Dubai-owned licensing firm accepts cryptocurrencies as payment

The move comes as a response to a “growing interest in cryptocurrency with several customers in blockchain and fintech (financial technology) sectors.” (File/AFP)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

  • The global blockchain market size was estimated to rise from $3 billion in 2020 to $39.7 billion by 2025
  • The UAE aims to use blockchain technology for 50 percent of government transactions this year
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai government-owned licensing company has recently allowed virtual currency as a payment option for its services.

KIKLABB, which assists companies to set up in Dubai, said customers could now pay for trade licenses and visa fees by Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether.

The move comes as a response to a “growing interest in cryptocurrency with several customers in blockchain and fintech (financial technology) sectors,” said KIKLABB chief executive officer, Tasawar Ulhaq.

He pointed out that the method of payment allowed more accessibility for entrepreneurs around the world to set up in the UAE.

“It really was just a matter of time before we recognized Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Cryptocurrencies are the payment method of the future,” Ulhaq added.

He said KIKLABB could lead the way for other businesses in the UAE to adopt modern systems of payment.

“We’re the first government-owned licensing entity in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments, and certainly not the last. With the technology rapidly gaining traction across the Middle East, I’m eager to see how it changes the way we do business in the near future,” he added.

The rise of cryptocurrencies has led to growing interest in blockchain technology.

According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global blockchain market size was estimated to rise from $3 billion in 2020 to $39.7 billion by 2025.

The UAE aims to use blockchain technology for 50 percent of government transactions this year.

Shane McGinley

Shane McGinley

Startup Investment Forum aims to attract global companies to the Kingdom

The forum allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum. (mitefsaudi.org)
The forum allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum. (mitefsaudi.org)
Hala Tashkandi

Startup Investment Forum aims to attract global companies to the Kingdom

The forum allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum. (mitefsaudi.org)
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: On the sidelines of the fifth MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Saudi Startup Competition, the annual Startup Investment Forum will be held for the second year in a row this March.

Held digitally this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the forum will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and will take place from March 4 to 6, with the winners of the competition being announced on the last day.

The forum, open to all startups from outside the Kingdom, allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum.

According to the organizers, the forum represents an opportunity to attract regional and international startups to the Kingdom and allow them to present projects and ideas to a network of investors, businessmen, and governmental agencies.

It will also help generate interactions between existing startups and potential investors, providing participants with financing opportunities. Additionally, 27 teams will qualify for the finals of the MITEF Saudi Startup Competition fifth edition, and the Startup Investment Forum will host 23 innovative startups from all around the globe that seek to enter the Saudi market.

Bayan Abdullah Alghamdi, Head of entrepreneurship programs & MITEF Saudi, highlighted the importance of supporting the entrepreneurship sector, citing the role startups play in enhancing economic growth.

“We are keen to work hand in hand with all public and private entities, such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at), to support the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision and enhance the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the gross domestic product,” she said.

The startup competition has three tracks: the Startups Track, the Social Track and the Ideas Track. Participants will compete for a SAR 325,000 cash prize, in addition to having the opportunity to attend workshops, training, and guidance sessions supervised by specialists and experts in all economic and social sectors.

Finalists will have the opportunity to participate in StartSmart, an MIT Global Forum programs which will be attended by specialists from The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Additionally, as part of the MITEF Pan Arab Region, the 9 winning teams of the MITEF Saudi Arabia Competition will be invited to participate in the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition.

MITEF Saudi Arabia is part of a global network of chapters dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide. MITEF informs, connects, and coaches Saudi entrepreneurs, enabling them to rapidly transform ideas into world-changing companies.

Founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting and enriching the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, MITEF aims to celebrate and support all potential startups and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s Raqamyah raises $2.3m in funding

Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers and has facilitated more than 40 loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a year. (Raqamyah)
Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers and has facilitated more than 40 loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a year. (Raqamyah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi Arabia’s Raqamyah raises $2.3m in funding

Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers and has facilitated more than 40 loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a year. (Raqamyah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based peer-to-peer lending platform Raqamyah has raised $2.3 million from its latest funding drive, with investors including Impact46, Vision Ventures, Mad’a Investment, Al-Yusr Co., Fadeed Investment, and a number of angel investors.

Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers and has facilitated more than 40 loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a year.

Small companies can apply for funding through the platform and once approved within three days their needs are listed for financiers to assess.

Once an agreement has been reached, lenders begin receiving repayments, with SMEs able to make monthly installments through ATMs and other digital payment methods.

“Peer-to-peer lending is one of the fastest-growing areas in fintech and it is at its early stages in terms of innovation and disruption,” Ammar Bakheet, the founder and CEO of Raqamyah, told the Megabytes website.

Impact46 is an asset manager and adviser specialized in alternative investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector last year, according to a study by data research platform Magnitt.

And the country accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals throughout the Middle East and North Africa last year. In terms of the total value of deals, Saudi Arabia saw a surge of 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million.

Platinum scales 6-1/2-year peak on strong investment demand

Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for clean energy technology. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for clean energy technology. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Reuters

Platinum scales 6-1/2-year peak on strong investment demand

Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for clean energy technology. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Reuters

BENGALURU: Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for clean energy technology.

Platinum, used in catalytic converters for vehicles, was up 0.1 percent to $1,304.06 per ounce at 0944 GMT, having earlier hit $1,336.50, its highest since September 2014.

Prices have rallied as much as 25.1 percent this year. The surge "has been triggered by very strong investment demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Investors are looking for opportunities in platinum "because of positive stories down the road" including its substitution for palladium in new catalytic converters from next year and prospects for its use in green hydrogen technology, Staunovo added.

Investors also kept close tabs on the potential roll-out of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in top platinum producer South Africa. "A swift recovery in mine supply and restart of Anglo's (American Platinum) smelter to refine the stockpile of unprocessed platinum could pause this rally," said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist with ANZ.

But "with China implementing Phase 6 standard for both gasoline and diesel vehicles from January 2021, Platinum Group Metals loadings will be strong," she added, referring to cleaner engine regulations.

Spot palladium fell 0.1 percent to $2,385.42 an ounce, having earlier hit a one-month high of $2,424.26. A weaker dollar pushed spot gold prices up 0.3 percent to $1,823.31, but higher benchmark U.S. Treasury yields limited bullion's gains.

Real rates and inflation expectations in the United States will remain a key driver for gold and inflation expectations could pick-up again with rising oil and commodity prices, potentially supporting gold, UBS' Staunovo said.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation likely spurred by massive stimulus, but higher yields have challenged that status since they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,824.00 per ounce, while silver gained 0.5 percent to $27.73.

New rule on government contracts affirms Saudi Vision 2030: Khaled Al-Falih

New rule on government contracts affirms Saudi Vision 2030: Khaled Al-Falih
Arab News

New rule on government contracts affirms Saudi Vision 2030: Khaled Al-Falih

New rule on government contracts affirms Saudi Vision 2030: Khaled Al-Falih
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih stated in a telephone interview on Bloomberg Asharq that the new decision was part of Saudi Vision 2030, which was discussed in the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh last month, and that it would provide investment opportunities for global companies.

Al-Falih highlighted in his interview with Asharq that 24 international companies have said they intended to move their regional headquarters to Riyadh.

The decision to limit government procurement and investment contracts to companies located in Riyadh will be an additional motivating factor for the request of hundreds of international companies to be present in the financial district of the Saudi capital.

Al-Falih pointed out that the decision is only limited to government contracts and does not affect the private sector’s investments and contracts that operate according to its own governance rules.

(Video from Bloomberg Asharq)

The door will thus be open for international companies not present in Riyadh to enter into economic partnerships with the private sector.

“Competition is required, and the decision does not contradict the rules of competition. It will rather support the presence of international companies near neighboring countries, thus providing investment opportunities for global companies, which will be present in the region near the decision-making areas,” said Al-Falih, commenting on the decision’s impact on competition with other major Gulf countries and cities that work to attract international companies.

Al-Falih tweeted earlier that the decision will be positively reflected in the form of creating thousands of jobs for citizens, transferring expertise and localizing knowledge. It will also contribute to developing local content and attracting more investments to the Kingdom.

