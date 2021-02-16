You are here

  • Home
  • WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
Liberians wash their hands next to an Ebola information and sanitation station, raising awareness about the virus in Monrovia in this Sept. 30, 2014 file photo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5baxf

Updated 15 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
  • Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea under way
Updated 15 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.
“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing. She did not specify the other countries.
Harris added that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.
Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains was under way, she said.
“We don’t know if this is down to Ebola persisting in the human population or if it’s simply moving again from the animal population but the genetic sequencing that’s ongoing will help with that information,” she said.

Topics: WHO Ebola

Related

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle the coronavirus
World
Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle the coronavirus
Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak
World
Death toll tops 200 in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Former leader already been charged with importing walkie talkies
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters
Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s National Disaster Law.

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
  • Australian regulator found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective
  • Government contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

CANBERRA: Australia’s regulator on Tuesday approved the AstraZeneca vaccine as its second for use against COVID-19.
Pfizer’s product will be available in Australia next week. It will be given in two doses three weeks apart, while AstraZeneca’s will be administered in two doses 12 weeks apart.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the regulator, found the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the AstraZeneca vaccine will prevent serious COVID-19 illness.
Morrison will be vaccinated with the Pfizer product and Hunt with AstraZeneca in a demonstration of confidence in both vaccines.
Australia has contracted 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 50 million of those will be manufactured in Australia.
The government has also secured 20 million Pfizer vaccines for a population of 26 million.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
World
Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease
Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge
World
Concern over new Sydney cluster as Australia coronavirus cases surge

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped

India’s dramatic fall in coronavirus cases leaves experts stumped
  • The country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000
Updated 16 February 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll.
But infections began to plummet in September, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000, leaving experts perplexed.
They have suggested many possible explanations for the sudden drop – seen in almost every region – including that some areas of the country may have reached herd immunity or that Indians may have some preexisting protection from the virus.
The Indian government has also partly attributed the dip in cases to mask-wearing, which is mandatory in public in India and violations draw hefty fines in some cities. But experts have noted the situation is more complicated since the decline is uniform even though mask compliance is flagging in some areas.
It’s more than just an intriguing puzzle; determining what’s behind the drop in infections could help authorities control the virus in the country, which has reported nearly 11 million cases and over 155,000 deaths. Some 2.4 million people have died worldwide.
“If we don’t know the reason, you could unknowingly be doing things that could lead to a flare-up,” said Dr. Shahid Jameel, who studies viruses at India’s Ashoka University.
India, like other countries, misses many infections, and there are questions about how it’s counting virus deaths. But the strain on the country’s hospitals has also declined in recent weeks, a further indication the virus’s spread is slowing. When recorded cases crossed 9 million in November, official figures showed nearly 90 percent of all critical care beds with ventilators in New Delhi were full. On Thursday, 16 percent of these beds were occupied.
That success can’t be attributed to vaccinations since India only began administering shots in January – but as more people get a vaccine, the outlook should look even better, though experts are also concerned about variants identified in many countries that appear to be more contagious and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.
Among the possible explanations for the fall in cases is that some large areas have reached herd immunity – the threshold at which enough people have developed immunity to the virus, by falling sick or being vaccinated, that the spread begins to slacken, said Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at India’s National Institute of Immunology.
But experts have cautioned that even if herd immunity in some places is partially responsible for the decline, the population as a whole remains vulnerable – and must continue to take precautions.
This is especially true because new research suggests that people who got sick with one form of the virus may be able to get infected again with a new version. Bal, for instance, pointed to a recent survey in Manaus, Brazil, that estimated that over 75 percent of people there had antibodies for the virus in October – before cases surged again in January.
“I don’t think anyone has the final answer,” she said.
And, in India, the data is not as dramatic. A nationwide screening for antibodies by Indian health agencies estimated that about 270 million, or one in five Indians, had been infected by the virus before vaccinations started – that’s far below the rate of 70 percent or higher that experts say might be the threshold for the coronavirus, though even that is not certain.
“The message is that a large proportion of the population remains vulnerable,” said Dr. Balram Bhargava, who heads India’s premier medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research.
But the survey offered other insight into why India’s infections might be falling. It showed that more people had been infected in India’s cities than in its villages, and that the virus was moving more slowly through the rural hinterland.
“Rural areas have lesser crowd density, people work in open spaces more and homes are much more ventilated,” said Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.
If some urban areas are moving closer to herd immunity – wherever that threshold lies – and are also limiting transmission through masks and physical distancing and thus are seeing falling cases, then maybe the low speed at which the virus is passing through rural India can help explain sinking numbers, suggested Reddy.
Another possibility is that many Indians are exposed to a variety of diseases throughout their lives – cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis, for instance, are prevalent – and this exposure can prime the body to mount a stronger, initial immune response to a new virus.
“If the COVID virus can be controlled in the nose and throat, before it reaches the lungs, it doesn’t become as serious. Innate immunity works at this level, by trying to reduce the viral infection and stop it from getting to the lungs,” said Jameel, of Ashoka University.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus fails to deter India’s massive Ganges pilgrimage
World
Coronavirus fails to deter India’s massive Ganges pilgrimage
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down
World
India’s daily coronavirus cases continue to slow down

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’
President Rodrigo Duterte
Updated 16 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’

Manila cites COVID-19 for standing by ‘pay for VFA’
  • Duterte spokesperson says president’s proposals are in Philippines’ interest
Updated 16 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Office of the President of the Philippines has defended Rodrigo Duterte’s demand for payment from the US to retain the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Manila.
Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during a press briefing on Monday that the Philippines president had “the nation’s interest in mind” when he made his remarks.
“It was not extortion but a just demand for better compensation for the continued presence of American troops and equipment in the country,” Harry Roque said.
“This is pushing for the national interest of Filipinos and since there are a lot of expenses to address COVID-19,” he said.
Duterte came under heavy criticism for his remarks on Saturday night, with several commentators calling his latest tirade against the VFA “embarrassing” and akin to the Philippines “extorting money from its long-time ally.”
The VFA provides a legal framework through which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines.
Experts say that without it other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT), cannot be implemented.
Duterte notified Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa. But he has extended the termination process, which US President Joe Biden’s administration will now oversee.
Representatives from both countries have been meeting to iron out differences over the military deal.
However, citing a 2018 study by the Stimson Center, Roque said that the Philippines was “getting less” in terms of military assistance from Washington compared to other countries such as Pakistan who were “relatively new allies” of the US
The study, “Counterterrorism Spending: Protecting America While Promoting Efficiencies and Accountability,” showed the amount sent  in counterterrorism aid to 12 countries by the US, from 2002 to 2017.
Afghanistan topped the list with $97.8 billion, followed by Pakistan with $16.4 billion, while the Philippines remained at the bottom with $3.9 billion.
According to Roque, the amount received by the Philippines was “small change compared to what the other countries got, for instance, Pakistan.”
“When did they (Pakistan) become an ally of the United States? They (Pakistan) don’t have any basis to say they have long-standing ties with America, unlike Filipinos who died (alongside their American counterparts) during World War II in the Death March. But how much is the US giving to Pakistan? $16.4 billion.”

FASTFACT

Duterte came under heavy criticism for his remarks on Saturday night, with several commentators calling his latest tirade against the VFA ‘embarrassing’ and akin to the Philippines ‘extorting money from its long-time ally.’

“We think we should get something similar or close to that amount, but definitely not the amount we are currently getting,” he said.
The US and Philippines established diplomatic ties in 1946 with the MDT signed in 1951, laying the foundation for the security partnership between the two countries.
The US established its relations with Pakistan in 1947 and has since been an ally of the South Asian nation.
Roque also cited Washington’s assistance to Turkey, saying that while he “does not have the figures,” the US was “paying a huge amount for their military presence in Turkey.”
He further justified Duterte’s remarks by citing the “principle in international law” that says that “a state incurs state responsibility when it uses a territory in a manner injurious to another state.” He said that the presence of American troops “makes the country a valid military target by enemies of the US should a shooting erupt.”
“That’s what the president is saying. That if we get caught in a shooting war between America and its enemies, we will be affected by the conflict,” Roque said, adding that this could result in the Philippines incurring great damage.
If Washington failed to meet the demands, Roque said: “The president has been clear, he wants compensation. If the Americans don’t agree, there’s the president’s previous declaration that he will terminate the VFA.”
On whether Duterte had consulted with his defense and foreign affairs chiefs before making the announcement, Roque said: “The president said he would terminate the VFA a year ago. He’s entitled to make that decision. He’s the sole chief architect of the foreign policy.”
Other than military aid, the Philippines is also a recipient of education, health and humanitarian assistance from the US.
“Over the past 20 years, the United States — the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health — has invested nearly $582 million in the Philippine health sector, and has provided nearly $4.5 billion in total assistance to advance the country’s development goals,” according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
International security analyst Stephen Cutler told Arab News that the VFA addresses “all kinds of activities” of the US military.
“The massive aid provided by the US after disasters uses US military goods, equipment and personnel. None of that would likely be available without VFA. So USAID would still help, but with chartered civilian flights, and civilian personnel. USN ships might bring supplies, but stay in international waters, with PN boats ferrying foods and goods to shore,” he said.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines’ Duterte slammed for demanding Washington pay for US troop deal
World
Philippines’ Duterte slammed for demanding Washington pay for US troop deal
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff
World
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks

French cyber agency reveals suspected Russian hacks
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

PARIS: France's national cyber security agency said Monday that it had discovered suspected Russian hacking attacks starting in 2017 that affected several French organisations.
"This campaign mostly affected information technology providers, especially web hosting providers," said the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI).
It said the hackers had taken advantage of a vulnerability in software distributed by French group Centreon and the attacks bore "several similarities" to others carried out by Sandworm, a group suspected of links to Russian military intelligence.
 

Latest updates

Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions
Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions
WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
WHO has alerted six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
UAE’s ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020
UAE’s ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.