More tech, more power: New Ford F-150 arrives in Mideast

More tech, more power: New Ford F-150 arrives in Mideast
The new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks, boasting best-in-class towing, payload capability, and new features to increase customer productivity.
Updated 17 February 2021
With a reputation for toughness and a proven track record of 44 consecutive years as America’s favorite truck, the Ford F-series has a new member — the new F-150, which launched in the Middle East on Monday.

The new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It boasts best-in-class towing and payload capability, and introduces new features to increase customer productivity, such as the new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard — an integrated power generator.

“We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible,” said Pedro Simoes, Middle East marketing director, Ford Direct Markets. “The F-150 is tougher than ever, packed with more advanced technology, and loaded with features that encourage owners to get out and enjoy their trucks more.”

The F-150 starts with a durable, proven foundation — a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a military-grade, aluminum alloy body. Every panel of the distinctive, rugged exterior is redesigned while maintaining its bold and tough signature look, including an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wraparound bumpers. Higher front fenders, a tucked-in midsection and larger-diameter tires pulled out three quarters of an inch create a stronger, more powerful stance on and off the road.

There are nine grille options available across the series lineup, all differentiated in their design and all unmistakably F-150, plus new tailgate appliqués. Functional upgrades throughout include LED headlamps and taillamps, and full-length extended power running boards with kick switch that provide better truck-side cargo box accessibility.

The F-150 is also the most aerodynamic ever. New active grille shutters and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption.

The interior is completely redesigned to elevate the truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. Featuring enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage, it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. Every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as more soil-resistant two-tone seats for XL or the new standard dual glovebox.

F-150 introduces a new 12-inch center screen — standard on XLT high series and above — that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. The landscape design strikes a balance between demands for technology accessibility and the greater convenience of physical buttons. An 8-inch touch screen, standard on XL and XLT standard and mid-series trucks, means every customer gets touch screen functionality and better rearview camera vision. Both screens feature access to the new digital owner’s manual, which can help all customers find the information they need more easily.

The F-150 offers the latest driver-assist features as part of Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0.

The model is available in showrooms across the region.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) Company, the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia, has launched the new BMW 1 Series in Saudi Arabia. 

The third generation of the successful premium compact model draws back the curtain on the new BMW front-wheel-drive architecture, which fuses BMW’s signature driving pleasure and dynamic excellence with a significant increase in interior space.

Mark Notkin, BMW group managing director at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The all-new BMW 1 Series has a sporty and self-confident appearance that will fit perfectly into our market. This model takes an all new approach to the traditional hatchback as the switch to front-wheel-drive brings greater interior space and class-leading dynamics. The fresh design paired with the latest in connectivity and technology makes the new BMW 1 Series a leader in the compact segment. We are truly excited to welcome this model to our fleet and we are confident our customers will appreciate the addition.”

The vehicle boasts cutting-edge chassis systems and innovative technologies, plus the integration of all key driving dynamics components and control systems, which imbue the BMW 1 Series with an increase in agility that drivers of cars with the new front-wheel-drive configuration will recognize.

The exterior is defined by eye-catching accents such as the signature BMW kidney grille’s increase in size for far greater presence. For the first time in this model range, the two kidneys now merge in the middle which replaces the grille’s classical bars with a prominent three-dimensional mesh design inspired by racing cars. 

With a redefined athletic appearance, the flanks of the new BMW 1 Series stand out, clearly defining the BMW shark nose, which is underlined by the crisp and precise lines that boldly sculpt the surface of the model. Additionally, the headlights are now angled in design lending to a fresh and youthful feel.

The interior of the new BMW 1 Series is much roomier than its predecessor, especially in the rear compartment.

The flagship model (BMW120i M Sport Package) is equipped with a four-cylinder petrol unit powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, generating an output of 140 kW/190 hp. 

It is connected to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which allows the model to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7 seconds, with a top speed of 230 kmph.

Sharjah, whose development goals have always been human-centric and environmentally responsible, is a leading example of a smart, digital city in the making.

Following a decree from Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, crown prince and deputy ruler of Sharjah, in 2017 to form the emirate’s first Higher Digital Transformation Committee, the emirate has been focused on exploring, developing, and implementing leading digital solutions to streamline services to citizens, residents and visitors across Sharjah. 

Founded in 2018 by the Sharjah Asset Management Holding, Sahab Smart Solutions is the trusted technology partner of the government of Sharjah and is today spearheading the digital transformation journey of the emirate as part of the UAE’s wider national economic development and diversification efforts.

Sahab Smart Solutions partners with Sharjah government entities to help shape the emirate’s digitally powered future and execute projects to accelerate the development of its smart city solutions. 

This digital transformation of Sharjah is coming not a moment too soon. Even before the COVID-19 crisis hit, businesses worldwide were realizing that traditional business models were becoming unviable, given the rate of digital disruption. The pandemic just put this scenario on fast-forward mode. 

“Companies that were able to digitize and pivot are the ones leading the way out of this crisis, grabbing market share, and setting the pace for others. But simply rushing into it is not the answer,” said Amin Al-Zarouni, CEO, Sahab Smart Solutions: “It is only by investing in the tech, data, processes and people, will companies rise up to speed. They need to take the right decisions and be agile in applying course corrections based on what they learn.”

An on-going project which Sahab was recently entrusted with by the Sharjah government, entails the conception and development of a world-class digital platform for the Sharjah government, which will bring a wide range of business and public services offered by the emirate on a unified, easily navigable and user-friendly application.

Sahab is also in the process of developing of the emirate’s first e-commerce platform for Souq Al-Jubail, one of the emirate’s largest fresh produce market, which will bring together the largest B2B and B2C suppliers of food products to present the widest choices from a variety, scale, cost, and volume perspective, for residents as well as bulk buyers in the emirate.

Alfanar and Saudi Aramco have agreed to boost sustainable cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which covers various initiatives that are aimed to augment localization, innovation, digitization and sustainability in the Kingdom. 

The initiatives are in line with the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) flagship program that Aramco launched to support economic development through local content increment.  

The MoU was signed by Ahmad Al-Saadi, senior vice president of technical services, Aramco, and Abdul Salam Al-Mutlaq, chairman, Alfanar at the Alfanar Industrial City located in Riyadh. 

Al-Mutlaq said: “Innovation, digitization and localization have always been Alfanar’s pillars of commitment toward the development of a sustainable business. This is a historic moment for us at Alfanar to partner with Aramco and to work together in further developing the local content.”

Al-Saadi said: “Through a collaborative and inclusive model, we are committed to working with private companies to ensure that the local content objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are achieved.”

Currently, the initiatives that were signed under the MoU cover the following sectors: Manufacturing, EPC, modularization, commercialization of intellectual properties (IP), energy efficiency and environmental protection.

The MoU was signed during a visit by Aramco’s senior management to Alfanar Industrial City, the largest privately developed manufacturing facility in the Middle East, which is spread across 720,000 square meters. The guests toured Alfanar’s various factories and visited the ladies’ section, which employs more than 700 Saudi women for the production of electrical circuit breakers. The number of female workers in this section has surged in recent years as proof of Alfanar’s commitment to Vision 2030’s goal of empowering professional women. Aramco recognized Alfanar Industrial City as a successful example of the private sector’s important role in localizing industry and enhancing national capacity with professionalism and high efficiency. 

As one of the very few companies with a diversified portfolio of products and services globally, Alfanar manufactures electrical and construction products from its six facilities worldwide, develops and constructs projects globally and is involved in field services and operation and maintenance. 

The company provides sustainable solutions in power, healthcare, oil and gas, water and social infra. Further, Alfanar aims to revolutionize the way cities are run by building and integrating the digital infrastructure.

The Lego Group has expanded its presence in the Kingdom by opening a new flagship store in Riyadh Park Mall. The store will be operated by local franchisee Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group.

What distinguishes the new store from others is the availability of unique build, a feature which exists in very few Lego stores worldwide. These include: A Mosaic Maker photo booth — which enables anyone to get their photo printed and then built with Lego bricks; a massive minifigure scanner in the front shop window; a three-dimensional model of the Riyadh skyline at a height of 2.5 meters; and a one-of-a-kind Salwa Palace mosaic built in cooperation with Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, said: “We are incredibly honored to be collaborating with Lego, a brand of such iconic heritage, partnering together in celebration of Riyadh’s first Lego store opening this week. Our unique UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif is going to be depicted as a mosaic in the store for the people of Diriyah and Riyadh to see our jewel of the Kingdom in Lego form for the first time. As Lego continues to provide the building blocks to educate and inspire children and adults worldwide, we too at DGDA are shaping the building blocks of Saudi Arabia’s past to help create the Kingdom’s future, reimagining and recreating the historic stories of Diriyah to inspire local and global audiences today.”

The store will carry all Lego lines including all the exclusives, which can only be found at Lego Certified Stores, such as the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, Lego Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System, Lego Ideas Grand Piano and more.

Jeroen Beijer, general manager, Lego for Middle East and Africa, said: “We are very excited about opening up our first Lego store in the capital city of Riyadh. The store will feature several amazing brick elements that pay tribute to the rich Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. It will also feature lots of fun and interactive elements for kids of all ages to explore and interact with. The opening in Riyadh Park Mall is another step on our journey to expose more Saudi children and families to the fun and learning benefits of Lego play and we will continue to invest in more stores in major cities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the future.” 

Hisham Al-Hamoudi, CEO of Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group, said the new store actively encourages children to discover their artistic potential and includes many interactive stations that allow children and their families to play and interact with each other.

In a Kingdom first, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has launched a new health insurance product designed specifically for elderly parents.

Ali Sheneamer, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said ensuring the care and comfort of Bupa Arabia’s customers is a priority for the company and that the new product, “Bupa Parents,” is in line with this strategy.

“This new health insurance plan is designed to meet the needs of the elderly by covering conditions that usually increase with age. The coverage includes diagnosis and treatment in the Kingdom’s best hospitals and clinics, as well as coverage for conditions like cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s, and vision problems.” 

“This new product will support members in repaying their parents for all the care and love they have provided for them as children by taking care of them in their older age,” he added.

One of the features of “Bupa Parents” is the provision of specialized medical care for patients through Bupa Arabia’s “Tebtom” and “Rahatkom” programs, in addition to other high-quality services. It will also enable the elderly to enjoy a high level of safety and to have easy access to a wide range of healthcare services in the Kingdom without having to wait in long queues to get the required treatment.

A study conducted by the Saudi Elderly Support Organization (Waqar) in 2019 estimated that the number of elderly people in the Kingdom would increase by 11.1 percent in 2030 and by 20.9 percent in 2050. The study revealed a number of challenges facing this group of citizens, the most pressing of which is poor quality healthcare. Bupa Arabia aims to address this concern with its new product.

