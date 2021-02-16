More tech, more power: New Ford F-150 arrives in Mideast

With a reputation for toughness and a proven track record of 44 consecutive years as America’s favorite truck, the Ford F-series has a new member — the new F-150, which launched in the Middle East on Monday.

The new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It boasts best-in-class towing and payload capability, and introduces new features to increase customer productivity, such as the new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard — an integrated power generator.

“We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible,” said Pedro Simoes, Middle East marketing director, Ford Direct Markets. “The F-150 is tougher than ever, packed with more advanced technology, and loaded with features that encourage owners to get out and enjoy their trucks more.”

The F-150 starts with a durable, proven foundation — a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a military-grade, aluminum alloy body. Every panel of the distinctive, rugged exterior is redesigned while maintaining its bold and tough signature look, including an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wraparound bumpers. Higher front fenders, a tucked-in midsection and larger-diameter tires pulled out three quarters of an inch create a stronger, more powerful stance on and off the road.

There are nine grille options available across the series lineup, all differentiated in their design and all unmistakably F-150, plus new tailgate appliqués. Functional upgrades throughout include LED headlamps and taillamps, and full-length extended power running boards with kick switch that provide better truck-side cargo box accessibility.

The F-150 is also the most aerodynamic ever. New active grille shutters and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption.

The interior is completely redesigned to elevate the truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. Featuring enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage, it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. Every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as more soil-resistant two-tone seats for XL or the new standard dual glovebox.

F-150 introduces a new 12-inch center screen — standard on XLT high series and above — that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. The landscape design strikes a balance between demands for technology accessibility and the greater convenience of physical buttons. An 8-inch touch screen, standard on XL and XLT standard and mid-series trucks, means every customer gets touch screen functionality and better rearview camera vision. Both screens feature access to the new digital owner’s manual, which can help all customers find the information they need more easily.

The F-150 offers the latest driver-assist features as part of Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0.

The model is available in showrooms across the region.