, directed by Samantha Stark, offers new details about the former teen phenomenon’s misfortunes that led to an outcry against her fate. Fans have flooded social media with hashtags #We'reSorryBritney and #FreeBritney.
The documentary takes a balanced view of Britney's life since she was a child, charting a rise to fame hampered by misogyny, vicious press reporting and personal mishaps.
An elderly television host once asked 10-year-old Britney just after she had performed if she had a boyfriend, before adding a rather disgusting “How about me?”
It’s just one example of the shocking way in which the star has been treated throughout her time in the spotlight, and the documentary does not shy away from shining a harsh spotlight on the treatment of female stars — many of whom have had to face deeply intrusive and at times offensive, remarks and questions about their personal life.
What really stands out, however, is Stark’s assertion that Spears sometimes gave as good as she got, with footage showing her subtly standing her ground with journalists and pushing back against efforts to control her appearance.
The documentary is frank, alternating between all the good that happened to her and the maliciously unsavory. Her style was sometimes overrated and thought of as unsuited, and her troubles with the paparazzi have been underlined in a nuanced manner.
Stark's insightful work may not appear to come to any conclusion, but she makes it clear that, despite fame and fortune, Britney has not garnered the basic right to freedom.
A love story for the ages: Looking back at the Middle East’s legendary romances
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: In honor of Valentine’s Day, we look at some of the most iconic Middle Eastern love stories from literature.
Aja and Salma
Today, Aja and Salma are twin peaks in Saudi Arabia’s Hail province. However, according to folklore, the origin of these mountains’ names stems from the tragic love story of Aja and Salma, which dates back centuries. Their story goes something like this: Aja and Salma hailed from two different tribes. Both loved each other but their parents refuse to get them married. They decide to run away together, but were eventually caught and killed.
Antara and Abla
The couple’s love story was full of obstacles, as Abla’s father ordered Antara bin Shaddad to bring him 100 camels from King Al-Numan before he could marry his daughter. However, Antara fulfilled the request and was able to marry his lover.
Qays and Layla
‘Majnun Layla’ is an old love story of Arabic origin that tells the story of two lovers named Qays and Layla who were born into the same tribe, but were unable to be together. Qays becomes obsessed with Layla, and his tribe gives him the nickname ‘Majnun Layla,’ a term that is still used to this day to describe someone who is madly in love.
Jameel and Bothaina
Bothaina and Jameel initially met at a farm and quarreled because of a camel, but this animosity ended with the highest degree of love. Jameel asked for Bothaina’s hand in marriage, but her father refused. She later married another man and Jameel fled to Yemen. They never ended up together, but their love story is immortalized in Jameel’s poetry.
Scheherazade and Shahryar
As the story is told, embittered Persian King Shahryar has his wife executed after finding that she has been unfaithful. Marrying a new bride every night, he continues to execute his bride the following morning until he meets Scheherazade. To avoid the same tragic fate, Scheherazade would tell her king stories but does not tell him how the tale ends. Because he so wants to hear the end of her tale, he postpones her execution. On the second night she finishes her tale and starts anew. So, it goes for 1,001 nights, until King Shahryar falls in love with Scheherazade and makes her his queen.
Qutuz and Jelnar
Both lovers were born to the royal family of the Muslim Khawarizmian dynasty in Persia. However, with the rise of the Mongol danger, their empire was ransacked and the two were captured and sold as slaves. The lovers both ended up in Egypt, with Jelnar becoming a servant to a prominent family in Egypt and Qutuz joining a group of powerful slave soldiers before climbing up the ranks and eventually becoming the Sultan of Egypt. The couple eventually found each other, and Qutuz managed to defeat the Mongols in the battle of Ain Jalut with his beloved right by his side.