Israel hints it may not engage Joe Biden on Iran nuclear strategy

Israel hints it may not engage Joe Biden on Iran nuclear strategy
Above, the nuclear water reactor of Arak south of capital Tehran in this Dec. 23, 2019 file photo. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AFP)
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

  • Remarks by Israel’s envoy to Washington comes at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
JERUSALEM: Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday that it would not engage with US President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear program, urging tougher sanctions and a “credible military threat” against its arch-enemy.
The remarks by Israel’s envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden.
The new administration has said it wants a US return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran – which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions – if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations. Washington has also said it wants to confer with allies in the Middle East about such moves.
“We will not be able to be part of such a process if the new administration returns to that deal,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel’s Army Radio.
Netanyahu aides have privately questioned whether engaging with US counterparts might backfire, for Israel, by falsely signaling its consent for any new deal that it still opposes.
Israel was not a party to the 2015 deal. It has powerful advocates within the US Congress, however, and Netanyahu’s threats to take unilateral military action on Iran if he deems diplomacy a dead end also figure into big-power planning.
“We think that if the United States returns to the same accord that it already withdrew from, all its leverage will be lost,” Erdan said.
“It would appear that only crippling sanctions – keeping the current sanctions and even adding new sanctions – combined with a credible military threat – that Iran fears – might bring Iran to real negotiations with Western countries that might ultimately produce a deal truly capable of preventing it breaking ahead (to nuclear arms).”
The Biden administration has said it wants to strengthen and lengthen constraints on Iran, which denies seeking the bomb.

Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars
  • It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property
JERUSALEM: Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras.
It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity.
Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.
Police spokeswoman Shlomit Bakshi said at least six vehicles were damaged and that officers have launched an investigation into the incident. No suspects have been apprehended.
She said that earlier in the day the army and border police had removed a structure erected without authorization from a nearby illegal settlement outpost. Israeli media identified the site as Alei Ayin, a small, remote cluster of buildings unauthorized by the Israeli government.
Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement watchdog, said the Alei Ayin illegal outpost was established in 2020 near the settlement of Shiloh and the neighboring Palestinian village of Turmus Aya.
Brian Reeves, a Peace Now spokesman, said there has been a marked rise in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and began settling the newly conquered territory shortly thereafter. More than 600,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.
Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the West Bank and east Jerusalem as part of a future independent state.

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa's Sahel

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa's Sahel
  • France is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants
  • Last year Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.
PARIS: France has no immediate plans to adjust its military presence in Africa’s Sahel region, and any changes will depend on other countries contributing troops, President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Tuesday after a summit on the region.
Speaking after virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries, Macron added there was an increased willingness from other European countries to take part in the Takuba military force in Sahel.
“Significant changes will undoubtedly be made to our military system in the Sahel in due course, but they will not take place immediately,” Macron said.
France, the region’s former colonial power, is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants. Its counter-insurgency operation in the Sahel has cost billions and seen 55 French soldiers killed, yet violence is persisting with signs it is spreading to coastal West Africa.
Last year, Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.

Morocco receives second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm doses

Morocco receives second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm doses
  • The 1 million Sinopharm doses add to 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India’s Serum Institute
  • Morocco has ordered 66 million doses of the vaccines
RABAT: Morocco received a second batch of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, part of its national vaccination campaign, health ministry sources said.
The 1 million Sinopharm doses add to 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India’s Serum Institute which Morocco has received so far.
Morocco has ordered 66 million doses of the vaccines, which require two doses per person, under plans to inoculate 80% of its 36 million-strong population for free.
By Monday, Morocco had Africa’s largest vaccinated population of 1.7 million people. The number of infections had reached 478,595, including 8,491 deaths.
Despite a drop in daily registered cases, Morocco extended a night curfew for two weeks starting on Tuesday to contain spread of new coronavirus variants.

UK urges Iran to end arbitrary detention of foreign nationals

UK urges Iran to end arbitrary detention of foreign nationals
  • Foreign secretary: Practice ‘cruel’ and ‘wrong’
  • Western states sign declaration calling for end to ‘coercive diplomacy’
LONDON: The UK has joined 57 other countries in denouncing “coercive diplomacy,” while calling on Iran to release dual nationals detained for political purposes, after a virtual conference on Monday.

A declaration proposed by Canada, and joined by the US, Australia and almost all of the EU, called for the end of “the practice of arbitrary arrest, detention or sentencing to exercise leverage over foreign governments.”

The declaration made no reference to any specific country, but UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab singled out Iran in a statement afterwards.

Tehran currently holds a number of dual nationals, including British Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

Their families say they are being detained on trumped-up charges for leverage and to settle political scores.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is thought to have been imprisoned to exert pressure on the UK government over a debt dispute with Tehran.

Canada has an ongoing dispute with Iran over the detention of Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani in 2016.

British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert was released in November, having been arrested in 2018 on charges of espionage.

Raab said: “The use of arbitrary detention, particularly as a threat, or as a means to influence others, is cruel. It’s wrong. We continue, for example, to press for the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained dual British nationals in Iran.”

He added: “We call on states to abide by their clear obligations, including under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations

Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations
  • Security forces stormed the Qaddura Refugee Camp, adjacent to Ramallah
RIYADH: Israeli security forces arrested five Palestinians on Tuesday from several areas in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, state news agency SPA reported.

Local sources in Ramallah reported that the security forces stormed the Qaddura Refugee Camp, adjacent to Ramallah, and arrested a young man, while they apprehended another individual from the village of Dura Al-Qar’.

The security forces meanwhile held 10 Palestinians for hours from Silwad after storming it, and separately arrested two Palestinians.

