Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants
A car with a German number plate crosses the Czech-German border in Cinovec near Teplice, Czech Republic, on Feb. 13, 2021. (AFP)
AP

  • The new restrictions limit entry from Czech Republic to specific groups of people
  • Infection rates in Germany have been declining steadily in recent weeks
BERLIN: Germany on Sunday implemented tighter border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants.
The new restrictions that took effect at midnight limit entry from those areas to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service staff and a few others, who have to register online and show a negative coronavirus test.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the new checks may cause some delays at the border and German police “will not just wave traffic through.”
Infection rates in Germany have been declining steadily in recent weeks but officials are concerned about the possible impact of variants first discovered in Britain and South Africa. Both variants have been reported in Germany but so far appear to account for just a small proportion of cases.
Significant numbers of cases of the latter have been discovered in Tyrol, whose residents have needed to show a recent negative coronavirus test to travel to the rest of Austria since Friday. The spread of the British variant has prompted a complete lockdown of some Czech districts on the border with Germany and Poland.
To prevent a pile-up of trucks inside Austria, regional officials in Tyrol planned to check trucks headed for Germany at the Brenner pass crossing with Italy to ensure that drivers have the necessary paperwork to enter Germany.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors agreed on Wednesday to extend most of the country’s lockdown restrictions until March 7, though schools and hairdressers can open sooner.
They set a new target of 35 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week before letting small stores, museums and other businesses reopen. That figure stood at 57.4 on Sunday, down from a peak of nearly 200 just before Christmas.
The eastern state of Saxony’s governor cautioned Germans against expecting too much too soon.
“Unfortunately, there can’t be Easter vacations in Germany this year,” Michael Kretschmer was quoted as telling Bild am Sonntag. “Too much mobility as a result of travel and tourism already in April would be poison. We would destroy everything we have achieved since mid-December.”
Hotels and restaurants in Saxony, which was hard hit in the fall and winter, will have to remain shut over Easter, and the reopening of theaters and operas will have to wait until after Easter, he said.

Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours
Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths in past 24 hours
  • Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,559 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 80,126.

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases
New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases
  • New Zealand has not had any local virus cases for months until the recent infections
MELBOURNE: New Zealand Prime Minsiter Jacinda Ardern on Sunday announced a three-day lockdown in the country’s biggest city Auckland, after three new local COVID-19 cases were reported.
Ardern said the level 3 restrictions, which require everyone to stay home except for essential shopping and essential work, repeating the super cautious approach the country has taken over the past year in stamping out the pandemic.
New Zealand has not had any local virus cases for months until the recent infections and was ranked the best performing in an index of almost 100 countries based on containment of the coronavirus. By closing its international borders early the island nation virtually eradicated the virus in the early stage of the pandemic.

US Senate acquits Trump in historic impeachment trial

US Senate acquits Trump in historic impeachment trial
US Senate acquits Trump in historic impeachment trial

US Senate acquits Trump in historic impeachment trial
  • Many senators kept their trial votes closely held until the final moments
  • Trump welcomed impeachment acquittal, saying in a statement that his movement had “only just begun”
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the US Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke from their party to find Trump guilty.

The quick trial, the nation’s first of a former president, showed how perilously close the invaders had come to shattering the nation’s deep tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power after Trump had refused to concede the election.

Rallying outside the White House on Jan. 6, he unleashed a mob of supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol just as Congress was certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Many senators kept their trial votes closely held until the final moments, particularly Republicans who are now thrust into minority status.

Democrats took narrow control of the Senate with runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, the day before the siege.

Trump welcomed impeachment acquittal, saying in a statement that his movement had “only just begun,” adding the trial was “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump “practically and morally responsible” for his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the melee.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” said McConnell, who along with the rest of the Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence fled the mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said.

In comments that echoed the prosecution case presented by House managers, McConnell said Trump had orchestrated “an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” and described the former president as “determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.”

He suggested that Trump could yet face criminal prosecution for his acts.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell said. “He didn't get away with anything. Yet.”

UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts

UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts
UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts

UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts
  • Government claims moves will help “level up” other parts of UK
  • University chiefs cite impact to global healthcare development from loss of money
LONDON: The UK’s Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has been accused of “punching down” over plans to cut spending on universities and teaching in London, as part of the government’s “levelling up” program to redistribute funds outside the capital to other parts of England.
University bosses suggested that plans to lower a grant for London-based teachers would cost them £64 million ($88.5 million), and lead to a cut of over 1,000 jobs, harming London’s position as a global education hub, with some chiefs warning of the impact to global health care development.
There have also been suggestions that the capital’s transport, housing, council and other services could lose funds as part of the reforms.
Education in London has a higher level of funding given that the overall costs of providing services in the UK capital are 14.1 percent higher on average.
Prof. David Phoenix, vice-chancellor of London South Bank University, said: “London weighting was introduced 100 years ago to bring fairness into funding of public services and rightly applies to most public servants in the capital.
“If there isn’t some central contribution to the higher costs of operating in London, there is less funding left to spend on student support than is the case outside London.
In a letter sent to the Office for Students, Williamson stated: “The levelling-up agenda is key to this government, and we think it is inconsistent with this to invest additional money in London providers, the only such regional weighting that exists in the grant.”
But Dr. Diana Beech, CEO of London Higher, which represents more than 40 London universities and colleges, said: “For London, the government’s brutal plan is less about levelling up and more about levelling down.
“Many of London’s institutions are world-leading, attracting the brightest and best from across the globe, while others are bedrocks in their local boroughs, offering a desperately needed lifeline for people from some of the most deprived wards in the UK.
“To underfund London’s ‘big names’ threatens to damage the city’s status as a global higher education powerhouse,” she added.
Twickenham MP Munira Wilson, meanwhile, wrote to Michelle Donelan, universities minister, to warn of the impact of the cuts on students from ethnic minority backgrounds.
“The removal of London weighting will not ‘level up’ the country, it will deepen disadvantage and seeks to level down London,” she said.
Prof. Alice Gast, president of Imperial College London, said: “The pandemic has shown that London’s great universities are indispensable to Britain and the world, with advances in epidemiology, virology, vaccinology, testing and health care. Any cuts hamper our crucial work and threaten Britain’s competitiveness.”
Prof. Jenny Higham, principal of St. George’s, University of London, added: “As a specialist provider for the next generation of health care professionals and scientists, this change will result in a recurrent annual loss of £1.7 million. We operate on small margins; this deficit represents almost all our surplus earmarked for reinvestment in educational and research facilities.” 

UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls

UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls
UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls

UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls
  • Prof. Steven Riley said vaccines did not mean social controls should end, adding “no vaccine is perfect”
  • We are certainly going to be in the situation where we can allow more infection in the community, but there is a limit,” he said
LONDON: A scientist advising the UK government has warned that early lifting of lockdown measures could see a resurgence of coronavirus disease cases leading to a return to restrictions, despite the country’s rapid vaccination program.
Prof. Steven Riley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), said vaccines did not mean social controls should end, adding “no vaccine is perfect.”
Riley told BBC Radio 4: “We are certainly going to be in the situation where we can allow more infection in the community, but there is a limit.
“In the short term, if we were to allow a very large wave of infection, that wave will find all the people who couldn’t have the vaccine for very good reason (and) those people who had the vaccine but unfortunately it didn’t give them the protection they need,” he added.
“I think scientists are genuinely worried. We don’t want to show that it is an excellent (but) not perfect vaccine by having another large wave in the UK,” Riley said.
“If for some reason we were to choose to just pretend it (coronavirus) wasn’t here any more, then there is the potential to go back to a wave that is a similar size to the one that we are in now.”

