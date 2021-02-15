England’s hotel quarantine system working smoothly so far, says health minister

You are here

Hours after the rules became active queues at Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, were less than an hour long, health minister Matt Hancock said. (Reuters)
  • Britain wants to protect its COVID-19 vaccine program from new variants of the coronavirus entering the country
  • Prior to the new rules coming into force, there had been concerns about how it would work
LONDON: England’s new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from high-risk countries is running smoothly after it was introduced earlier on Monday, the health minister said, with border control queues of less than an hour at Heathrow Airport.
Britain wants to protect its COVID-19 vaccine program from new variants of the coronavirus entering the country. To do so it has brought in stricter travel rules, including a requirement for arrivals into England from 33 countries to spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room.
Hours after the rules became active queues at Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, were less than an hour long, and health minister Matt Hancock said the system was working.
“As of 6:30, when I got my latest update, this is working smoothly, we’ve been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everybody knows the process,” Hancock told Times Radio.
Prior to the new rules coming into force, there had been concerns about how it would work.
The website for booking hotel quarantine packages, which cost passengers $2,412 (£1,750), has crashed several times and critics said the government had not secured enough hotel rooms.
Over the weekend, arrivals at Heathrow had faced queues of up to five hours to get through border control, and media reports said that arrivals from “red list” countries were not separated from those from lower risk areas.
A Heathrow spokeswoman said that the airport would be monitoring the policy but so far, so good.
Heathrow, whose passenger numbers were down 90 percent in January, had worried that if queues became too long, some flights would have to be stopped.
Under the new rules, only British and Irish nationals, or those with residence rights in Britain can travel into Britain from the 33 “red list” countries, which include Brazil and South Africa.

Italian Catholic clergy, politicians pay tribute to imam

Italian Catholic clergy, politicians pay tribute to imam
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian Catholic clergy, politicians pay tribute to imam

Italian Catholic clergy, politicians pay tribute to imam
  • Abdel Qader Mohamad died from COVID-19 aged 72
  • Archbishop Gualtiero Bassetti: He was ‘a personal friend’ and ‘brother’
Updated 8 min 30 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Top Italian Catholic clergy and politicians have been paying tribute to the imam of the city of Perugia, who died aged 72 from COVID-19.

Abdel Qader Mohamad, a retired medical doctor who had lived in Perugia since the 1970s, was respected by the city’s Muslim community and strived to maintain good relations with the local Catholic Church.

Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, archbishop of Perugia and chairman of the Italian Episcopal Conference, expressed his “great sadness and emotion” over the death of Mohamad, whom he considered “a personal friend” and “brother.”

Bassetti added: “Especially in the early years of my pastoral service in Perugia as archbishop, we had so many occasions to work and pray together for the welfare of our faithful.” He described Mohamad as “as a true believer and man of prayer.”

Don Mauro Pesce, head of the Catholic Office for Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue, and Prof. Annarita Caponera, president of the San Martino Ecumenical and University Center and of the Council of Christian Churches in Perugia, said the city had lost “one of its most significant representatives of interreligious dialogue.”

They described Mohamad as “an enlightened and wise guide of the Perugian Islamic community,” and “a man of great brotherhood, humanity and generosity.”

Perugia Mayor Andrea Romizi also paid tribute, as did Sen. Nadia Ginetti, who had granted Mohamad Italian citizenship when she was mayor of Corciano, a town on the outskirts of Perugia where he had lived with his family.

The Union of Islam Communities in Italy described Mohamad as a “pillar” for the country’s Muslims.

Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order
  • Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

SINGAPORE: A British citizen pleaded guilty on Monday to violating a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée several times in another hotel room.
They are to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, and face a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 (S$10,000) on each charge.
Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was not wearing a mask.
Nigel climbed an emergency stairwell and entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked. The two spent nine hours together.
Most travelers have to stay in an assigned hotel room or at home for 14 days after arriving in Singapore under coronavirus quarantine rules. They receive meals and regularly record their temperatures.
Nigel arrived at the State Courts on Monday with Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, whom he has since married.
The Briton said he was guilty of two charges for flouting the rules. Four other charges against him were temporarily withdrawn.
The prosecution asked that Nigel be jailed for four weeks and fined $750 (S$1,000).
Defense lawyer Dhillon Surinder Singh, who is also representing Eyamalai, asked for a fine or a one-week jail term “to give him a slap on a wrist.”
Eyamalai also pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding Nigel.
No Briton has been jailed in Singapore for breaking coronavirus rules. A handful have had their work passes revoked and paid fines.

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage
  • Disha Ravi arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a ‘toolkit’ on ways to help the farmers
  • Supporters have planned protests across India against 22-year-old climate activist’s detention
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.
Police took Disha Ravi to the capital from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru to question her over the accusation that she disseminated the document during the months-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi.
A Delhi police source said Ravi had been arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a “toolkit” on ways to help the farmers. If proved, the charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.
On Sunday a court ordered Ravi held in police custody for five days, sparking outrage on social media and among farm unions.
“Disha Ravi’s arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent, as it seeks to stifle the farmers’ mass protests,” said Shashi Tharoor, an MP from the main opposition Congress party.
Ravi could not be reached in custody and her family was not immediately available for comment.
Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Thunberg’s movement in India, said it was waiting for complete clarity from the government and police before making any statement.
“We are waiting for more information regarding the basis of the criminal case,” said Kandhari, a 45-year-old environment activist and a founding member of the movement’s India chapter.
A senior official in the home ministry, which is overseeing the investigation, said the Delhi police had “found concrete evidence” against Ravi before her arrest.
“It is vital to know whether she was being used by organizations who fund militancy, social unrest and separatist activities,” the official said, adding that police were also questioning others in the movement.
Police have been cracking down on the farmer protests, since thousands of protesters stormed the iconic Red Fort last month on Republic Day.
Activists have planned protests across India against Ravi’s detention and the hashtag #IndiabeingSilenced was trending on Twitter.
Ravi is a leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. The Swedish teenager had shared a “toolkit” for those who wanted to help the farmers, saying it had been created by those at the demonstrations.
The protests against farm reforms have drawn international support, with pop star Rihanna and Meena Harris, a niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris and activist, drawing attention to the months-long campaign.
India, which says its reforms are meant to modernize antiquated produce markets, blames vested interests and outsiders for misleading the farmers.

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
  • Nearly a quarter of the UK’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • British leader under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still too high.
With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdom’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.
“We’ve got to watch the data,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.”
“The question is a judgment of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgment that we’re making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd,” he said.
The biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions.
Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.
Hancock said the British government was speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad in the future to countries that require them.
“There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries,” Hancock said.
“We’d want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn’t anything we’re planning to introduce here,” he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK.
The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-worst official death toll — currently 117,166 — after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
A new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from 33 “red list” countries, intended to limit the spread of new variants of the virus, appears to be working smoothly a few hours after it was introduced, Hancock said.
“As of 6.30, when I got my latest update, this is working smoothly, we’ve been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everybody knows the process,” Hancock told Times Radio.

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
  • Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps
  • Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani lab will soon receive Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale, a company official said on Sunday, making Pakistan one of the first countries to market shots privately as it scrambles to secure supplies.
Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps, in contrast to most countries, which are importing and administering vaccines through government channels.
“We are told the first shipment is expected within the next week,” Chughtai Lab director Omar Chughtai told Reuters, adding it would be receiving several thousand doses.
Pakistan’s decision to allow private sales of vaccine without a price cap in a lower-income country of 220 million people has faced criticism.
Former health minister Zafar Mirza, while praising government efforts to procure and distribute free vaccines, said that avoiding a price cap for private sales “will deepen inequality in society at a time when there is a need to have widespread coverage.”
The government launched a vaccination drive this month with 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by longtime ally China. But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed any deals to buy vaccines.
Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.
Chughtai Lab aims to import the others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available, Chughtai said.
Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a message he was “not directly aware” of the deal.
Chughtai declined to specify import costs or prices but said the price would “appear inflated” compared with what has been reported for Sputnik V globally, given the smaller volume it was planning to sell relative to global procurement.
Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose.
“Internationally there is very high demand, and I would not be surprised if the price points are higher today,” Chughtai said, adding that prices will come down over the next three to four months as more vaccines become available.
“The biggest challenge around the vaccines globally right now is allocation to specific countries,” he said.
Chughtai said his Lahore-based pathology lab had turned down “grey market” offers from people in various countries who had “extra vaccine” not officially meant for re-export.
The lab is importing Sputnik V through Pakistani firm Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.
In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Feb. 15, Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt said it was the exclusive distributor of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country, but “has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center” either “directly or indirectly.”
The statement added that the firm would only make such an agreement “after completion of all necessary legal formalities and which duly conforms and fully complies with the directions issued by the relevant regulatory authorities.”
Chughtai said he expected an official government decree in the next two days specifying rules on inoculations by the private sector, including on registration of recipients. The company expects to receive shipments every four to five days.

