Model Shanina Shaik debuts new beau on Instagram

DUBAI: Love is in the air for part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik. The catwalk star, who recently split with London businessman Seyed Payam Mirtorabi following a whirlwind romance, seems to have found love again and shared the happy news with her fans on social media.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to debut her new romance with record label owner Matthew Adesuyan by way of a sweet black-and-white photo of the new couple.

“My Valentine... Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the heart-warming image.

It’s not clear when the two became an item, but it appears that they spent New Year’s Eve together in Accra, Ghana.

Adesuyan is the co-owner of Bad Habit, a joint venture label with Atlantic Records.

He also co-founded fashion label Made by Us alongside “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie.

Adesuyan, who is of Nigerian origin, lives in Los Angeles. Shaik, who resided in London for the past year, recently obtained her visa for the United States, meaning that she can be closer to her new beau.

Earlier this month, Shaik revealed to fans that she was in a new relationship during an Instagram Q&A session.

“You’re currently not in a relationship” a fan stated, to which Shaik responded: “False… you’ll meet him soon” alongside a photo of a mystery man’s arm around her.

It’s been reported that the model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Australian and Lithuanian descent, and Mirtorabi split in August.

The former couple debuted their romance in December 2019.

She has since deleted all the pictures of the couple together from her Instagram account.

Prior to that, Shaik was married to DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews.

The model filed for a divorce just one year after they tied the knot in 2018.

The divorce was made official on Jan. 23, according to court documents.

She recently admitted that despite her first marriage ending in divorce, she is open to tying the knot again.

“What do you think about marriage?” a fan asked Shaik during an Instagram Q&A.

“I think marriage can be a beautiful union”' she replied, sharing a picture of herself from her wedding day.

“I'm not against it... and I would love to get married again one day.”